Data Protection and Security for Personal Computers
1st Edition
A manager's guide to improving the confidentiality, availability and integrity of data on Personal Computers and Local Area Networks
Description
Learn how to improve the confidentiality, availability and integrity of information on your PC's and LAN's – easily and effectively.
Written by the renowned international expert on PC security, Robert Schifreen, this unique management guide is written for every security conscious manager in an organization.
Practical, comprehensive and easy to read, this guide will ensure that the reader is aware of everything concerned with maintaining the confidentiality, availability and integrity of data on personal computers and local area networks.
UNIQUE FEATURES INCLUDE:
– Totally PC and LAN specific
– Practical tips and guidance
– Comprehensive coverage of the topic
– Unique action sheets for immediate implementation
– Step–by– step coverage, easy to read, with limited technical jargon
WHO SHOULD READ THIS GUIDE:
– PC support managers, security managers, IT managers, sales and marketing managers, personnel officers, financial directors and all those responsible for corporate data.
– Senior managers who wish to ensure that data on their employees PC's is safe at all times.
– Managers with little computing or security experience who wish to implement a security policy throughout an organization.
Please note this is a Short Discount publication.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Why and how to use this guide. Security and the PC. What motivates a hacker. Tricks that hackers use. The managers first tasks. What to do if you suspect a security breach. Employing a security manager. Backups. Viruses. Access control. Preventing hardware theft. Software and hardware audits. Encryption. Security for applications packages. Software development. Troubleshooting. Considerations for networks. Resource guide. Services. Books and guides. Relevant legislation. PC security action sheets.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 30th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294742