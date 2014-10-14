Databook of Green Solvents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781895198829, 9781927885079

Databook of Green Solvents

1st Edition

Authors: George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9781927885079
Hardcover ISBN: 9781895198829
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 14th October 2014
Page Count: 600
Description

Solvents have a major role to play in the environmental and sustainability agenda, and many currently used solvents have to be replaced, either because of regulations or because of increasing demands for safer solvents and produce them in safer way. Some solvents previously advertised as green solvents have to be replaced according to the present regulations, and these are costly and risky operations.

This book not only gives data on carefully selected, commercially available, green solvents but it also gives expert advice on how to assess and qualify green solvents. Physical properties are included, as are health and safety considerations (such as carcinogenicity, reproduction/developmental toxicity, flammability) and first aid guidance. Emphasis is given in particular to cost-saving and more efficient replacements for more toxic solvents.

Detailed information is also given for usage considerations, including outstanding properties, potential substitutes, features and benefits for each solvent and for which products the solvent is recommended.

Key Features

  • More than 300 green solvents included, from biodegradable and biorenewable solvents to siloxanes and perfluorocarbons.
  • Practical information for use in the lab and the field, including recommended processing methods, recommended dosages, and potential substitutes
  • Provides critical health, safety, and environmental data, to help production chemists and engineers in selecting the correct solvent.

Readership

Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students.

Table of Contents

  1. What makes solvents green?
  2. Methods of ranking green solvents
  3. Information on the data fields
  4. Solvents data

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781927885079
Hardcover ISBN:
9781895198829

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

