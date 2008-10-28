Database Design: Know It All
1st Edition
Description
This book brings all of the elements of database design together in a single volume, saving the reader the time and expense of making multiple purchases. It consolidates both introductory and advanced topics, thereby covering the gamut of database design methodology ? from ER and UML techniques, to conceptual data modeling and table transformation, to storing XML and querying moving objects databases.
The proposed book expertly combines the finest database design material from the Morgan Kaufmann portfolio. Individual chapters are derived from a select group of MK books authored by the best and brightest in the field. These chapters are combined into one comprehensive volume in a way that allows it to be used as a reference work for those interested in new and developing aspects of database design.
This book represents a quick and efficient way to unite valuable content from leading database design experts, thereby creating a definitive, one-stop-shopping opportunity for customers to receive the information they would otherwise need to round up from separate sources.
Key Features
- Chapters contributed by various recognized experts in the field let the reader remain up to date and fully informed from multiple viewpoints.
- Details multiple relational models and modeling languages, enhancing the reader’s technical expertise and familiarity with design-related requirements specification.
- Coverage of both theory and practice brings all of the elements of database design together in a single volume, saving the reader the time and expense of making multiple purchases.
Readership
Professional data modelers and database design professionals, including database application designers, database administrators (DBAs), data management professionals, and undergraduate and graduate students who want to incorporate database design as part of their data management knowledge base and expertise.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Database Life Cycle Chapter 2: Entity-Relationship Concepts Chapter 3: Data Modeling in UML Chapter 4: Requirements Analysis and Conceptual Data Modeling Chapter 5: Logical Database Design Chapter 6: Normalization Chapter 7: Physical Database Design Chapter 8: Denormalization Chapter 9: Business Metadata Infrastructure Chapter 10: Storing XML Chapter 11: Modeling and Querying Current Movement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 28th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746306
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080877891
About the Author
Toby Teorey
Toby J. Teorey is a professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and a Ph.D. in computer sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was general chair of the 1981 ACM SIGMOD Conference and program chair for the 1991 Entity-Relationship Conference. Professor Teorey’s current research focuses on database design and data warehousing, OLAP, advanced database systems, and performance of computer networks. He is a member of the ACM and the IEEE Computer Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Stephen Buxton
Stephen Buxton is Director of Product Management at Mark Logic Corporation. Stephen is a member of the W3C XQuery Working Group and a founder/member of the XQuery Full-Text Task Force. Stephen has written a number of papers and articles on XQuery and SQL/XML, and is an editor of several W3C XQuery Full-Text specs. Before joining Mark Logic, Stephen was Director of Product Management for Text and XML at Oracle Corporation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mark Logic Corporation, San Mateo, California
Lowell Fryman
Lowell is responsible for directing thought leadership and advisory services in the Customer Success practice of Collibra. He has been a practitioner in the data management industry for three decades and is recognized as a leader in data governance, analytics and data quality having hands-on experience with implementations across most industries. Lowell is a co-author of the book “Business Metadata; Capturing Enterprise Knowledge”. Lowell is a past adjunct professor at Daniels College of Business, Denver University, a past President and current VP of Education for DAMA-I Rocky Mountain Chapter (RMC), a DAMA-I Charter member and member of the Data Governance Professionals Organization. He is also an author and reviewer on the DAMA-I Data Management Book of Knowledge (DMBOK). He focuses on practical data governance practices and has trained thousands of professionals in data governance, data warehousing, data management and data quality techniques. You can read his Data Governance Blogs at https://www.collibra.com/blog/
Affiliations and Expertise
Collibra, USA
Ralf Güting
Terry Halpin
Dr. Terry Halpin is a professor at Northface University. He has led database research teams at several companies including Visio Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, where he worked on the conceptual and logical database modeling technology in Microsoft Visio for Enterprise Architects. His publications include over 100 technical papers and five books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumont University, Utah
Jan Harrington
Jan L. Harrington, author of more than 35 books on a variety of technical subjects, has been writing about databases since 1984. She retired in 2013 from her position as professor and chair of the Department of Computing Technology at Marist College, where she taught database design and management, data communications, computer architecture, and the impact of technology on society for 25 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Chair, Computer Science, Marist College, Hyde Park, NY, USA
W.H. Inmon
Best known as the “Father of Data Warehousing," Bill Inmon has become the most prolific and well-known author worldwide in the big data analysis, data warehousing and business intelligence arena. In addition to authoring more than 50 books and 650 articles, Bill has been a monthly columnist with the Business Intelligence Network, EIM Institute and Data Management Review. In 2007, Bill was named by Computerworld as one of the “Ten IT People Who Mattered in the Last 40 Years” of the computer profession. Having 35 years of experience in database technology and data warehouse design, he is known globally for his seminars on developing data warehouses and information architectures. Bill has been a keynote speaker in demand for numerous computing associations, industry conferences and trade shows. Bill Inmon also has an extensive entrepreneurial background: He founded Pine Cone Systems, later named Ambeo in 1995, and founded, and took public, Prism Solutions in 1991. Bill consults with a large number of Fortune 1000 clients, and leading IT executives on Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, and Database Management, offering data warehouse design and database management services, as well as producing methodologies and technologies that advance the enterprise architectures of large and small organizations world-wide. He has worked for American Management Systems and Coopers & Lybrand. Bill received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Yale University, and his Master of Science degree in Computer Science from New Mexico State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Inmon Data Systems, Castle Rock, CO, USA
Sam Lightstone
Sam Lightstone is a Senior Technical Staff Member and Development Manager with IBM’s DB2 product development team. His work includes numerous topics in autonomic computing and relational database management systems. He is cofounder and leader of DB2’s autonomic computing R&D effort. He is Chair of the IEEE Data Engineering Workgroup on Self Managing Database Systems and a member of the IEEE Computer Society Task Force on Autonomous and Autonomic Computing. In 2003 he was elected to the Canadian Technical Excellence Council, the Canadian affiliate of the IBM Academy of Technology. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 25 patents and patents pending; he has published widely on autonomic computing for relational database systems. He has been with IBM since 1991.
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM, Toronto, Canada
Jim Melton
Jim Melton is editor of all parts of ISO/IEC 9075 (SQL) and is a representative for database standards at Oracle Corporation. Since 1986, he has been his company's representative to ANSI INCITS Technical Committee H2 for Database and a US representative to ISO/IEC JTC1/SC32/WG3 (Database Languages). In addition, Jim has participated in the W3C's XML Query Working Group since 1998 and is currently co-Chair of that Working Group. He is also Chair of the WG's Full-Text Task Force, co-Chair of the Update Language Task Force, and co-editor of two XQuery-related specifications. He is the author of several SQL books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oracle Corporation, Sandy, Utah.
Tony Morgan
Affiliations and Expertise
Neumont University, Utah
Thomas Nadeau
Bonnie O'Neil
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Performance Corporation, Denver, CO, USA
Elizabeth O'Neil
Elizabeth O'Neil is also a professor of computer science at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. She serves as a consultant to Sybase IQ in Concord, Massachusetts, and has worked with a number of other corporations, including Microsoft and Bolt, Beranek, and Newman. From 1980 to 1998 she implemented and managed new hardware and software labs in the Computer Science Department of the University of Massachusetts at Boston.
Patrick O'Neil
Patrick O'Neil is a professor of computer science at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. He is responsible for a number of important research results in transactional performance and disk access algorithms, and he holds patents for his work in these and other database areas. Author of "The Set Query Benchmark" (in The Benchmark Handbook for Database and Transaction Processing Systems, also from Morgan Kaufmann) and an area editor for Information Systems, O'Neil is also an active industry consultant who has worked with a number of prominent companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Sybase, Informix, Praxis, Price Waterhouse, and Policy Management Systems Corporation.
Markus Schneider
Markus Schneider is an Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department of the University of Florida and holds a doctoral degree in Computer Science from the University of Hagen, Germany. He is author of a monograph in the area of spatial databases and of a German textbook on implementation concepts for database systems, and has published about 40 articles on database systems. He is on the editorial board of GeoInformatica.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida at Gainesville
Graeme Simsion
Graeme C. Simsion has over 25 years experience in information systems as a DBA, data modeling consultant, business systems designer, manager, and researcher. He is a regular presenter at industry and academic forums, and is currently a Senior Fellow with the Department of Information Systems at the University of Melbourne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Fellow, University of Melbourne, Australia
Graham Witt
Graham C. Witt is an independent consultant with over 30 years of experience in assisting enterprises to acquire relevant and effective IT solutions. His clients include major banks and other financial institutions; businesses in the insurance, utilities, transport and telecommunications sectors; and a wide variety of government agencies. A former guest lecturer on Database Systems at University of Melbourne, he is a frequent presenter at international data management conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Sydney, Australia