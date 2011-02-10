"Database Modeling and Design is one of the best books that I have seen for explaining how to build database applications. The book is informative, well-written, and concise." --Michael Blaha, DSc., Consultant, Modelsoft Consulting Corp

"This book book is by far the best book available on classic database design. Topics like normalization and many-to-many and n-ary association semantics are without peer in teaching you how to model real-world complexities. This latest edition extends the classic material with extensive discussion of modern tools and other aspects of logical database design. Every database architect should have this book at hand." --Bob Muller, Data Analyst, Poesys Associates

“The book is not only good for beginners, but it also provides greater insight for experienced learners. Perhaps this is why it has evolved into its fifth edition. The book is generally well organized. It starts with the first step in the database life cycle, and progresses in a chronological order to more advanced concepts such as object relational design, Extensible Markup Language (XML), and Web databases. The writing style of the book is simple and straightforward, and the use of database terminology is very concise…In my opinion, the book could be used as a course text, with some help from other sources to cover SQL query-related concepts. However, I would have liked a chapter on SQL that covered simple and complex query design, as well as optimization." --Computing Reviews