Data Processing: Made Simple, Second Edition presents discussions of a number of trends and developments in the world of commercial data processing.
The book covers the rapid growth of micro- and mini-computers for both home and office use; word processing and the 'automated office'; the advent of distributed data processing; and the continued growth of database-oriented systems. The text also discusses modern digital computers; fundamental computer concepts; information and data processing requirements of commercial organizations; and the historical perspective of the computer industry. The computer hardware and software and the development and implementation of a computer system are considered. The book tackles careers in data processing; the tasks carried out by the data processing department; and the way in which the data processing department fits in with the rest of the organization. The text concludes by examining some of the problems of running a data processing department, and by suggesting some possible solutions.
Computer science students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Foreword to Second Edition
Part One: Introduction to Data Processing
1 Modern Digital Computers
The Basic Units of a Computer
Analogue versus Digital Computers
Scientific versus Commercial Computers
Manufacturers and Models
2 Fundamental Computer Concepts
Advantages and Disadvantages of Computers
3 Computers in the Commercial Environment
Private, Public, and Civil Service Organizations
The Information Hierarchy
The Processing Loop
The Computer as an Aid to Information Processing
4 Historical Perspective
The Nineteenth Century
Modern Pioneers
The Second Generation
The Third Generation
The Fourth Generation
Revision Questions
Part Two: Computer Hardware and Software
5 The Central Processor Unit
Magnetic Core Memory
Semiconductor Memories
Magnetic Bubble Memories
Memories of the Future
Binary Notation
Binary Coded Decimal and Hexadecimal
Zone Bits and Parity Bits
Words and Bytes
Characteristics of Memory
Representation of Instructions and Data in Memory
Environmental Controls
6 File Storage Devices
Magnetic Tape
Magnetic Tape Processing
Direct Access Devices
Direct Access Processing
7 Input Devices
Punched Cards
Paper Tape
Magnetic Tape Encoding
Data Entry Systems
Mark Sensing
Optical Character Recognition
Magnetic Ink Character Recognition
Turnaround Documents
By-Product Input
Direct and Remote Data Entry
8 Output Devices
High-Speed Impact Line Printers
Non-Impact Printers
Laser Printers
Graph Plotters
Data Transmission
Teleprinters
Visual Display Units
9 Microfilm
Examples of Applications
Advantages and Disadvantages of COM
On-Line versus Off-Line
The Technology of COM
Format of Microfilm
Film Processing and Duplication
Viewing and Reproduction
Graphics and Special Characters
Software
Indexing and Retrieval
Updating
Right-Justification
10 Programming Languages
Types of Instructions
Machine Language
Assembler Languages
Macros
High-Level Languages
11 Software
Application-Independent Software
Applications Packages
Miscellaneous Software
Generalized File Processors
Data Base Management Systems
Who Supplies Software?
Why Use Software?
Revision Questions
Part Three: Developing and Implementing a Computer System
12 Planning
The System Development Process
Policy and Planning
13 The Feasibility Study
The User Request
The Feasibility Study
14 Information Gathering and Analysis
Objectives and Scope of Information Gathering
Planning
Interviewing
Data and Problem Analysis
Problem Analysis
Required Output for Design
User Presentation and Authorizations
15 System Design
System Design Methodology
Objectives
The Input Subsystem
The Computer Subsystem
The Output Subsystem
Documentation of the Design
User Presentation and Authorizations
16 Programming
Design of the Program Structure
Flowcharting
Coding
Testing
Program Documentation
17 Implementing the System
System Testing
The System Test Plan
Test Files
File Conversion
User Training
Procedure Manuals
Implementation
18 Maintenance
Assignments and Responsibilities
Types of Maintenance Work
Revision Questions
Part Four: Data Processing Today and in the Future
19 The Role of Data Processing
Job Definitions
The Data Processing Department within the Organization
Organization of Work within the Data Processing Department
Types of Projects
Special Characteristics of Data Processing Work
20 Examples of Data Processing Applications
Production Control System
On-Line Sales Ledger System
Information Retrieval System
Real-Time Airline Seat Reservations System
21 The Social Impact of Computerized Data Processing
Automation and the Quality of Life
The Privacy Issue
Appendix. Suppliers and Services
Associations, Institutes and Societies
The Central Computer Agency
The Post Office
Recruitment Agencies
Leasing and Broking Companies
Consultants and Software Houses
Service Bureaux
Technical Publications
Suggested Further Reading
Index
