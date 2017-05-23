Data Treatment in Environmental Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Data Treatment in Environmental Sciences presents the various methods used in the analysis of databases—obtained in the field or in a laboratory—by focusing on the most commonly used multivariate analyses in different disciplines of environmental sciences, from geochemistry to ecology. The book examines the principles, application conditions and implementation (in R software) of various analyses before interpreting them. The wide variety of analyses presented allows users to treat datasets, both large and small, which are often limited in terms of available processing techniques.
The approach taken by the author details (i) the preparation of a dataset prior to analysis, in relation to the scientific strategy and objectives of the study, (ii) the preliminary treatment of datasets, (iii) the establishment of a structure of objects (stations/dates) or relevant variables (e.g. physicochemical, biological), and (iv) how to highlight the explanatory parameters of these structures (e.g. how the physico-chemistry influences the biological structure obtained).
Key Features
- Proposes tools that can be used to deal with environmental data
- Insists on the adequacy between the scientific objectives and the types of analyses
- Present mathematical principles without going into detail
- Offers a wide range of important analyses
Readership
Master students, PhD students, engineers and researchers from various disciplines
Table of Contents
1. Observing and Preparing a Data Set
2. Preliminary Treatment of the Data Set
3. Structure as Groups of Objects/Variables
4. Structure as Gradients of Objects/Variables
5. Understanding a Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023464
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482397
About the Author
Valérie David
Valérie David is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Bordeaux in France. From 2007 to 2011 she was a lecturer at the University of La Rochelle. She is specialized in planktonic ecology and obtained her PhD in oceanography in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bordeaux, France.