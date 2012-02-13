Davidson's 100 Clinical Cases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702044595, 9780702051272

Davidson's 100 Clinical Cases

2nd Edition

Authors: Mark Strachan Surendra Sharma John Hunter
eBook ISBN: 9780702051272
eBook ISBN: 9780702056420
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th February 2012
Page Count: 392
Description

Davidson’s 100 Clinical Cases was awarded First Prize in Medicine in the 2009 British Medical Association Medical Book Awards. This book reflects the real world in which doctors practise medicine. The selection of clinical problems guides the reader, step by step, through the correct path in the maze between the presenting complaint of a patient and the final diagnosis. The text emphasises the value of interpreting available clinical and investigative information in a logical way before considering a definitive diagnosis.

Key Features

  • The 100 cases are based on the ‘presenting problems’ of Davidson’s Principles and Practice of Medicine.

  • The book provides an international outlook reflecting the differences in the practice of medicine in the developing world and in low-resource settings, and addresses the epidemiological, economic and other reasons for many of these important differences.

  • The cases are written by a team of senior doctors, from 12 countries, with considerable teaching experience.

About the Author

Mark Strachan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Endocrinologist, Metabolic Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh; Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh, UK

Surendra Sharma

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Head, Department of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, INDIA

John Hunter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Dermatology, University of Edinburgh, UK

