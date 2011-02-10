Database Modeling and Design - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780123820204, 9780123820211

Database Modeling and Design

5th Edition

Logical Design

Authors: Toby Teorey Sam Lightstone Tom Nadeau H.V. Jagadish
Paperback ISBN: 9780123820204
eBook ISBN: 9780123820211
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 10th February 2011
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Series

Dedication

Preface

About the Authors

1. Introduction

Data and Database Management

Database Life Cycle

Conceptual Data Modeling

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

2. The Entity–Relationship Model

Fundamental ER Constructs

Advanced ER Constructs

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

3. The Unified Modeling Language

Class Diagrams

Activity Diagrams

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

4. Requirements Analysis and Conceptual Data Modeling

Introduction

Requirements Analysis

Conceptual Data Modeling

View Integration

Entity Clustering for ER Models

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

5. Transforming the Conceptual Data Model to SQL

Transformation Rules and SQL Constructs

Transformation Steps

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

6. Normalization

Fundamentals of Normalization

The Design of Normalized Tables: A Simple Example

Normalization of Candidate Tables Derived from ER Diagrams

Determining the Minimum Set of 3NF Tables

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

7. An Example of Logical Database Design

Requirements Specification

Logical Design

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

8. Object-Relational Design

Object Orientation

Object-Oriented Databases

Object-Relational Databases

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

9. XML and Web Databases

XML

XML Design

Web-Based Applications

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

10. Business Intelligence

Data Warehousing

Online Analytical Processing

Data Mining

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

11. CASE Tools for Logical Database Design

Introduction to the CASE Tools

Key Capabilities to Watch for

The Basics

Generating a Database from a Design

Database Support

Collaborative Support

Distributed Development

Application Life Cycle Tooling Integration

Design Compliance Checking

Reporting

Modeling a Data Warehouse

Semistructured Data—XML

Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

Literature Summary

APPENDIX. The Basics of SQL

SQL Names and Operators

Data Definition Language

Data Manipulation Language

References

Exercises

ER and UML Conceptual Data Modeling

Conceptual Data Modeling and Integration

Transformation of the Conceptual Model to SQL

Normalization and Minimum Set of Tables

Logical Database Design (Generic Problem)

Olap

Solutions to Selected Exercises

Glossary

Index

Bonus Chapter Opener

3. Query Optimization and Plan Selection

3.1 Query Processing and Optimization

3.2 Useful Optimization Features in Database Systems

3.3 Query Cost Evaluation—An Example

3.4 Query Execution Plan Development

3.5 Selectivity Factors, Table Size, and Query Cost Estimation

3.6 Summary

Tips and Insights for Database Professionals

A. A Simple Performance Model for Databases

A.1 I/O Time Cost—Individual Block Access

A.2 I/O Time Cost—Table Scans and Sorts

A.3 Network Time Delays

A.4 CPU Time Delays

Description

Database Modeling and Design, Fifth Edition, focuses on techniques for database design in relational database systems.

This extensively revised fifth edition features clear explanations, lots of terrific examples and an illustrative case, and practical advice, with design rules that are applicable to any SQL-based system. The common examples are based on real-life experiences and have been thoroughly class-tested.

This book is immediately useful to anyone tasked with the creation of data models for the integration of large-scale enterprise data. It is ideal for a stand-alone data management course focused on logical database design, or a supplement to an introductory text for introductory database management.

Key Features

  • In-depth detail and plenty of real-world, practical examples throughout
  • Loaded with design rules and illustrative case studies that are applicable to any SQL, UML, or XML-based system
  • Immediately useful to anyone tasked with the creation of data models for the integration of large-scale enterprise data

Readership

Data management professionals with job titles/functions that include data analyst, data modeler; data architect; database designer; database application developer, application architect, database programmer, programmer/analyst, database administrator

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
Paperback ISBN:
9780123820204
eBook ISBN:
9780123820211

Reviews

"Database Modeling and Design is one of the best books that I have seen for explaining how to build database applications. The book is informative, well-written, and concise." --Michael Blaha, DSc., Consultant, Modelsoft Consulting Corp

"This book book is by far the best book available on classic database design. Topics like normalization and many-to-many and n-ary association semantics are without peer in teaching you how to model real-world complexities. This latest edition extends the classic material with extensive discussion of modern tools and other aspects of logical database design. Every database architect should have this book at hand." --Bob Muller, Data Analyst, Poesys Associates

“The book is not only good for beginners, but it also provides greater insight for experienced learners. Perhaps this is why it has evolved into its fifth edition. The book is generally well organized. It starts with the first step in the database life cycle, and progresses in a chronological order to more advanced concepts such as object relational design, Extensible Markup Language (XML), and Web databases. The writing style of the book is simple and straightforward, and the use of database terminology is very concise…In my opinion, the book could be used as a course text, with some help from other sources to cover SQL query-related concepts. However, I would have liked a chapter on SQL that covered simple and complex query design, as well as optimization." --Computing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Toby Teorey Author

Toby J. Teorey is a professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and a Ph.D. in computer sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was general chair of the 1981 ACM SIGMOD Conference and program chair for the 1991 Entity-Relationship Conference. Professor Teorey’s current research focuses on database design and data warehousing, OLAP, advanced database systems, and performance of computer networks. He is a member of the ACM and the IEEE Computer Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Sam Lightstone Author

Sam Lightstone is a Senior Technical Staff Member and Development Manager with IBM’s DB2 product development team. His work includes numerous topics in autonomic computing and relational database management systems. He is cofounder and leader of DB2’s autonomic computing R&D effort. He is Chair of the IEEE Data Engineering Workgroup on Self Managing Database Systems and a member of the IEEE Computer Society Task Force on Autonomous and Autonomic Computing. In 2003 he was elected to the Canadian Technical Excellence Council, the Canadian affiliate of the IBM Academy of Technology. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 25 patents and patents pending; he has published widely on autonomic computing for relational database systems. He has been with IBM since 1991.

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM, Toronto, Canada

Tom Nadeau Author

Tom Nadeau is the founder of Aladdin Software (aladdinsoftware.com) and works in the area of data and text mining. He received his B.S. degree in computer science and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His technical interests include data warehousing, OLAP, data mining and machine learning. He won the best paper award at the 2001 IBM CASCON Conference.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ubiquiti Inc., Ann Arbor, MI

H.V. Jagadish Author

H.V. Jagadish is a professor in EE and CS at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he is part of the database group affiliated with the bioinformatics program and the Center for Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics. Prior to joining the Michigan faculty, he spent over a decade at AT&T Bell Laboratories as a research scientist where he became head of the Database division.

Affiliations and Expertise

Univ of Mich, Ann Arbor (EE/CS dept)

