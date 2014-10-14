Databook of Green Solvents
1st Edition
Description
Solvents have a major role to play in the environmental and sustainability agenda, and many currently used solvents have to be replaced, either because of regulations or because of increasing demands for safer solvents and produce them in safer way. Some solvents previously advertised as green solvents have to be replaced according to the present regulations, and these are costly and risky operations.
This book not only gives data on carefully selected, commercially available, green solvents but it also gives expert advice on how to assess and qualify green solvents. Physical properties are included, as are health and safety considerations (such as carcinogenicity, reproduction/developmental toxicity, flammability) and first aid guidance. Emphasis is given in particular to cost-saving and more efficient replacements for more toxic solvents.
Detailed information is also given for usage considerations, including outstanding properties, potential substitutes, features and benefits for each solvent and for which products the solvent is recommended.
Key Features
- More than 300 green solvents included, from biodegradable and biorenewable solvents to siloxanes and perfluorocarbons.
- Practical information for use in the lab and the field, including recommended processing methods, recommended dosages, and potential substitutes
- Provides critical health, safety, and environmental data, to help production chemists and engineers in selecting the correct solvent.
Readership
Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students.
Table of Contents
- What makes solvents green?
- Methods of ranking green solvents
- Information on the data fields
- Solvents data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 14th October 2014
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198829
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada