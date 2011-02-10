Database Modeling and Design
5th Edition
Logical Design
Table of Contents
Series
Dedication
Preface
About the Authors
1. Introduction
Data and Database Management
Database Life Cycle
Conceptual Data Modeling
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
2. The Entity–Relationship Model
Fundamental ER Constructs
Advanced ER Constructs
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
3. The Unified Modeling Language
Class Diagrams
Activity Diagrams
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
4. Requirements Analysis and Conceptual Data Modeling
Introduction
Requirements Analysis
Conceptual Data Modeling
View Integration
Entity Clustering for ER Models
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
5. Transforming the Conceptual Data Model to SQL
Transformation Rules and SQL Constructs
Transformation Steps
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
6. Normalization
Fundamentals of Normalization
The Design of Normalized Tables: A Simple Example
Normalization of Candidate Tables Derived from ER Diagrams
Determining the Minimum Set of 3NF Tables
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
7. An Example of Logical Database Design
Requirements Specification
Logical Design
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
8. Object-Relational Design
Object Orientation
Object-Oriented Databases
Object-Relational Databases
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
9. XML and Web Databases
XML
XML Design
Web-Based Applications
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
10. Business Intelligence
Data Warehousing
Online Analytical Processing
Data Mining
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
11. CASE Tools for Logical Database Design
Introduction to the CASE Tools
Key Capabilities to Watch for
The Basics
Generating a Database from a Design
Database Support
Collaborative Support
Distributed Development
Application Life Cycle Tooling Integration
Design Compliance Checking
Reporting
Modeling a Data Warehouse
Semistructured Data—XML
Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
Literature Summary
APPENDIX. The Basics of SQL
SQL Names and Operators
Data Definition Language
Data Manipulation Language
References
Exercises
ER and UML Conceptual Data Modeling
Conceptual Data Modeling and Integration
Transformation of the Conceptual Model to SQL
Normalization and Minimum Set of Tables
Logical Database Design (Generic Problem)
Olap
Solutions to Selected Exercises
Glossary
Index
Bonus Chapter Opener
3. Query Optimization and Plan Selection
3.1 Query Processing and Optimization
3.2 Useful Optimization Features in Database Systems
3.3 Query Cost Evaluation—An Example
3.4 Query Execution Plan Development
3.5 Selectivity Factors, Table Size, and Query Cost Estimation
3.6 Summary
Tips and Insights for Database Professionals
A. A Simple Performance Model for Databases
A.1 I/O Time Cost—Individual Block Access
A.2 I/O Time Cost—Table Scans and Sorts
A.3 Network Time Delays
A.4 CPU Time Delays
Description
Database Modeling and Design, Fifth Edition, focuses on techniques for database design in relational database systems.
This extensively revised fifth edition features clear explanations, lots of terrific examples and an illustrative case, and practical advice, with design rules that are applicable to any SQL-based system. The common examples are based on real-life experiences and have been thoroughly class-tested.
This book is immediately useful to anyone tasked with the creation of data models for the integration of large-scale enterprise data. It is ideal for a stand-alone data management course focused on logical database design, or a supplement to an introductory text for introductory database management.
Key Features
- In-depth detail and plenty of real-world, practical examples throughout
- Loaded with design rules and illustrative case studies that are applicable to any SQL, UML, or XML-based system
- Immediately useful to anyone tasked with the creation of data models for the integration of large-scale enterprise data
Readership
Data management professionals with job titles/functions that include data analyst, data modeler; data architect; database designer; database application developer, application architect, database programmer, programmer/analyst, database administrator
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- Published:
- 10th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123820204
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820211
Reviews
"Database Modeling and Design is one of the best books that I have seen for explaining how to build database applications. The book is informative, well-written, and concise." --Michael Blaha, DSc., Consultant, Modelsoft Consulting Corp
"This book book is by far the best book available on classic database design. Topics like normalization and many-to-many and n-ary association semantics are without peer in teaching you how to model real-world complexities. This latest edition extends the classic material with extensive discussion of modern tools and other aspects of logical database design. Every database architect should have this book at hand." --Bob Muller, Data Analyst, Poesys Associates
“The book is not only good for beginners, but it also provides greater insight for experienced learners. Perhaps this is why it has evolved into its fifth edition. The book is generally well organized. It starts with the first step in the database life cycle, and progresses in a chronological order to more advanced concepts such as object relational design, Extensible Markup Language (XML), and Web databases. The writing style of the book is simple and straightforward, and the use of database terminology is very concise…In my opinion, the book could be used as a course text, with some help from other sources to cover SQL query-related concepts. However, I would have liked a chapter on SQL that covered simple and complex query design, as well as optimization." --Computing Reviews
About the Authors
Toby Teorey Author
Toby J. Teorey is a professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and a Ph.D. in computer sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was general chair of the 1981 ACM SIGMOD Conference and program chair for the 1991 Entity-Relationship Conference. Professor Teorey’s current research focuses on database design and data warehousing, OLAP, advanced database systems, and performance of computer networks. He is a member of the ACM and the IEEE Computer Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Sam Lightstone Author
Sam Lightstone is a Senior Technical Staff Member and Development Manager with IBM’s DB2 product development team. His work includes numerous topics in autonomic computing and relational database management systems. He is cofounder and leader of DB2’s autonomic computing R&D effort. He is Chair of the IEEE Data Engineering Workgroup on Self Managing Database Systems and a member of the IEEE Computer Society Task Force on Autonomous and Autonomic Computing. In 2003 he was elected to the Canadian Technical Excellence Council, the Canadian affiliate of the IBM Academy of Technology. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 25 patents and patents pending; he has published widely on autonomic computing for relational database systems. He has been with IBM since 1991.
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM, Toronto, Canada
Tom Nadeau Author
Tom Nadeau is the founder of Aladdin Software (aladdinsoftware.com) and works in the area of data and text mining. He received his B.S. degree in computer science and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His technical interests include data warehousing, OLAP, data mining and machine learning. He won the best paper award at the 2001 IBM CASCON Conference.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ubiquiti Inc., Ann Arbor, MI
H.V. Jagadish Author
H.V. Jagadish is a professor in EE and CS at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he is part of the database group affiliated with the bioinformatics program and the Center for Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics. Prior to joining the Michigan faculty, he spent over a decade at AT&T Bell Laboratories as a research scientist where he became head of the Database division.
Affiliations and Expertise
Univ of Mich, Ann Arbor (EE/CS dept)