Database Design for Smarties
1st Edition
Using UML for Data Modeling
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Database Life Cycle
Information Requirements Analysis
Data Modeling
Database Design and Optimization
Database Quality, Reviews, and Testing
Database Certification
Database Maintenance and Enhancement
Chapter 2: System Architecture and Design
System Architectures
The Three-Schema Architecture
The Multitier Architectures
System Architecture Summary
Data Architectures
Relational Databases
Object-Oriented Databases
Object-Relational Databases
Summary
Chapter 3: Gathering Requirements
Ambiguity and Persistence
Ambiguity
Observing and Asking the Right Questions
Persisting
Getting Your Priorities Straight
Understanding Requirements
Categorizing Requirements
Relating Requirements
Prioritizing Requirements
Deciding the Style of Database
Summary
Chapter 4: Modeling Requirements with Use Cases
All the World's a Stage
Actors on Stage
Use Case Diagrams
A Brief Example
Transactions and Use Cases
Use Case Relationships
Setting the Scene
Summaries
Narratives
UML Activity Diagrams
Data Elements and Business Rules Summary
Summary
Chapter 5: Testing the System
Requirements and Truth
Systems and Truth
Summary
Chapter 6: Building Entity-Relationship Models
Entities and Attributes
Relationships
Semantic Relationships: Subtyping and Aggregation
ER Business Rules
Multiplicity
Keys and Relationships
Strong and Weak Relationships
Domains
Summary
Chapter 7: Building Class Models in UML
Packages, Classes, and Attributes
Packages
Classes and Attributes
Operations
Operations, Methods, and Interfaces
Application Behavior
Database Server Behavior
Relationships
Inheritance and Generalization
Associations, Containment, and Visibility
Object Constraints and Business Rules
Object Identity and Uniqueness Constraints
Domain Constraints
Complex Constraints
Summary
Chapter 8: Patterns of Data Modeling
Modeling with Reusable Design Patterns
Abstract Patterns
The Singleton Pattern
The Composite Pattern
The Flyweight Pattern
The Metamodel Pattern
Analysis Patterns
The Party Pattern
The Geographic Location Pattern
The Process Pattern
The Document Pattern
Summary
Chapter 9: Measures for Success
Goals, Metrics, and Scales
Size Measures
Database Size
Schema Size
Complexity Measures
Cohesion Measures
Abstraction Cohesion
Structural Cohesion
Coupling Measures
Reuse Potential
Reuse Certification
Summary
Chapter 10: Choosing Your Parents
Software Development Cultures and the Legacy System
Cultural Events
Replacing or Leveraging Legacy Systems
Starting Fresh
Using Your Legacy
Scoping the System and the Culture
Starting from Scratched
War Stories and Shared Language
Norms, Values, and Beliefs
Rituals
The Structure of Schema Design
Structures
Relationships
Business Rules
Design Guidelines
Data Definition Languages
Integrating Data Model Views
Structural Integration
Generalization Integration
Business Rule Integration
Big Picture Integration
Summary
Chapter 11: Designing a Relational Database Schema
Turning the Tables
Packages, Subsystems, and Name Spaces
Types and Domains
Classes
Foreign Affairs
Binary Associations
Generalizations
Special Situations
Living by the Rules
Class Invariants
System Invariants
Normalizing Relations
Atomic Values
Dependencies and Normalization
Denormalizing Your Schema
The Language of Peace
Conformity Rules
Nonconformity Rocks
Summary
Chapter 12: Designing an Object-Relational Database Schema
So What's New?
Features
The Downside
The Transformation Process for ORDBMS Products Object Diversity-Types
User-Defined and Object Types
Associations
Behavior
Who Makes the Rules?
The Language of War
Persistent Classes
Operations
Summary
Chapter 13: Designing an Object-Oriented Database Schema
The Transformation Process for OODBMS Products
Objective Simplicity?
Classes
Generalizations and Realizations
Associations
Disciplining Your Objects
Behavioral Problems
Setting Boundaries
Objective Language
Persistent Classes and Interfaces
Operations
Summary
Description
Whether building a relational, object-relational, or object-oriented database, database developers are increasingly relying on an object-oriented design approach as the best way to meet user needs and performance criteria. This book teaches you how to use the Unified Modeling Language-the official standard of the Object Management Group-to develop and implement the best possible design for your database.
Inside, the author leads you step by step through the design process, from requirements analysis to schema generation. You'll learn to express stakeholder needs in UML use cases and actor diagrams, to translate UML entities into database components, and to transform the resulting design into relational, object-relational, and object-oriented schemas for all major DBMS products.
Key Features
- Teaches you everything you need to know to design, build, and test databases using an OO model
- Shows you how to use UML, the accepted standard for database design according to OO principles
- Explains how to transform your design into a conceptual schema for relational, object-relational, and object-oriented DBMSs
- Offers practical examples of design for Oracle, SQL Server, Sybase, Informix, Object Design, POET, and other database management systems
- Focuses heavily on re-using design patterns for maximum productivity and teaches you how to certify completed designs for re-use
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1999
- Published:
- 1st March 1999
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503738
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558605152
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Robert Muller Author
Robert Muller is a Partner and Founder of Poesys Associates, and a project management consultant specializing in object-oriented, rapid application development, and client/server technology. Previously, he was Product Development Manager and Technical Documentation Manager for Blyth Software, Inc. and Manager of Client/Server Technology at Symantec’s TimeLine division. He is the author of The Oracle Developer/2000 Handbook, has taught a Developer/2000 course and C++ courses for UC Extension, and is co-author of Object-Oriented Software Testing: A Hierarchical Approach.