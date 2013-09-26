Data Stewardship - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124103894, 9780124104457

Data Stewardship

1st Edition

An Actionable Guide to Effective Data Management and Data Governance

Authors: David Plotkin
eBook ISBN: 9780124104457
Paperback ISBN: 9780124103894
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 248
Description

Data stewards in business and IT are the backbone of a successful data governance implementation because they do the work to make a company’s data trusted, dependable, and high quality. Data Stewardship explains everything you need to know to successfully implement the stewardship portion of data governance, including how to organize, train, and work with data stewards, get high-quality business definitions and other metadata, and perform the day-to-day tasks using a minimum of the steward’s time and effort. David Plotkin has loaded this book with practical advice on stewardship so you can get right to work, have early successes, and measure and communicate those successes, gaining more support for this critical effort.

Key Features

  • Provides clear and concise practical advice on implementing and running data stewardship, including guidelines on how to organize based on company structure, business functions, and data ownership
  • Shows how to gain support for your stewardship effort, maintain that support over the long-term, and measure the success of the data stewardship effort and report back to management
  • Includes detailed lists of responsibilities for each type of data steward and strategies to help the Data Governance Program Office work effectively with the data stewards

Readership

Data Stewards and Data Governance Professionals

Table of Contents

Dedication

In praise of Data Stewardship: An Actionable Guide to Effective Data Management and Data Governance

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Foreword

Introduction

Problem Statement

Roles of the Data Steward in Managed Data

What this Book Covers

What is not in this Book

Who Needs this Book?

Chapter 1. Data Stewardship and Data Governance: How They Fit Together

Introduction

What is Data Governance?

What is Data Stewardship?

Overall Goals of Data Stewardship

Moving Data to a Governed State

The Three P’s: Policies, Processes, and Procedures

How Data Stewardship Fits into Data Governance

The Overall Data Governance Organization

Summary

Chapter 2. Understanding the Types of Data Stewardship

Introduction

Business Data Stewards

Technical Data Stewards

Project Data Stewards

Domain Data Stewards

Operational Data Stewards

Summary

Chapter 3. Data Stewardship Roles and Responsibilities

Introduction

Data Stewardship Council

Enterprise Data Steward

Business Data Stewards

Domain Data Stewards

Project Data Stewards

Technical Data Stewards

Operational Data Stewards

Summary

Chapter 4. Implementing Data Stewardship

Introduction

Championing and Communicating Data Stewardship

Gaining Support from Above and Below

Understanding the Organization

Organizing Data Stewards

Figuring Out Your Starting Point

Summary

Chapter 5. Training Business Data Stewards

Introduction

Curricula for Training Business Data Stewards

Metadata for Key Business Data Elements

Uses of Data

Introduction to Data Stewardship Processes

Tools of the Trade

Training for Data Quality Improvement

Summary

Chapter 6. Practical Data Stewardship

Introduction

The Basics

Setting Up Repeatable Processes

Understanding How the Business Data Stewards Interact With the Data Governance Program Office

Using an Issue Log to Get the Day-To-Day Work Done

Documenting and Communicating the Decisions

Specifying the Data Stewardship Tools

Summary

Chapter 7. Important Roles of Data Stewards

Introduction

Role of Data Stewardship in Improving Data Quality

Role of Data Stewardship in Managing Reference Data

Role of Data Stewardship in Identity Resolution for MDM

Role of Data Stewardship in MDM Survivorship

Role of Data Stewardship in MDM Exception Handling

Role of Data Stewardship in Information Security

Role of Data Stewardship in Metadata Management

Role of Data Stewardship in Supporting Quality Assurance

Summary

Chapter 8. Measuring Data Stewardship Progress: The Metrics

Introduction

Business Results Metrics

Operational Metrics

Summary

Chapter 9. Rating Your Data Stewardship Maturity

Introduction

Data Stewardship Maturity Levels

Data Stewardship Dimensions

Measuring Progress in Maturity

Summary

Chapter 10. Summing It All Up

Introduction

In the Beginning: Data Governance and Data Stewardship

Types of Data Stewards and their Responsibilities

Implementing Data Stewardship

Training Data Stewards

Being Practical About Data Stewardship

Roles of Data Stewards in Data Management

Data Stewardship Metrics

Data Stewardship Maturity

Summary

Appendix A. Example Definition and Derivation

Definition of “Unique Quote to Close Ratio”

Derivation of “Unique Quote to Close Ratio”

Appendix B. Sample Training Plan Outlines

Training Technical Data Stewards

Training Project Managers

Index

About the Author

David Plotkin

David Plotkin

David Plotkin is an Advisory Consultant for EMC2, working in Enterprise Information Management. He is responsible for leading efforts at client companies to plan and implement Data Governance both as stand-alone efforts and as part of other initiatives such as Data Quality improvement and Master Data Management. He has previously managed Data Governance at an insurance company and managed data quality at two large banks. He has been working with data governance, data modeling, metadata and data quality for over 20 years. He is a popular speaker at DAMA chapters and conferences, and serves as a subject matter expert on many topics around metadata, data governance, and data quality.

Affiliations and Expertise

,Advisory Consultant for EMC2, working in Enterprise Information Management

Reviews

"...an excellent guide for any organization that involves user data management and protection…I would recommend it to any organization with data stewardship needs."--Computing Reviews, Data Stewardship

"Much has been shared over the years about data stewardship, but David Plotkin’s Data Stewardship has been the real eye-opener for me.  His thoughts on stewardship make sense and his methods work.  I’m so glad he’s finally put his knowledge into a book – it’s exactly what the data stewardship community needs!"
-Sherry Michaels, Data Quality Program Manager, The Hartford Financial Services Group

Ratings and Reviews

