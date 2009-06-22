Davidson's Foundations of Clinical Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068294, 9780702048135

Davidson's Foundations of Clinical Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Hazel Scott Kevin Blyth Jeremy Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780702048135
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Description

This book is designed as a companion to the initial years of hospital training for junior doctors in training, including, but not limited to, the core elements of the curriculum for Foundation Training in the UK. Patients have co-morbidity and mixed patterns of clinical presentation and thus the book brings together the key guidance on the presentation and care of all those who attend within a wide range of disciplines. These appear in the book as they present in real life, according to symptoms. Given the balance of the type of work done by most trainee hospital doctors, the emphasis of the book is on acute, as compared with chronic, symptom presentation and effective management.

Key Features

• Provides a concise and high quality account of the relevant information for those working in Foundation training
• Includes practical step-by-step guidance on a range of core clinical procedures
• Provides valuable information on the non-clinical aspects of a clinical career
• Written by an author team with extensive practical experience of teaching trainee hospital doctors.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Basic principles of patient care
• Initial assessment and emergency management
• Use of equipment and procedures
• Interpreting tests
• Drugs and prescribing

Section 2 Symptoms and related acute presentations
• Cardiac and chest
• Abdominal
• Endocrine, electrolyte and renal
• Neurological and psychiatric
• Sepsis, shock and trauma

Section 3 Specialties and cancers
• Specialty acute presentations
• Cancers and palliative care

Section 4 Everyday life as a junior doctor
• On the ward
• Legal and ethical practice
• Looking after yourself
• Developing a career
• Working as part of the system of care
• Working in the UK

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
About the Author

Hazel Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean of Postgraduate Medicine, West of Scotland Deanery, Glasgow; Professor of Medical Education, Faculty of Medicine, University of Glasgow; Consultant Respiratory Physician, NHS Lanarkshire, Wishaw, UK

Kevin Blyth

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Respiratory and General Medicine, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, UK

Jeremy Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiology Registrar, West Yorkshire Radiology Academy, Leeds, UK.

