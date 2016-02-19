Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Data Structures: Theory and Practice focuses on the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in data structures, including algorithms, decision trees, Boolean functions, lattices, and matrices.

The book first offers information on set theory, functions, and relations, and graph theory. Discussions focus on linear formulas of digraphs, isomorphism of digraphs, basic definitions in the theory of digraphs, Boolean functions and forms, lattices, indexed sets, algebra of sets, and order pair and related concepts. The text then examines strings, trees, and paths and cycles in digraphs. Topics include algebra of strings, Markov algorithms, algebraic structures, languages and grammars, decision trees and decision tables, trees as grammatic markers, shortest path problems, and representation of prefix formulas.

The publication ponders on digraphs of programs, arrays, pushdown stores, lists, and list structures, and organization of files. Concerns include scatter storage techniques, files and secondary storage, representation of digraphs as list structures, storage of arrays, and sparse matrices.

The text is a valuable reference for computer science experts, mathematicians, and researchers interested in data structures.