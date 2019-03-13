Databook of Green Solvents
2nd Edition
Description
Databook of Green Solvents, Second Edition, includes data and information that is divided into five separate sections: General, Physical, Health, Environmental and Use. Readers interested in this subject should note that two other volumes on all essential areas of solvent usage have also been published. They include Handbook of Solvents. Volume One, Properties and Handbook of Solvents, Volume Two: Use, Health, and Environment. Together, these books provide the most comprehensive information on the subject matter. The books are the authoritative sources of knowledge, with information updated from the most recent literature and developments occurring in the field of solvents.
Key Features
- Contains more than 300 green solvents, from biodegradable and biorenewable, to siloxanes and perfluorocarbons
- Provides practical information for use in the lab and in the field, including recommended processing methods, recommended dosages and potential substitutes
- Provides critical health, safety and environmental data to help production chemists and engineers select the correct solvent
- Emphasis is placed on safer, more efficient replacements of more toxic solvents
Readership
R&D professionals, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
1. What does make solvent green?
2. Information on the data fields
3. Solvents
3.1 Biodegradable solvents
3.2 Biorenewable solvents
3.3 Deep eutectic solvents
3.4 Esters
3.5 Fatty acid methyl esters
3.6 Generally recognized as safe, GRAS, solvents
3.7 Generic solvents
3.8 Hydrofluoroethers
3.9 Ionic liquids
3.10 Perfluorocarbons
3.11 Siloxanes
3.12 Sulfoxides
3.13 Supercritical fluids
3.14 Terpenes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885444
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885437
About the Author
Anna Wypych
Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada