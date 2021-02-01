Data Science: Theory and Applications, Volume 44
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Blockchain Technology: Theory and Practice
Srikanth Cherukupally
2. Statistical outline of animal home ranges, an application of set estimation
Amparo Baíllo
3. Application of Data Handling Techniques to Predict Pavement Performance
Sireesh Saride
4. Analysis of individual treatment effects for enhanced inferences in medicine
Victor Talisa
5. An EM algorithm over h-likelihood method for inference and prediction with censored spatial data
Somak Dutta
6. Nonparametric Data Science: Testing Hypotheses in Large Complex Data
Sunil Mathu
7. Data Structures and Artificial Intelligence Methods
Arni S.R. Srinivasa Rao
8. Chapter title to be confirmed
Jasmina Griffiths
9. Chapter title to be confirmed
Brijesh P. Singh
Description
Data Science: Theory and Applications, Volume 44 in the Handbook of Statistics series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of interesting topics, including Modeling extreme climatic events using the generalized extreme value distribution, Bayesian Methods in Data Science, Mathematical Modeling in Health Economic Evaluations, Data Science in Cancer Genomics, Blockchain Technology: Theory and Practice, Statistical outline of animal home ranges, an application of set estimation, Application of Data Handling Techniques to Predict Pavement Performance, Analysis of individual treatment effects for enhanced inferences in medicine, and more.
Additional sections cover Nonparametric Data Science: Testing Hypotheses in Large Complex Data, From Urban Mobility Problems to Data Science Solutions, and Data Structures and Artificial Intelligence Methods.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Handbook of Statistics series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Data Science: Theory and Applications
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of statistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323852005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
C.R. Rao
Professor C. R. Rao, born in India, is one of this century's foremost statisticians, and received his education in statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Calcutta. He is Emeritus Holder of the Eberly Family Chair in Statistics at Penn State and Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis. He has long been recognized as one of the world's top statisticians, and has been awarded 34 honorary doctorates from universities in 19 countries spanning 6 continents. His research has influenced not only statistics, but also the physical, social and natural sciences and engineering.
In 2011 he was recipient of the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Gold which is awarded triennially to those "who are judged to have merited a signal mark of distinction by reason of their innovative contributions to the theory or application of statistics". It can be awarded both to fellows (members) of the Society and to non-fellows. Since its inception 120 years ago the Gold Medal has been awarded to 34 distinguished statisticians. The first medal was awarded to Charles Booth in 1892. Only two statisticians, H. Cramer (Norwegian) and J. Neyman (Polish), outside Great Britain were awarded the Gold medal and C. R. Rao is the first non-European and non-American to receive the award.
Other awards he has received are the Gold Medal of Calcutta University, Wilks Medal of the American Statistical Association, Wilks Army Medal, Guy Medal in Silver of the Royal Statistical Society (UK), Megnadh Saha Medal and Srinivasa Ramanujan Medal of the Indian National Science Academy, J.C.Bose Gold Medal of Bose Institute and Mahalanobis Centenary Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress, the Bhatnagar award of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Government of India honored him with the second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, for “outstanding contributions to Science and Engineering / Statistics”, and also instituted a cash award in honor of C R Rao, “to be given once in two years to a young statistician for work done during the preceding 3 years in any field of statistics”.
For his outstanding achievements Rao has been honored with the establishment of an institute named after him, C.R.Rao Advanced Institute for Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA
Arni Srinivasa Rao
Arni S.R. Srinivasa Rao is a mathematical modeler and probability researcher who is a Professor in the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University. He is the Director of Laboratory for Theory and Mathematical Modeling housed within the Division of Infectious Diseases, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University. Previously, Dr. Rao conducted research and/or taught at Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford (2003, 2005-07), Indian Statistical Institute (1998-2002, 2006-2012), Indian Institute of Science (2002-04), University of Guelph (2004-06). Until 2012, Dr. Rao held a permanent faculty position at the Indian Statistical Institute. He has won the Heiwa-Nakajima Award (Japan) and Fast Track Young Scientists Fellowship in Mathematical Sciences (DST, New Delhi). Dr. Rao also proved a major theorem in stationary population models (Rao-Carey Theorem), Rao-Carey Partition Theorem in Populations and developed mathematical modeling based policies for the spread of diseases like HIV, H5N1,COVID-19 etc, He developed a new set of network models for understanding avian pathogen biology on grid graphs (these were called chicken walk models) and received wide coverage in the science media. Currently, he is researching in deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques to be used in medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical College of Georgia, and Professor, Department of Mathematics, Augusta University, Georgia, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.