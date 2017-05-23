Data Treatment in Environmental Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482397, 9780081023464

Data Treatment in Environmental Sciences

1st Edition

Authors: Valérie David
eBook ISBN: 9780081023464
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482397
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 194
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
100.00
85.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
100.00
85.00
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Data Treatment in Environmental Sciences presents the various methods used in the analysis of databases—obtained in the field or in a laboratory—by focusing on the most commonly used multivariate analyses in different disciplines of environmental sciences, from geochemistry to ecology. The book examines the principles, application conditions and implementation (in R software) of various analyses before interpreting them. The wide variety of analyses presented allows users to treat datasets, both large and small, which are often limited in terms of available processing techniques.

The approach taken by the author details (i) the preparation of a dataset prior to analysis, in relation to the scientific strategy and objectives of the study, (ii) the preliminary treatment of datasets, (iii) the establishment of a structure of objects (stations/dates) or relevant variables (e.g. physicochemical, biological), and (iv) how to highlight the explanatory parameters of these structures (e.g. how the physico-chemistry influences the biological structure obtained).

Key Features

  • Proposes tools that can be used to deal with environmental data
  • Insists on the adequacy between the scientific objectives and the types of analyses
  • Present mathematical principles without going into detail
  • Offers a wide range of important analyses

Readership

Master students, PhD students, engineers and researchers from various disciplines

Table of Contents

1. Observing and Preparing a Data Set
2. Preliminary Treatment of the Data Set
3. Structure as Groups of Objects/Variables
4. Structure as Gradients of Objects/Variables
5. Understanding a Structure

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023464
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482397

About the Author

Valérie David

Valérie David is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Bordeaux in France. From 2007 to 2011 she was a lecturer at the University of La Rochelle. She is specialized in planktonic ecology and obtained her PhD in oceanography in 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bordeaux, France.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.