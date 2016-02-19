Data Structures, Computer Graphics, and Pattern Recognition
Data Structures, Computer Graphics, and Pattern Recognition focuses on the computer graphics and pattern recognition applications of data structures methodology.
This book presents design related principles and research aspects of the computer graphics, system design, data management, and pattern recognition tasks. The topics include the data structure design, concise structuring of geometric data for computer aided design, and data structures for pattern recognition algorithms. The survey of data structures for computer graphics systems, application of relational data structures in computer graphics, and observations on linguistics for scene analysis are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the design of satellite graphics systems, interactive image segmentation, surface representation for computer aided design, and error-correcting parsing for syntactic pattern recognition.
This publication is valuable to practitioners in data structures, particularly those who are applying real computer systems to problems involving image, speech, and medical data.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Fundamental Methodology
Data Structure Design
1. Levels of Data Refinement
2. An Example of Stepwise Data Structure Design
3. Research Activities
4. Other Descriptions of Data Levels
5. A Second Example of Data Description by Levels
6. Conclusions
Problems
References
The Concise Structuring of Geometric Data for Computer Aided Design
I. Introduction
II. Shape Descriptions
III. Shape Instantiation
IV. A Quantitative Formulation
V. The Structuring of BDS
VI. Summary
Study Questions
References
Data Structures for Pattern Recognition Algorithms
Abstract
Algorithms
Data-Structures
Language Comparison
Pascal Data-Structures
Pascal Program for Noisy Template Matching
Exercises
References
Organizing Data in Computer Graphics Applications
Introduction to Chapter
a. A Survey of Data Structures for Computer Graphics Systems
b. On the Application of Relational Data Structures in Computer Graphics
References
c. Data Structures in Computer Graphics
Exercises Relating to Structuring of Graphical Data
References
Some Observations on Linguistics for Scene Analysis
Abstract
Introduction
Algorithms vs. Biological Solution to the Pattern Recognition Problem
The "Two Worlds" of Pattern Recognition
The Problem
More on the Problem
Some Thoughts on Segmentation, Recognition and a Picture Language for Single Gray Level Pictures of 3D Scenes
Comment
Conclusions
Research Problems
Appendix A: Feature Combinations
Appendix B: Eye Motion during Observation of Pictures
Appendix C: Effects of Brain Damage and Incomplete Development
Appendix D: A Simplified Picture Language
References
Additional Reading
Part II. Design Decisions
Data Management and Pattern Recognition
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. A Basis for Theoretical Study
3. Properties of a Pattern Definition Language
4. An Example of Pattern Definition Language
5. Preprocessing and Self-Organizing Data Management
6. Costs
7. Total Cost Definition Graphs
8. Expected Cost of a Family of Preprocessed Pattern Definitions
9. An Example of Expected Cost after Preprocessing
10. A Simple Model of When to Preprocess
11. Projection of User Needs: Incomplete Definition Trees
12. Expected Total Number of Runs As a Figure of Merit for Preprocessing
13. Preprocessors As Adaptive Systems
14. Conclusions
References
The Design of Satellite Graphics Systems
1. Why Satellite Graphics?
2. Design Problems and Goals
3. Program Structures
4. Fixed Function Satellites
5. Programmable Satellites
6. The Hardware Configuration
7. Conclusions
References
Interactive Image Segmentation: Line, Region and Semantic Structure
Abstract
Introduction
Overall Segmentation Strategy
System Configuration
Region Growth
Line Growth
Image Data Base
Region and Line Refinement
Preliminary Implementation Results
Conclusions
References
Interactive Audio-Graphics for Speech and Image Characterization
Introduction
Data Characterization
System Configuration
Subsystem Architecture
Applications
Problems
References
Part III. Research Aspects
Modifying Graphics Images
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Language Specification
3. Sketch Implementation
4. Conclusions
References
Surface Representation for Computer Aided Design
Abstract
1. Introduction
2. Tensor Products
3. Coons Patches
References
Automatic Detection of Suspicious Abnormalities in Breast Radiographs
Preliminary Preparation
Breast Tissue Outlining
Breast Partitions
Texture Statistics
Feature Selection
Classification
Results
Data Structure
Conclusions
Exercises
Answers
References
Error-Correcting Parsing for Syntactic Pattern Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Min-Distance Error-Correcting Parser As a Syntactic Pattern Recognizer
III. Stochastic (Maximum Likelihood) Error-Correcting Parser
IV. Transition Network Grammar — Introduction
V. Relationships between TNG and Chomsky's Hierarchy
VI. Stochastic Transition Networks
VII. Error-Correcting Syntax Analysis for TNG
Appendix
References
Index
