Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus
5th Edition
Description
Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus provides the most current information for the clinical care of patients with diabetes. The fifth edition of Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus has been significantly revised to reflect the rapidly expanding body of knowledge on the treatment of diabetes. The new edition has been expanded to include chapters on medical nutrition therapy, insulin resistance and macrovascular disease, and diabetes in children. The new edition also includes findings from the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study and updates on treatment options, including newer insulin analogs, recently approved medications, and combination therapies.
Key Features
- Medical Nutrition Therapy
- Macrovascular Complications in the Insulin Resistance Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes
- Diabetes in Management in Children and Adolescents
- Study design, findings, and clinical implications of the United Kingdom
- Prospective Diabetes Study trial
- new medications with descriptions and explanations of their clinical use
- combination therapy, particularly in type 2 diabetes
Table of Contents
- Diagnosis, Classification and Epidemiology of Diabetes Mellitus
2. Treatment: General Principles
3. Nutrition and Physical Activity in Diabetes
4. Oral Antidiabetic Agents
5. Insulin Therapy
6. Hyperglycemic and Hypoglycemic Emergencies
7. Complications of Diabetes Mellitus: Primary Care Implications
8. Reducing Cardiovascular Risk in Type 2 Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome: The Emerging Role of Insulin Resistance
9. Office Management of the Diabetic Patient
10. Diabetes Management in Children and Adolescents
11. Diabetes Self-Management Education
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 23rd December 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721695969
About the Author
Mayer Davidson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Clinical Diabetes, City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
Anne Peters Harmel
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, USC Westside Center for Diabetes, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Department of Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA
Ruchi Mathur
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA