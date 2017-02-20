Databook of Blowing and Auxiliary Agents
1st Edition
Description
Databook of Blowing and Auxiliary Agents examines the chemical compounds used in the manufacture of blowing and auxiliary agents, and commercial products, with a range of data sources utilized. Foamed polymers have many beneficial properties, including lower density, high heat and sound insulation, and shock absorbency. Foamed plastic parts are now a ubiquitous part of everyday life—from food packaging to seat cushions.
As the application of foamed polymers expands and diversifies, a variety of foaming techniques and equipment are available to produce a diverse range of products. The methods of foaming are generally established, but very little is known about the composition of materials to be processed and additives to enhance foam products and make foam production more economical.
Over 100 different data fields are provided, from general information such as molecular structure and formula, to physical properties, health and safety information, ecological properties, and recommendations regarding appropriate use and performance of each agent. This databook is an essential resource for engineers, technicians, and materials scientists who need to specify blowing or auxiliary agents. It provides trustworthy and up-to-date data applicable to a range of industries such as construction, automotive, food packaging, and more.
Key Features
- Enables plastics practitioners to more efficiently select the correct foaming or blowing agent for a given application
- Includes 100 data fields for each agent, including physical properties, health and safety information, ecological properties, and specific usage recommendations
- Contains data on the most important agents currently in use—both commercial products and the chemical compounds used for manufacture of the agents
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Information on data fields
- ACID DISSOCIATION CONSTANT
- ACID NUMBER
- ACRONYM
- ANIMAL TESTING, ACUTE TOXICITY
- AQUATIC TOXICITY
- ASH CONTENT
- ATMOSPHERIC LIFETIME
- AUTOIGNITION TEMPERATURE
- AVERAGE PARTICLE SIZE
- BIOCONCENTRATION FACTOR
- BIODEGRADATION PROBABILITY
- BIOLOGICAL OXYGEN DEMAND
- BOILING POINT
- BLUEGILL SUNFISH
- BULK DENSITY
- CARCINOGENICITY
- CAS NUMBER
- CHEMICAL OXYGEN DEMAND
- COEFFICIENT OF THERMAL EXPANSION
- COLOR
- COMMON NAME
- COMMON SYNONYM
- DAPHNIA MAGNA
- DECOMPOSITION TEMPERATURE
- DENSITY
- DENSITY TEMPERATURE
- DOT CLASS
- EC NUMBER
- EMPIRICAL FORMULA
- ENTHALPY OF VAPORIZATION
- EXPLOSION LIMIT, LOWER, LEL
- EXPLOSION LIMIT, UPPER, UEL
- EYE IRRITATION
- FATHEAD MINNOW
- FIRST AID
- FLASH POINT
- FLASH POINT METHOD
- FOAM K-FACTOR
- FREEZING TEMPERATURE
- GLOBAL WARMING POTENTIAL
- HEAT OF COMBUSTION
- HEAT OF FUSION
- HENRY’S LAW CONSTANT
- HMIS CLASSIFICATION
- ICAO/IATA CLASS
- IMDG CLASS
- INGESTION
- INHALATION
- IUPAC NAME
- LAMBDA VALUE
- LC50
- LD50
- MAIN GASSES
- MANUFACTURER
- MASTERBATCH
- MAXIMUM GAS YIELD
- MOISTURE CONTENT
- MOLECULAR MASS
- MUTAGENICITY
- NAME
- NFPA CLASSIFICATION
- NIOSH REL
- ODOR
- OSHA PEL
- OUTSTANDING PROPERTIES
- PARTITION COEFFICIENT
- OZONE DEPLETION POTENTIAL
- pH
- PROCESSING METHODS
- PRODUCT CLASS
- PRODUCT COMPOSITION
- RAINBOW TROUT
- RECOMMENDED FOR PRODUCTS
- RECOMMENDED FOR POLYMERS
- REFRACTIVE INDEX
- REL
- RELATIVE PERMITTIVITY
- RTECS NUMBER
- SHIPPING NAME
- SKIN IRRITATION
- SOLUBILITY PROPERTIES
- SOLUBILITY IN WATER
- SPECIFIC HEAT
- STATE
- SURFACE TENSION
- THEORETICAL OXYGEN DEMAND
- THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY
- THERMOMECHANICAL ANALYSIS DATA
- TLV-TWA 8h
- TOTAL GAS EVOLUTION
- UN RISK PHRASES
- UN SAFETY PHRASES
- UN/NA CLASS
- VAPOR DENSITY
- VAPOR PRESSURE
- VAPOR PRESSURE TEMPERATURE
- VISCOSITY
- VISCOSITY TEMPERATURE
3: Blowing and auxiliary agents
- Chapter 3.1: Activators
- Actafoam F-2
- Actafoam R-3
- Cellpaste-101
- Cellpaste-K4P
- Cellpaste-K5
- Celution BM
- Celution TM
- Baerostab KK 48
- Modstab M67
- Rhenofit ZBS
- Struktol ZEH
- Struktol ZEH-DL
- Urea
- Zinc 2-ethylhexanoate
- Zinc Carbonate AC
- Chapter 3.2: Azodicarbonamides
- AC Blowing Agent
- ACB
- ACB-m
- ACK
- ACM
- ACY-2
- Azodicarbonamide
- Celution ADC 3
- Celution ADC 7
- Foamazol 14
- Genitron EPA
- Genitron EPB
- Genitron EPC
- Genitron LE
- Hydrazo dicarbonamide
- Porofor ADC/E
- Porofor ADC/F-C2
- Porofor ADC/L-C2
- Porofor ADC/M-C1
- Porofor ADC/S-C2
- Porofor ADC/Z-C2
- Tracel ADC 5/90 P
- Tracel AC 9208 P
- Tracel DB 201/50PE
- Tracel K 3/95
- Tracel K 5/95
- Tracel SR 165/75 K
- Unicell D 200 A
- Unicell D 200 LK
- Unicell D 300 T
- Unicell D 800
- Unicell D 1500 NE
- Unicell DT 08
- Unicell KD7
- Unifoam AZ C-15
- Unifoam AZ H-115E
- VINYFOR-AC-1C
- VINYFOR-AC-1L
- VINYFOR-AC-3
- VINYFOR-AC-50-S
- VINYFOR-AC-LQ
- VINYFOR-AC-R
- VINYFOR-DW-6
- Chapter 3.3: Crosslinkers
- 2,2′-Azodi(isobutyronitrile)
- Perkadox 16
- Perkadox AIBN-pd
- Perkadox BC-40B-pd
- Trigonox 311
- Trigonox 421
- Chapter 3.4: Dinitroso pentamethylene tetramines
- Cellular-D
- Cellular-DK-80
- Cellular GX
- Cellular L-85
- DPT
- Microfoam DNPT 60%
- Microfoam DNPT 80%
- Microfoam DNPT 100%
- N,N-Dinitroso pentamethylene tetramine
- Unicell GP5
- Chapter 3.5: Dispersions in polymer carriers
- Genitron E4-75
- Genitron ER-75
