Data Warehousing And Business Intelligence For e-Commerce - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607132, 9780080491028

Data Warehousing And Business Intelligence For e-Commerce

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Simon Steven Shaffer
eBook ISBN: 9780080491028
Paperback ISBN: 9781558607132
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 11th May 2001
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Part I: Foundations: Concepts and Business Models

Chapter 1: Background, Terminology, Opportunity, and Challenges

Background: A Look Back at the 1990s

ERP Applications Take Hold

CRM Catches On

Organizations Pursue Data Warehousing to Provide Business Intelligence

The Internet Evolves to a Phenomenally Successful e-Commerce Engine

Terminology and Discussion

Data Warehousing Terminology

Customer Relationship Management Terminology

Internet Terminology

Opportunity

Challenges

Discipline-Centric Views

Dot-com Spin-offs

Operating at "Internet Time"

Overcoming the Challenges

Summary

Chapter 2: Business-to-Consumer Data Warehousing

B2C Business Models

Basic Product Selling

Selling Services

Product and Service Packaging and Brokering

Portals and Communities

Supporting Site for Traditional Channels

Classifying a B2C Business

A Data Warehousing Content Framework for e-Commerce

B2C Data Warehousing Needs

Customer-Focused Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence

Operationally Focused Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence

Summary

Chapter 3: Data Warehousing for Consumer-to-Consumer and Consumer-to-Business Models

Why the Distinction?

C2C Business Models

Online Auction Sites

C2B Business Models

A Closer Look at Integrating Business Intelligence into a C2C Business Model

Summary

Chapter 4: Business-to-Business Data Warehousing

B2B Business Models

Supply-Chain-Oriented B2B

Marketplace-Centric B2B

Hybrid B2B Models

More about Business Intelligence Models for B2B

Basic Customer Intelligence

e-Marketplace Intelligence

Value Chain Intelligence

Summary

Chapter 5: e-Government and Data Warehousing

Government-to-Citizen e-Commerce Models

G2C Data Warehousing Implications

Click-and-Mortar Environments

Necessity of a Complete "Customer Database"

Geographic Boundaries

Point Solution vs. Enterprise Data Warehousing

Government-Specific Business Intelligence Metrics

Business-to-Government e-Commerce Models

B2G Data Warehousing Implications

Bids and Awards

Ongoing Supply Chain Operations

Marketplaces and Exchanges

Summary

Chapter 6: Business-to-Employee Models and Data Warehousing

The ERP Link

Matching Employees with Appropriate Services

Analyzing B2E Data

Click-and-Mortar Environments

Summary

Part II: Building Blocks, Challenges, and Solutions

Chapter 7: Core Technologies and Building Blocks

Internet Protocols and Environment

HyperText Markup Language (HTML)

HyperText Transport Protocol (HTTP)

Extensible Markup Language (XML)

Cookies

Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) and Wireless Markup Language (WML)

SSL

Database Technology

Relational Database Technology

Nonrelational Database Technology

e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications

Application Development and Integration

Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) Tools

Messaging-Oriented Middleweave (MOM)

Publish-and-Subscribe

Directory Services

Intelligent Agents

Web Servers

Application Servers

ASPs

Procedural Logic

e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications

Vendor Web Development Platforms

IBM

Microsoft

Allaire (Cold Fusion)

Networking, Communications, and Protocols

LANs (Ethernet)

Interface Devices

Wide Area Networks (WANs)

Internet-Specific Networking

User-Facing Technology

Web Browsers

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications

Summary

Chapter 8: Products for e-Commerce Intelligence

Vignette

The V/5 e-Business Platform

Relationship Marketing Server Overview

V/5 Relationship Marketing Server Architecture

Ithena

Ithena e-CI Premise

Key Concepts in Ithena e-CI

Ithena e-CI Architecture

Ithena e-CI in Other e-Commerce Business Models

Revenio Dialog

Dialog Marketing Premise

A Simple Example of Dialog Marketing

Underlying Data Warehousing Environment

Designing and Building the Dialog Marketing Environment

Supported e-Commerce Business Models

Summary

Chapter 9: Data Quality and Integrity Issues

A Brief Overview of Data Quality and Data Warehousing

B2C Considerations and Complications

B2B Considerations and Complications

Solving the Data Quality Problem, Part 1: Source Data Analysis

Solving the Data Quality Problem, Part 2: Operationalizing Data Quality and Integrity

Summary

Chapter 10: Information Privacy and Systems Security Issues for e-Commerce Environments

e-Commerce Foundations That Underlie Privacy and Security Needs

Acting on Personalization Information

Buying and Selling Collections of Information

Information Accessibility via the Internet

Information Privacy—Are There Any Protections?

