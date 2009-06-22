Davidson's Foundations of Clinical Practice
1st Edition
Description
This book is designed as a companion to the initial years of hospital training for junior doctors in training, including, but not limited to, the core elements of the curriculum for Foundation Training in the UK. Patients have co-morbidity and mixed patterns of clinical presentation and thus the book brings together the key guidance on the presentation and care of all those who attend within a wide range of disciplines. These appear in the book as they present in real life, according to symptoms. Given the balance of the type of work done by most trainee hospital doctors, the emphasis of the book is on acute, as compared with chronic, symptom presentation and effective management.
Key Features
• Provides a concise and high quality account of the relevant information for those working in Foundation training
• Includes practical step-by-step guidance on a range of core clinical procedures
• Provides valuable information on the non-clinical aspects of a clinical career
• Written by an author team with extensive practical experience of teaching trainee hospital doctors.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Basic principles of patient care
• Initial assessment and emergency management
• Use of equipment and procedures
• Interpreting tests
• Drugs and prescribing
Section 2 Symptoms and related acute presentations
• Cardiac and chest
• Abdominal
• Endocrine, electrolyte and renal
• Neurological and psychiatric
• Sepsis, shock and trauma
Section 3 Specialties and cancers
• Specialty acute presentations
• Cancers and palliative care
Section 4 Everyday life as a junior doctor
• On the ward
• Legal and ethical practice
• Looking after yourself
• Developing a career
• Working as part of the system of care
• Working in the UK
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048135
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058097
About the Author
Hazel Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean of Postgraduate Medicine, West of Scotland Deanery, Glasgow; Professor of Medical Education, Faculty of Medicine, University of Glasgow; Consultant Respiratory Physician, NHS Lanarkshire, Wishaw, UK
Kevin Blyth
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Respiratory and General Medicine, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK
Jeremy Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Registrar, West Yorkshire Radiology Academy, Leeds, UK.