- Genitron PB-20
- Genitron UA-25
- Genitron UB-25
- Genitron UN-30
- Genitron VP SP 51011
- Genitron VP SP 51014
- Genitron VP SP 51016
- Neothlene EM80NA
- Neothlene HM50FA
- Neothlene HM50U
- Neothlene HM506A
- Neothlene HM804A
- Neothlene HN50AA
- Neothlene HN50UA
- Neothlene HS50AA
- Neothlene RM506B
- Palmarole BA.F2.E
- Palmarole BA.F2.S
- Palmarole BA.F4.E.MG
- Palmarole BA.F4.S
- Palmarole BA.M2.E
- Palmarole BA.M4.E.MG
- Palmarole BA.M7.E
- Palmarole MB.BA.01
- Palmarole MB.BA.10
- Palmarole MB.BA.15
- Palmarole MB.BA.16/MB.BA.18/MB.BA.19
- Palmarole MB.K2.S.1
- Palmarole MB.K5.S
- PANTHLENE H 7310
- Polythlene-EB-207
- Polythlene-EE-106
- Polythlene-EE-250
- Polythlene-EE-405
- Polythlene-ES-106
- Polythlene-ES-207
- Polythlene-ES-405
- Polythlene-EV-405D
- Safoam AP-40
- Safoam AP-40
- Safoam CAN-550
- Safoam FP-20
- Safoam FP-40
- Safoam FPE-20
- Safoam FPE-50
- Safoam FPN3-40
- Safoam HT-25
- Safoam HT-45
- Safoam NPC-20
- Safoam PE-20
- Safoam PE-50
- Safoam PE-60
- Safoam PE-80
- Safoam PEN-511
- Safoam PN-20E
- Safoam PN-40E
- Safoam RIC-50FP
- Safoam RPC-20AS
- Safoam RPC-40
- Tracel PO 2201
- Chapter 3.6: Foaming agent mixture with other additive(s)
- Cel-Span CFA 200
- DD-1
- DD-2
- Porofor TSH 75
- Tracel ADC 2/75 P
- Tracel BSH 75 K1P
- Tracel OBSH 75 KP
- Tracel TSH 75 K1P
- Tracel TSH 75 KG
- Chapter 3.7: Gasses
- Carbon dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Chapter 3.8: Hydrazides
- Celution OBST
- Genitron OB
- Neocellborn-N-1000M
- Neocellborn-N-1000S
- Neocellborn-N-5000
- 4,4′-Oxybis(benzenesulfonyl hydrazide)
- p-Toluenesulfonyl hydrazide
- Porofor TSH
- Tracel OBSH
- Tracel OBSH 80 P-R
- Tracel OBSH 160 NER
- Unicell BSH
- Unicell H
- Chapter 3.9: Hydrocarbons
- Cyclopentane
- Ecomate MF
- Ecomate ML
- Isopentane
- Neopentane
- Chapter 3.10: Hydrochlorocarbon
- Transcend
- Chapter 3.11: Hydrochlorofluorocarbon
- Forane 1233zd/AFA-L1
- Forane HCFC-142b
- Formacel S
- HCFC-141b
- HCFC-142a
- HFO 1233zd-E
- Novec engineered fluid HFE-7200
- Solstice 1233zdE/HBA-2
- Chapter 3.12: Hydrofluorocarbons
- Enovate 245fa
- Forane 134a
- Forane 365/227 (87/13)
- Forane 365/227 (93/7)
- Forane HFC-365mfc
- Formacel FEA 1100
- Formacel FEA-1100/cyclopentane
- Formacel FEA 1100/HFC-245fa
- Formacel FEA 1100/HFC365mfc
- Formacel Z2
- Formacel Z4
- HBA1/HFO1234ze
- HFC-134a
- HFC-245fa
- HFC-365mfc
- HFO 1336mzz-Z
- Opteon 1100
- Solkane 365mfc
- Solstice HFO 1234yf
- Chapter 3.13: Microspheres
- Expancel 007 WU 40
- Expancel 051 DU 40
- Expancel 053 DU 40
- Expancel 461 DE 40 d60
- Expancel 461 DET 40 d25
- Expancel 461 DU 40
- Expancel 461 WE 20 d36
- Expancel 461 WU 40
- Expancel 551 DE 40 d42
- Expancel 642 WU 40
