Data Warehousing And Business Intelligence For e-Commerce
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I: Foundations: Concepts and Business Models
Chapter 1: Background, Terminology, Opportunity, and Challenges
Background: A Look Back at the 1990s
ERP Applications Take Hold
CRM Catches On
Organizations Pursue Data Warehousing to Provide Business Intelligence
The Internet Evolves to a Phenomenally Successful e-Commerce Engine
Terminology and Discussion
Data Warehousing Terminology
Customer Relationship Management Terminology
Internet Terminology
Opportunity
Challenges
Discipline-Centric Views
Dot-com Spin-offs
Operating at "Internet Time"
Overcoming the Challenges
Summary
Chapter 2: Business-to-Consumer Data Warehousing
B2C Business Models
Basic Product Selling
Selling Services
Product and Service Packaging and Brokering
Portals and Communities
Supporting Site for Traditional Channels
Classifying a B2C Business
A Data Warehousing Content Framework for e-Commerce
B2C Data Warehousing Needs
Customer-Focused Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence
Operationally Focused Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence
Summary
Chapter 3: Data Warehousing for Consumer-to-Consumer and Consumer-to-Business Models
Why the Distinction?
C2C Business Models
Online Auction Sites
C2B Business Models
A Closer Look at Integrating Business Intelligence into a C2C Business Model
Summary
Chapter 4: Business-to-Business Data Warehousing
B2B Business Models
Supply-Chain-Oriented B2B
Marketplace-Centric B2B
Hybrid B2B Models
More about Business Intelligence Models for B2B
Basic Customer Intelligence
e-Marketplace Intelligence
Value Chain Intelligence
Summary
Chapter 5: e-Government and Data Warehousing
Government-to-Citizen e-Commerce Models
G2C Data Warehousing Implications
Click-and-Mortar Environments
Necessity of a Complete "Customer Database"
Geographic Boundaries
Point Solution vs. Enterprise Data Warehousing
Government-Specific Business Intelligence Metrics
Business-to-Government e-Commerce Models
B2G Data Warehousing Implications
Bids and Awards
Ongoing Supply Chain Operations
Marketplaces and Exchanges
Summary
Chapter 6: Business-to-Employee Models and Data Warehousing
The ERP Link
Matching Employees with Appropriate Services
Analyzing B2E Data
Click-and-Mortar Environments
Summary
Part II: Building Blocks, Challenges, and Solutions
Chapter 7: Core Technologies and Building Blocks
Internet Protocols and Environment
HyperText Markup Language (HTML)
HyperText Transport Protocol (HTTP)
Extensible Markup Language (XML)
Cookies
Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) and Wireless Markup Language (WML)
SSL
Database Technology
Relational Database Technology
Nonrelational Database Technology
e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications
Application Development and Integration
Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) Tools
Messaging-Oriented Middleweave (MOM)
Publish-and-Subscribe
Directory Services
Intelligent Agents
Web Servers
Application Servers
ASPs
Procedural Logic
e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications
Vendor Web Development Platforms
IBM
Microsoft
Allaire (Cold Fusion)
Networking, Communications, and Protocols
LANs (Ethernet)
Interface Devices
Wide Area Networks (WANs)
Internet-Specific Networking
User-Facing Technology
Web Browsers
Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)
e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications
Summary
Chapter 8: Products for e-Commerce Intelligence
Vignette
The V/5 e-Business Platform
Relationship Marketing Server Overview
V/5 Relationship Marketing Server Architecture
Ithena
Ithena e-CI Premise
Key Concepts in Ithena e-CI
Ithena e-CI Architecture
Ithena e-CI in Other e-Commerce Business Models
Revenio Dialog
Dialog Marketing Premise
A Simple Example of Dialog Marketing
Underlying Data Warehousing Environment
Designing and Building the Dialog Marketing Environment
Supported e-Commerce Business Models
Summary
Chapter 9: Data Quality and Integrity Issues
A Brief Overview of Data Quality and Data Warehousing
B2C Considerations and Complications
B2B Considerations and Complications
Solving the Data Quality Problem, Part 1: Source Data Analysis
Solving the Data Quality Problem, Part 2: Operationalizing Data Quality and Integrity
Summary
Chapter 10: Information Privacy and Systems Security Issues for e-Commerce Environments
e-Commerce Foundations That Underlie Privacy and Security Needs
Acting on Personalization Information
Buying and Selling Collections of Information
Information Accessibility via the Internet
Information Privacy—Are There Any Protections?
