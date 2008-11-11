Database Archiving
1st Edition
How to Keep Lots of Data for a Very Long Time
Table of Contents
Part 1: Archiving Basics Chapter 1: On Overview of Database Archiving Chapter 2: An Overview of Business Issues Chapter 3: Generic Archiving Methodology Chapter 4: Basic Components
Part 2: Establishing a Database Archiving Project
Chapter 5: Origins of a Database Archiving Project
Chapter 6: Resources Needed
Chapter 7: Locating Data
Chapter 8: Locating Metadata Chapter 9: Data and Metadata Validation
Part 3: Designing Database Archiving Applications Chapter 10: Designing for Archive Independence Chapter 11: Modeling Archive Data Chapter 12: Setting Archive Policies Chapter 13: Changes to Data Structures and Policies
Part 4: Database Archiving Application Software
Chapter 14: The Archive Database
Chapter 15: The Archive Extractor Component
Chapter 16: The Archive Discard Component
Chapter 17: The Archive Access Component
Part 5: Administration of the Archive
Chapter 18: Testing Your Application Chapter 19: Managing Archive Data over Time Chapter 20: Managing Users
Chapter 21: Managing Changes
Part 6: Business and Legal Issues Chapter 22: Non-operational Sources of Data Chapter 23: The Archive and the legal department Chapter 24: The Archiving ASP
Appendix A: Generic Archiving Checklist
Appendix B: Goals of a Database Archiving System Appendix C: Job Description of Data Archivist
Description
With the amount of data a business accumulates now doubling every 12 to 18 months, IT professionals need to know how to develop a system for archiving important database data, in a way that both satisfies regulatory requirements and is durable and secure. This important and timely new book explains how to solve these challenges without compromising the operation of current systems. It shows how to do all this as part of a standardized archival process that requires modest contributions from team members throughout an organization, rather than the superhuman effort of a dedicated team.
Key Features
Exhaustively considers the diverse set of issues—legal, technological, and financial—affecting organizations faced with major database archiving requirements.
Shows how to design and implement a database archival process that is integral to existing procedures and systems.
Explores the role of players at every level of the organization—in terms of the skills they need and the contributions they can make.
Presents its ideas from a vendor-neutral perspective that can benefit any organization, regardless of its current technological investments.
Provides detailed information on building the business case for all types of archiving projects
Readership
Database archive analyst, database administrators, data modelers, applications developers, system analysts, IT Management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 11th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884424
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123747204
"This is a thorough discourse on data archiving--what it is, how to approach it, and how to execute on it." --John Schley, Data Architect at Principal Financial Group
About the Authors
Jack Olson Author
Jack E. Olson is a widely recognized database technology expert. His career includes significant contributions at IBM, BMC, Evoke, and now NEON Enterprise Software, where he serves as Chief Technology Office. Olson is author of Data Quality: The Accuracy Dimension, also published by Morgan Kaufmann. The inventor of record on several patents, he holds a BS from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from Northwestern University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Technology Officer, NEON Enterprise Software