- Expancel 820 SLU 40
- Expancel 920 DU 80
- Expancel 920 MB 120
- Expancel 920 WUF 40
- Expancel 930 DU 120
- Expancel 950 DU 80
- Expancel FG92 DUX 120
- Unicell MS 180 D
- Chapter 3.14: Mixtures of foaming agents
- EXCELLAR-Q-25
- Genitron ACR
- Genitron DP 11/28
- Genitron DP 35/22
- Safoam RAZ-P
- Spangcell-DS-25
- STK-1
- VINYFOR-AK-2
- Chapter 3.15: Nucleating agents
- Tracel INC 3207 PS
- Tracel INC 4207 PS
- Tracel NC 7155 ACR
- Chapter 3.16: Proprietary
- Foamazol 30
- Foamazol 32
- Foamazol 50
- Foamazol 57
- Foamazol 60
- Foamazol 61
- Foamazol 62
- Foamazol 63
- Foamazol 70
- Foamazol 71
- Foamazol 72
- Foamazol 73
- Foamazol 73S
- Foamazol 80
- Foamazol 81
- Foamazol 82
- Foamazol 83
- Foamazol 84
- Foamazol 85
- Foamazol 86
- Foamazol 87
- Foamazol 88
- Foamazol 90
- Foamazol 91
- Foamazol 92
- Foamazol 93
- Foamazol 94
- Foamazol 95
- Foamazol 96
- Forane 365 HX
- Formacel Z6
- Palmarole BA.H.02
- Palmarole BA.H.03
- Palmarole BA.H.04
- Palmarole BA.H.07
- Tracel ADC 3/75 EPR-1
- Tracel DB 120/50 PE
- Tracel DB 140
- Tracel DB 145/50 PVC
- Tracel DB 160/50 PE
- Tracel DB 170/50 PE
- Tracel DBN 205S
- Tracel G 2138 MFW
- Tracel G 3191 SVA
- Tracel G 3193 SVA
- Tracel G 5142 SVA
- Tracel G 5143 HP III
- Tracel G 5172 SVA
- Tracel G 5193 SVA
- Tracel IM 3140 ACRM-M
- Tracel IM 3170 MS
- Tracel IM 4201
- Tracel IM 4215
- Tracel IM 7200
- Tracel PO 4155 F
- Tracel NC 155
- Tracel NC AK 13
- Tracel NCS 175
- Tracel NCX 150
- Tracel PO 1202
- Tracel PO 3180
- Tracel PO 4155 F
- Tracel PP 2200 FO
- Tracel PP 3215
- Tracel PT 4200
- Tracel TSE 3170 ACR
- Tracel TSE 7135 ACR
- Tracel TSE 7145 ACR
- Tracel TSE 8145 WM
- XO-107
- XO-109
- XO-136
- XO-209
- XO-230
- XO-234
- XO-256
- XO-272
- XO-279
- XO-280
- XO-281
- XO-282
- XO-286
- XO-287
- XO-330
- XO-331
- XO-339
- XO-355
- XO-385
- XO-423
- XO-459
- XO-468
- XO-470
- XOP-266
- XOP-300
- XOP-301
- XOP-305
- XOP-308
- XOP-331
- Chapter 3.17: Salts of carbonic and polycarbonic acids
- Cel-Span CFA 899
- Safoam FPN3
- Safoam HT-P
- Safoam P
- Safoam RIC
- Safoam RIC-FP
- Chapter 3.18: Sodium bicarbonate
- Cellbom-SC-850
- CeNbom-SC-855
- Cellborn-SC-K
- Cellborn-SC-P
- FE-507
- Serubon SC-K
- Serubon SC-P
- Sodium bicarbonate
- Tracel INC 7207 F
- Tracel NC 135 XF
- Chapter 3.19: Sulfonyl semicarbazides
- Celution PTS (PTSS)
- p-Toluenesulfonyl semicarbazide
- Unicell TS
- Chapter 3.20: Surfactant
- JSY-2000
- Chapter 3.21: Tetrazoles
- 5-Phenyltetrazole
- Expandex 5-PT
- Unicell 5PT
- Chapter 3.22: Water
- Water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885208
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885192
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada