Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780721695969

Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus

5th Edition

Authors: Mayer Davidson Anne Peters Harmel Ruchi Mathur
Paperback ISBN: 9780721695969
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd December 2003
Page Count: 496
Description

Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus provides the most current information for the clinical care of patients with diabetes. The fifth edition of Davidson's Diabetes Mellitus has been significantly revised to reflect the rapidly expanding body of knowledge on the treatment of diabetes. The new edition has been expanded to include chapters on medical nutrition therapy, insulin resistance and macrovascular disease, and diabetes in children. The new edition also includes findings from the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study and updates on treatment options, including newer insulin analogs, recently approved medications, and combination therapies.

Key Features

  • Medical Nutrition Therapy
  • Macrovascular Complications in the Insulin Resistance Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes
  • Diabetes in Management in Children and Adolescents
  • Study design, findings, and clinical implications of the United Kingdom
  • Prospective Diabetes Study trial
  • new medications with descriptions and explanations of their clinical use
  • combination therapy, particularly in type 2 diabetes

Table of Contents

  1. Diagnosis, Classification and Epidemiology of Diabetes Mellitus
    2. Treatment: General Principles
    3. Nutrition and Physical Activity in Diabetes
    4. Oral Antidiabetic Agents
    5. Insulin Therapy
    6. Hyperglycemic and Hypoglycemic Emergencies
    7. Complications of Diabetes Mellitus: Primary Care Implications
    8. Reducing Cardiovascular Risk in Type 2 Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome: The Emerging Role of Insulin Resistance
    9. Office Management of the Diabetic Patient
    10. Diabetes Management in Children and Adolescents
    11. Diabetes Self-Management Education

    Appendix













Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780721695969

About the Author

Mayer Davidson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Clinical Diabetes, City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA; Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

Anne Peters Harmel

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, USC Westside Center for Diabetes, Professor of Clinical Medicine, Department of Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA

Ruchi Mathur

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, CA

