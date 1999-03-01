Database Design for Smarties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558605152, 9780080503738

Database Design for Smarties

1st Edition

Using UML for Data Modeling

Authors: Robert Muller
eBook ISBN: 9780080503738
Paperback ISBN: 9781558605152
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st March 1999
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Database Life Cycle



Information Requirements Analysis

Data Modeling

Database Design and Optimization

Database Quality, Reviews, and Testing

Database Certification

Database Maintenance and Enhancement



Chapter 2: System Architecture and Design


System Architectures


The Three-Schema Architecture

The Multitier Architectures

System Architecture Summary

Data Architectures


Relational Databases

Object-Oriented Databases

Object-Relational Databases

Summary



Chapter 3: Gathering Requirements



Ambiguity and Persistence


Ambiguity

Observing and Asking the Right Questions

Persisting

Getting Your Priorities Straight


Understanding Requirements

Categorizing Requirements

Relating Requirements

Prioritizing Requirements

Deciding the Style of Database

Summary



Chapter 4: Modeling Requirements with Use Cases



All the World's a Stage

Actors on Stage


Use Case Diagrams

A Brief Example

Transactions and Use Cases

Use Case Relationships

Setting the Scene


Summaries

Narratives

UML Activity Diagrams

Data Elements and Business Rules Summary

Summary



Chapter 5: Testing the System



Requirements and Truth

Systems and Truth

Summary



Chapter 6: Building Entity-Relationship Models



Entities and Attributes

Relationships

Semantic Relationships: Subtyping and Aggregation

ER Business Rules


Multiplicity

Keys and Relationships

Strong and Weak Relationships

Domains

Summary



Chapter 7: Building Class Models in UML



Packages, Classes, and Attributes


Packages

Classes and Attributes

Operations


Operations, Methods, and Interfaces

Application Behavior

Database Server Behavior

Relationships


Inheritance and Generalization

Associations, Containment, and Visibility

Object Constraints and Business Rules


Object Identity and Uniqueness Constraints

Domain Constraints

Complex Constraints

Summary



Chapter 8: Patterns of Data Modeling



Modeling with Reusable Design Patterns

Abstract Patterns


The Singleton Pattern

The Composite Pattern

The Flyweight Pattern

The Metamodel Pattern

Analysis Patterns


The Party Pattern

The Geographic Location Pattern

The Process Pattern

The Document Pattern

Summary



Chapter 9: Measures for Success



Goals, Metrics, and Scales

Size Measures


Database Size

Schema Size

Complexity Measures

Cohesion Measures


Abstraction Cohesion

Structural Cohesion

Coupling Measures

Reuse Potential

Reuse Certification

Summary



Chapter 10: Choosing Your Parents



Software Development Cultures and the Legacy System


Cultural Events

Replacing or Leveraging Legacy Systems

Starting Fresh


Using Your Legacy

Scoping the System and the Culture

Starting from Scratched


War Stories and Shared Language

Norms, Values, and Beliefs

Rituals

The Structure of Schema Design


Structures

Relationships

Business Rules

Design Guidelines

Data Definition Languages

Integrating Data Model Views


Structural Integration

Generalization Integration

Business Rule Integration

Big Picture Integration

Summary



Chapter 11: Designing a Relational Database Schema



Turning the Tables


Packages, Subsystems, and Name Spaces

Types and Domains

Classes

Foreign Affairs


Binary Associations

Generalizations

Special Situations

Living by the Rules


Class Invariants

System Invariants

Normalizing Relations


Atomic Values

Dependencies and Normalization

Denormalizing Your Schema

The Language of Peace


Conformity Rules

Nonconformity Rocks

Summary



Chapter 12: Designing an Object-Relational Database Schema



So What's New?


Features

The Downside

The Transformation Process for ORDBMS Products Object Diversity-Types


User-Defined and Object Types

Associations

Behavior

Who Makes the Rules?

The Language of War


Persistent Classes

Operations

Summary



Chapter 13: Designing an Object-Oriented Database Schema



The Transformation Process for OODBMS Products

Objective Simplicity?


Classes

Generalizations and Realizations

Associations

Disciplining Your Objects


Behavioral Problems

Setting Boundaries

Objective Language


Persistent Classes and Interfaces

Operations

Summary

Description

Whether building a relational, object-relational, or object-oriented database, database developers are increasingly relying on an object-oriented design approach as the best way to meet user needs and performance criteria. This book teaches you how to use the Unified Modeling Language-the official standard of the Object Management Group-to develop and implement the best possible design for your database.

Inside, the author leads you step by step through the design process, from requirements analysis to schema generation. You'll learn to express stakeholder needs in UML use cases and actor diagrams, to translate UML entities into database components, and to transform the resulting design into relational, object-relational, and object-oriented schemas for all major DBMS products.

Key Features

  • Teaches you everything you need to know to design, build, and test databases using an OO model
  • Shows you how to use UML, the accepted standard for database design according to OO principles
  • Explains how to transform your design into a conceptual schema for relational, object-relational, and object-oriented DBMSs
  • Offers practical examples of design for Oracle, SQL Server, Sybase, Informix, Object Design, POET, and other database management systems
  • Focuses heavily on re-using design patterns for maximum productivity and teaches you how to certify completed designs for re-use

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503738
Paperback ISBN:
9781558605152

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Robert Muller Author

Robert Muller is a Partner and Founder of Poesys Associates, and a project management consultant specializing in object-oriented, rapid application development, and client/server technology. Previously, he was Product Development Manager and Technical Documentation Manager for Blyth Software, Inc. and Manager of Client/Server Technology at Symantec’s TimeLine division. He is the author of The Oracle Developer/2000 Handbook, has taught a Developer/2000 course and C++ courses for UC Extension, and is co-author of Object-Oriented Software Testing: A Hierarchical Approach.

