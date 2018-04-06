Databook of Surface Modification Additives
1st Edition
Description
Databook of Surface Modification Additives contains data on 7 groups of additives, including anti-scratch and mar-preventing additives, gloss enhancement and surface matting additives, additives for formation of tack-free surface and tackifiers, and stain inhibiting additives. The information on each adhesion promoter is divided into five sections, including General Information, Physical Properties, Health and Safety, Ecological Properties and Use and Performance. This databook will be an extremely useful source of data for engineers, researchers and technicians interested in using additives to modify and improve the surface properties of materials.
Key Features
- Provides detailed, up-to-date, essential data on 7 groups of additives
- Covers general information, physical-chemical properties, health and safety, ecological properties and use and performance
- Includes recommendations for specific products, applications, processing methods and the concentration used
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Information on the data fields
3 Additives
a.Anti-scratch and mar resistance
b.Gloss enhancement
c.Surface matting (flattening)
d.Tack-free surfaces
e.Tackifiers
f.Surface tension reduction and wetting
g.Easy surface cleaning
h.Water repelling (hydrophobization)
i.Anti-cratering and leveling
j.Improvement of the coefficient of static friction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 746
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 6th April 2018
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885369
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885352
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada