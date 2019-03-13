Databook of Solvents
2nd Edition
Description
Databook of Solvents, Second Edition, has been redesigned to include all high production volume solvents and has been completely updated with the most up-to-date findings, data and commercial developments. With more than 250 of the most essential solvents used in everyday industrial practice, the book includes their physical properties, health and safety considerations (such as carcinogenicity, reproduction/developmental toxicity, flammability), and first aid guidance. Emphasis is placed on cost-saving and efficient replacements for more toxic solvents. Detailed information is also given for usage considerations, including outstanding properties, potential substitutes, features, and recommended benefits for each solvent.
Key Features
- Includes more than 250 of the most essential solvents
- Provides practical information for use in the lab and the field, including recommended processing methods, dosages and potential substitutes
- Presents environmental considerations, thus enabling practitioners to find more efficient replacements for toxic solvents
Readership
R&D professionals, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Information on The Data Fields
3. Solvents
3.1 Acids
3.2 Alcohols
3.3 Aldehydes
3.4 Aliphatic hydrocarbons
3.5 Amides
3.6 Amines
3.7 Aromatic hydrocarbons
3.8 Chlorofluorocarbons
3.9 Esters
3.10 Ethers
3.11 Glycol ethers
3.12 Halogenated
3.13 Heterocyclic
3.14 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons
3.15 Ketones
3.16 Nitriles
3.17 Perfluorocarbons
3.18 Polyhydric alcohols
3.19 Sulfoxides
3.20 Supercritical fluids
3.21 Terpenes
3.22 Thiol derivatives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 808
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885468
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885451
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada