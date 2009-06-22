Davidson's Foundations of Clinical Practice

This book is designed as a companion to the initial years of hospital training for junior doctors in training, including, but not limited to, the core elements of the curriculum for Foundation Training in the UK. Patients have co-morbidity and mixed patterns of clinical presentation and thus the book brings together the key guidance on the presentation and care of all those who attend within a wide range of disciplines. These appear in the book as they present in real life, according to symptoms. Given the balance of the type of work done by most trainee hospital doctors, the emphasis of the book is on acute, as compared with chronic, symptom presentation and effective management.