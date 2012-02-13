Davidson's 100 Clinical Cases
2nd Edition
Description
Davidson’s 100 Clinical Cases was awarded First Prize in Medicine in the 2009 British Medical Association Medical Book Awards. This book reflects the real world in which doctors practise medicine. The selection of clinical problems guides the reader, step by step, through the correct path in the maze between the presenting complaint of a patient and the final diagnosis. The text emphasises the value of interpreting available clinical and investigative information in a logical way before considering a definitive diagnosis.
Key Features
- The 100 cases are based on the ‘presenting problems’ of Davidson’s Principles and Practice of Medicine.
- The book provides an international outlook reflecting the differences in the practice of medicine in the developing world and in low-resource settings, and addresses the epidemiological, economic and other reasons for many of these important differences.
- The cases are written by a team of senior doctors, from 12 countries, with considerable teaching experience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 13th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056420
About the Author
Mark Strachan
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Endocrinologist, Metabolic Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh; Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh, UK
Surendra Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine; Head, Department of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, INDIA
John Hunter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Dermatology, University of Edinburgh, UK