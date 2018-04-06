Databook of Surface Modification Additives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885352, 9781927885369

Databook of Surface Modification Additives

1st Edition

Authors: George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9781927885369
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885352
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 6th April 2018
Page Count: 746
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
230.00
195.50
285.00
242.25
306.32
260.37
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
242.25
230.00
195.50
265.00
225.25
399.04
339.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Databook of Surface Modification Additives contains data on 7 groups of additives, including anti-scratch and mar-preventing additives, gloss enhancement and surface matting additives, additives for formation of tack-free surface and tackifiers, and stain inhibiting additives. The information on each adhesion promoter is divided into five sections, including General Information, Physical Properties, Health and Safety, Ecological Properties and Use and Performance. This databook will be an extremely useful source of data for engineers, researchers and technicians interested in using additives to modify and improve the surface properties of materials.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed, up-to-date, essential data on 7 groups of additives
  • Covers general information, physical-chemical properties, health and safety, ecological properties and use and performance
  • Includes recommendations for specific products, applications, processing methods and the concentration used

Readership

Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry

Table of Contents

1 Introduction
2 Information on the data fields
3 Additives
a.Anti-scratch and mar resistance
b.Gloss enhancement
c.Surface matting (flattening)
d.Tack-free surfaces
e.Tackifiers
f.Surface tension reduction and wetting
g.Easy surface cleaning
h.Water repelling (hydrophobization)
i.Anti-cratering and leveling
j.Improvement of the coefficient of static friction

Details

No. of pages:
746
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781927885369
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885352

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.