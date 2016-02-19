Data Structures
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Data Structures: Theory and Practice focuses on the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in data structures, including algorithms, decision trees, Boolean functions, lattices, and matrices.
The book first offers information on set theory, functions, and relations, and graph theory. Discussions focus on linear formulas of digraphs, isomorphism of digraphs, basic definitions in the theory of digraphs, Boolean functions and forms, lattices, indexed sets, algebra of sets, and order pair and related concepts. The text then examines strings, trees, and paths and cycles in digraphs. Topics include algebra of strings, Markov algorithms, algebraic structures, languages and grammars, decision trees and decision tables, trees as grammatic markers, shortest path problems, and representation of prefix formulas.
The publication ponders on digraphs of programs, arrays, pushdown stores, lists, and list structures, and organization of files. Concerns include scatter storage techniques, files and secondary storage, representation of digraphs as list structures, storage of arrays, and sparse matrices.
The text is a valuable reference for computer science experts, mathematicians, and researchers interested in data structures.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Discrete Structures in Mathematics
Chapter 1. Set Theory
1a. Basic Definitions
1b. Indexed Sets
1c. Complement of a Set
1d. Algebra of Sets
1e. Algebra of Sets as an Axiomatic Theory
1f. Venn Diagrams
1g. The Ordered Pair and Related Concepts
1h. Permutations and Combinations
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 2. Functions and Relations
2a. Functions
2b. Boolean Functions and Forms
2c. Applications of Boolean Functions
2d. Relations
2e. The Equivalence Relation
2f. Ordering Relations
2g. Lattices
2h. Abstract Algebras
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 3. Graph Theory
3a. Diagrams and Graphs
3b. Basic Definitions in the Theory of Digraphs
3c. Digraphs, Matrices, and Relations
3d. Connectedness in a Digraph
3e. Linear Formulas of Digraphs
3f. Trees
3g. Isomorphism of Digraphs
3h. Planar Graphs
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 4. Strings
4a. Algebraic Structures
4b. Algebra of Strings
4c. Markov Algorithms
4d. Languages and Grammars
4e. Languages and Automata
Notes
Exercises
Part II Applications of Structures
Chapter 5. Trees
5a. Trees as Grammatic Markers
5b. Representation of Prefix Formulas
5c. Sort Trees and Dictionaries
5d. Decision Trees and Decision Tables
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 6. Paths and Cycles in Digraphs
6a. Shortest Path Problems
6b. Cycles
6c. A Scheduling Problem
6d. Critical Path Scheduling
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 7. Digraphs of Programs
7a. Flowchart Digraphs
7b. Detection of Programming Errors
7c. Segmentation of Programs
7d. Automatic Flowcharting
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 8. Other Applications of Graphs
8a. Flow Problems
8b. Graphs in Chemistry
8c. Graphs in Information Retrieval
Notes
Exercises
Part III Computer Representation of Structures
Chapter 9. Arrays
9a. Storage Media and Their Properties
9b. Storage of Arrays
9c. Sparse Matrices
9d. Storage Allocation at Execution Time
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 10. Pushdown Stores, Lists and List Structures
10a. Pushdown Stores
10b. Prefix, Postfix, and Infix Formulas
10c. Storage Levels for a Pushdown Store
10d. Lists—Introductory Concepts
10e. Formats of List Elements
10f. List Structures
10g. Threaded and Symmetric Lists
10h. Representation of Digraphs as List Structures
10i. Multiword List Elements
10j. Management of List Stores
10k. PL/I-Type Data Structures
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 11. Organization of Files
11a. Records and Files
11b. Indexed Files
11c. Scatter Storage Techniques
11d. Sorting
11e. Files and Secondary Storage
Notes
Exercises
Chapter 12. Programming Languages for Information Structures
12a. List Processing Languages
12b. String Processing Languages
12c. Extension of General Purpose Languages
Notes
Solutions to Selected Exercises
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264721