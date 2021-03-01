COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Databook of Flame Retardants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927885710

Databook of Flame Retardants

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Anna Wypych George Wypych
Hardcover ISBN: 9781927885710
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 494
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
295.00
221.25
230.00
260.00
412.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Databook of Flame Retardants contains information on commonly-used additives broken out into five sections, those being General, Physical, Health and Safety, Ecological, and Use. Over one hundred types of data are included for over three hundred and fifty commercial-based products. All data fields are defined and include a broad range of information, such as calcium contents, molecular mass, brightness, freezing/melting points, viscosity, volatility, UN/NA class, autoignition temperature, partition coefficient, processing methods, concentrations used, and more. Databook of Flame Retardants is best utilized in tandem with the Handbook of Flame Retardants. Each book complements the other without repeating information, with the Handbook explaining the role of these products, their selection, mechanism of action, use in different polymers and products, and health and commercial issues related to flame retardants.

Key Features

  • Provides key physical, health and safety, ecological, and application data for over 350 commonly-used fire retardant additives
  • Covers halogenated, inorganic, phosphorus, intumescent, and nitrogen-based fire retardants
  • Data listed includes CAS #, chemical class and name, decomposition temperature, electrical conductivity, IMDG class, biodegradation probability, product and resin recommendations, guidelines for use, and more

Readership

Researchers in materials science and engineering (chemical; mechanical); professional material scientists and engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Flame Retardants
    2. Information on the Data Fields of Flame Retardants
    3. Properties of Flame Retardants

Details

No. of pages:
494
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ChemTec Publishing 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
ChemTec Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781927885710

About the Authors

Anna Wypych

Anna Wypych studied chemical engineering and polymer chemistry and obtained an M.Sc in chemical engineering. Her professional expertise includes both teaching and research & development. She specializes in polymer additives for PVC and other polymers, and evaluates their effect on health and environment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chemtec Publishing, Toronto, Canada

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.