The Current State of Web Site Privacy
How Can Information Be Collected? A Discussion of Cookies
The Purpose of Cookies
Cookies and Consumer Targeting
Cookies—Fundamental Privacy Risks
Cookie Application Development Vulnerabilities
Cookies and Internet Privacy
The Conflict between Web Advertising and Privacy
Cookies—Where Are We Going from Here?
Platform for Privacy Preferences Project
Internet Aggregation Services
Access to Government Information
Privacy—Where Do We Go from Here?
Security for e-Commerce
Developing an e-Commerce Security Strategy
Security Policy
Risk Analysis
e-Commerce Threats
Attack Methods
The "Insider" Threat
Security Countermeasures and Approaches
Security Administration
Security Processes and Procedures
Security Education
Encryption
e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications
Privacy
Security
Summary
Chapter 11: Solutions Architecture Case Study
The Current (Pre-e-Commerce) Acme Computer Business Model
Acme's Business Operations: Current and Desired States
Strategy Decisions
Acme's e-Commerce Data Warehousing Strategy
e-Commerce Solutions Architecture
Infrastructure Architecture
B2C Software and Applications Architecture
More about the Acme Computer Data Warehousing Environment
B2B Architecture
Human Resources Initiatives
Summary
Index
Description
You go online to buy a digital camera. Soon, you realize you've bought a more expensive camera than intended, along with extra batteries, charger, and graphics software-all at the prompting of the retailer.
Happy with your purchases? The retailer certainly is, and if you are too, you both can be said to be the beneficiaries of "customer intimacy" achieved through the transformation of data collected during this visit or stored from previous visits into real business intelligence that can be exercised in real time.
Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence for e-Commerce is a practical exploration of the technological innovations through which traditional data warehousing is brought to bear on this and other less modest e-commerce applications, such as those at work in B2B, G2C, B2G, and B2E models. The authors examine the core technologies and commercial products in use today, providing a nuts-and-bolts understanding of how you can deploy customer and product data in ways that meet the unique requirements of the online marketplace-particularly if you are part of a brick-and-mortar company with specific online aspirations. In so doing, they build a powerful case for investment in and aggressive development of these approaches, which are likely to separate winners from losers as e-commerce grows and matures.
Key Features
- Includes the latest from successful data warehousing consultants whose work has encouraged the field's new focus on e-commerce.
- Presents information that is written for both consultants and practitioners in companies of all sizes.
- Emphasizes the special needs and opportunities of traditional brick-and-mortar businesses that are going online or participating in B2B supply chains or e-marketplaces.
- Explains how long-standing assumptions about data warehousing have to be rethought in light of emerging business models that depend on customer intimacy.
- Provides advice on maintaining data quality and integrity in environments marked by extensive customer self-input.
- Advocates careful planning that will help both old economy and new economy companies develop long-lived and successful e-commerce strategies.
- Focuses on data warehousing for emerging e-commerce areas such as e-government and B2E environments.
Readership
Database practicioners and consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 11th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491028
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607132
About the Authors
Alan Simon Author
Alan Simon is a leading authority on data warehousing and database technology. He is the author of 26 books, including the previous edition of this book and the forthcoming Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence for e-Commerce, available from Morgan Kaufmann Publishers in early 2001. He currently provides data warehousing-related consulting services to clients.
Steven Shaffer Author
Steven L. Shaffer is currently specializing in the e-business technology market and was formerly the director of sales for Belenos, Inc., a firm specializing in providing e-business and network infrastructure services to the service provider marketplace. He was also formerly a vice president with SSDS, Inc., a Denver-based security and systems integration firm, and a branch manager with Sprint e-Solutions. Mr. Shaffer is currently a senior manager at Sprint.