The Current State of Web Site Privacy

How Can Information Be Collected? A Discussion of Cookies

The Purpose of Cookies

Cookies and Consumer Targeting

Cookies—Fundamental Privacy Risks

Cookie Application Development Vulnerabilities

Cookies and Internet Privacy

The Conflict between Web Advertising and Privacy

Cookies—Where Are We Going from Here?

Platform for Privacy Preferences Project

Internet Aggregation Services

Access to Government Information

Privacy—Where Do We Go from Here?

Security for e-Commerce

Developing an e-Commerce Security Strategy

Security Policy

Risk Analysis

e-Commerce Threats

Attack Methods

The "Insider" Threat

Security Countermeasures and Approaches

Security Administration

Security Processes and Procedures

Security Education

Encryption

e-Commerce Data Warehousing Implications

Privacy

Security

Summary

Chapter 11: Solutions Architecture Case Study

The Current (Pre-e-Commerce) Acme Computer Business Model

Acme's Business Operations: Current and Desired States

Strategy Decisions

Acme's e-Commerce Data Warehousing Strategy

e-Commerce Solutions Architecture

Infrastructure Architecture

B2C Software and Applications Architecture

More about the Acme Computer Data Warehousing Environment

B2B Architecture

Human Resources Initiatives

Summary

Index

Description

You go online to buy a digital camera. Soon, you realize you've bought a more expensive camera than intended, along with extra batteries, charger, and graphics software-all at the prompting of the retailer.

Happy with your purchases? The retailer certainly is, and if you are too, you both can be said to be the beneficiaries of "customer intimacy" achieved through the transformation of data collected during this visit or stored from previous visits into real business intelligence that can be exercised in real time.

Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence for e-Commerce is a practical exploration of the technological innovations through which traditional data warehousing is brought to bear on this and other less modest e-commerce applications, such as those at work in B2B, G2C, B2G, and B2E models. The authors examine the core technologies and commercial products in use today, providing a nuts-and-bolts understanding of how you can deploy customer and product data in ways that meet the unique requirements of the online marketplace-particularly if you are part of a brick-and-mortar company with specific online aspirations. In so doing, they build a powerful case for investment in and aggressive development of these approaches, which are likely to separate winners from losers as e-commerce grows and matures.

Key Features

  • Includes the latest from successful data warehousing consultants whose work has encouraged the field's new focus on e-commerce.
  • Presents information that is written for both consultants and practitioners in companies of all sizes.
  • Emphasizes the special needs and opportunities of traditional brick-and-mortar businesses that are going online or participating in B2B supply chains or e-marketplaces.
  • Explains how long-standing assumptions about data warehousing have to be rethought in light of emerging business models that depend on customer intimacy.
  • Provides advice on maintaining data quality and integrity in environments marked by extensive customer self-input.
  • Advocates careful planning that will help both old economy and new economy companies develop long-lived and successful e-commerce strategies.
  • Focuses on data warehousing for emerging e-commerce areas such as e-government and B2E environments.

Readership

Database practicioners and consultants

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080491028
Paperback ISBN:
9781558607132

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Alan Simon Author

Alan Simon is a leading authority on data warehousing and database technology. He is the author of 26 books, including the previous edition of this book and the forthcoming Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence for e-Commerce, available from Morgan Kaufmann Publishers in early 2001. He currently provides data warehousing-related consulting services to clients.

Steven Shaffer Author

Steven L. Shaffer is currently specializing in the e-business technology market and was formerly the director of sales for Belenos, Inc., a firm specializing in providing e-business and network infrastructure services to the service provider marketplace. He was also formerly a vice president with SSDS, Inc., a Denver-based security and systems integration firm, and a branch manager with Sprint e-Solutions. Mr. Shaffer is currently a senior manager at Sprint.

