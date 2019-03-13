Databook of Solvents - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781927885451, 9781927885468

Databook of Solvents

2nd Edition

Authors: Anna Wypych George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9781927885468
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885451
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 13th March 2019
Page Count: 808
Description

Databook of Solvents, Second Edition, has been redesigned to include all high production volume solvents and has been completely updated with the most up-to-date findings, data and commercial developments. With more than 250 of the most essential solvents used in everyday industrial practice, the book includes their physical properties, health and safety considerations (such as carcinogenicity, reproduction/developmental toxicity, flammability), and first aid guidance. Emphasis is placed on cost-saving and efficient replacements for more toxic solvents. Detailed information is also given for usage considerations, including outstanding properties, potential substitutes, features, and recommended benefits for each solvent.

Key Features

  • Includes more than 250 of the most essential solvents
  • Provides practical information for use in the lab and the field, including recommended processing methods, dosages and potential substitutes
  • Presents environmental considerations, thus enabling practitioners to find more efficient replacements for toxic solvents

Readership

R&D professionals, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Information on The Data Fields
    3. Solvents
    3.1 Acids
    3.2 Alcohols
    3.3 Aldehydes
    3.4 Aliphatic hydrocarbons
    3.5 Amides
    3.6 Amines
    3.7 Aromatic hydrocarbons
    3.8 Chlorofluorocarbons
    3.9 Esters
    3.10 Ethers
    3.11 Glycol ethers
    3.12 Halogenated
    3.13 Heterocyclic
    3.14 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons
    3.15 Ketones
    3.16 Nitriles
    3.17 Perfluorocarbons
    3.18 Polyhydric alcohols
    3.19 Sulfoxides
    3.20 Supercritical fluids
    3.21 Terpenes
    3.22 Thiol derivatives

Details

No. of pages:
808
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781927885468
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885451

About the Author

Anna Wypych

Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

