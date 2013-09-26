Data Stewardship
1st Edition
An Actionable Guide to Effective Data Management and Data Governance
Description
Data stewards in business and IT are the backbone of a successful data governance implementation because they do the work to make a company’s data trusted, dependable, and high quality. Data Stewardship explains everything you need to know to successfully implement the stewardship portion of data governance, including how to organize, train, and work with data stewards, get high-quality business definitions and other metadata, and perform the day-to-day tasks using a minimum of the steward’s time and effort. David Plotkin has loaded this book with practical advice on stewardship so you can get right to work, have early successes, and measure and communicate those successes, gaining more support for this critical effort.
Key Features
- Provides clear and concise practical advice on implementing and running data stewardship, including guidelines on how to organize based on company structure, business functions, and data ownership
- Shows how to gain support for your stewardship effort, maintain that support over the long-term, and measure the success of the data stewardship effort and report back to management
- Includes detailed lists of responsibilities for each type of data steward and strategies to help the Data Governance Program Office work effectively with the data stewards
Readership
Data Stewards and Data Governance Professionals
Table of Contents
Dedication
In praise of Data Stewardship: An Actionable Guide to Effective Data Management and Data Governance
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Foreword
Introduction
Problem Statement
Roles of the Data Steward in Managed Data
What this Book Covers
What is not in this Book
Who Needs this Book?
Chapter 1. Data Stewardship and Data Governance: How They Fit Together
Introduction
What is Data Governance?
What is Data Stewardship?
Overall Goals of Data Stewardship
Moving Data to a Governed State
The Three P’s: Policies, Processes, and Procedures
How Data Stewardship Fits into Data Governance
The Overall Data Governance Organization
Summary
Chapter 2. Understanding the Types of Data Stewardship
Introduction
Business Data Stewards
Technical Data Stewards
Project Data Stewards
Domain Data Stewards
Operational Data Stewards
Summary
Chapter 3. Data Stewardship Roles and Responsibilities
Introduction
Data Stewardship Council
Enterprise Data Steward
Business Data Stewards
Domain Data Stewards
Project Data Stewards
Technical Data Stewards
Operational Data Stewards
Summary
Chapter 4. Implementing Data Stewardship
Introduction
Championing and Communicating Data Stewardship
Gaining Support from Above and Below
Understanding the Organization
Organizing Data Stewards
Figuring Out Your Starting Point
Summary
Chapter 5. Training Business Data Stewards
Introduction
Curricula for Training Business Data Stewards
Metadata for Key Business Data Elements
Uses of Data
Introduction to Data Stewardship Processes
Tools of the Trade
Training for Data Quality Improvement
Summary
Chapter 6. Practical Data Stewardship
Introduction
The Basics
Setting Up Repeatable Processes
Understanding How the Business Data Stewards Interact With the Data Governance Program Office
Using an Issue Log to Get the Day-To-Day Work Done
Documenting and Communicating the Decisions
Specifying the Data Stewardship Tools
Summary
Chapter 7. Important Roles of Data Stewards
Introduction
Role of Data Stewardship in Improving Data Quality
Role of Data Stewardship in Managing Reference Data
Role of Data Stewardship in Identity Resolution for MDM
Role of Data Stewardship in MDM Survivorship
Role of Data Stewardship in MDM Exception Handling
Role of Data Stewardship in Information Security
Role of Data Stewardship in Metadata Management
Role of Data Stewardship in Supporting Quality Assurance
Summary
Chapter 8. Measuring Data Stewardship Progress: The Metrics
Introduction
Business Results Metrics
Operational Metrics
Summary
Chapter 9. Rating Your Data Stewardship Maturity
Introduction
Data Stewardship Maturity Levels
Data Stewardship Dimensions
Measuring Progress in Maturity
Summary
Chapter 10. Summing It All Up
Introduction
In the Beginning: Data Governance and Data Stewardship
Types of Data Stewards and their Responsibilities
Implementing Data Stewardship
Training Data Stewards
Being Practical About Data Stewardship
Roles of Data Stewards in Data Management
Data Stewardship Metrics
Data Stewardship Maturity
Summary
Appendix A. Example Definition and Derivation
Definition of “Unique Quote to Close Ratio”
Derivation of “Unique Quote to Close Ratio”
Appendix B. Sample Training Plan Outlines
Training Technical Data Stewards
Training Project Managers
Index
About the Author
David Plotkin
David Plotkin is an Advisory Consultant for EMC2, working in Enterprise Information Management. He is responsible for leading efforts at client companies to plan and implement Data Governance both as stand-alone efforts and as part of other initiatives such as Data Quality improvement and Master Data Management. He has previously managed Data Governance at an insurance company and managed data quality at two large banks. He has been working with data governance, data modeling, metadata and data quality for over 20 years. He is a popular speaker at DAMA chapters and conferences, and serves as a subject matter expert on many topics around metadata, data governance, and data quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
,Advisory Consultant for EMC2, working in Enterprise Information Management
"...an excellent guide for any organization that involves user data management and protection…I would recommend it to any organization with data stewardship needs."--Computing Reviews, Data Stewardship
"Much has been shared over the years about data stewardship, but David Plotkin’s Data Stewardship has been the real eye-opener for me. His thoughts on stewardship make sense and his methods work. I’m so glad he’s finally put his knowledge into a book – it’s exactly what the data stewardship community needs!"
-Sherry Michaels, Data Quality Program Manager, The Hartford Financial Services Group