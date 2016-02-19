Data Processing: Made Simple, Second Edition presents discussions of a number of trends and developments in the world of commercial data processing. The book covers the rapid growth of micro- and mini-computers for both home and office use; word processing and the 'automated office'; the advent of distributed data processing; and the continued growth of database-oriented systems. The text also discusses modern digital computers; fundamental computer concepts; information and data processing requirements of commercial organizations; and the historical perspective of the computer industry. The computer hardware and software and the development and implementation of a computer system are considered. The book tackles careers in data processing; the tasks carried out by the data processing department; and the way in which the data processing department fits in with the rest of the organization. The text concludes by examining some of the problems of running a data processing department, and by suggesting some possible solutions. Computer science students will find the book invaluable.

Foreword

Foreword to Second Edition

Part One: Introduction to Data Processing

1 Modern Digital Computers

The Basic Units of a Computer

Analogue versus Digital Computers

Scientific versus Commercial Computers

Manufacturers and Models

2 Fundamental Computer Concepts

Advantages and Disadvantages of Computers

3 Computers in the Commercial Environment

Private, Public, and Civil Service Organizations

The Information Hierarchy

The Processing Loop

The Computer as an Aid to Information Processing

4 Historical Perspective

The Nineteenth Century

Modern Pioneers

The Second Generation

The Third Generation

The Fourth Generation

Revision Questions

Part Two: Computer Hardware and Software

5 The Central Processor Unit

Magnetic Core Memory

Semiconductor Memories

Magnetic Bubble Memories

Memories of the Future

Binary Notation

Binary Coded Decimal and Hexadecimal

Zone Bits and Parity Bits

Words and Bytes

Characteristics of Memory

Representation of Instructions and Data in Memory

Environmental Controls

6 File Storage Devices

Magnetic Tape

Magnetic Tape Processing

Direct Access Devices

Direct Access Processing

7 Input Devices

Punched Cards

Paper Tape

Magnetic Tape Encoding

Data Entry Systems

Mark Sensing

Optical Character Recognition

Magnetic Ink Character Recognition

Turnaround Documents

By-Product Input

Direct and Remote Data Entry

8 Output Devices

High-Speed Impact Line Printers

Non-Impact Printers

Laser Printers

Graph Plotters

Data Transmission

Teleprinters

Visual Display Units

9 Microfilm

Examples of Applications

Advantages and Disadvantages of COM

On-Line versus Off-Line

The Technology of COM

Format of Microfilm

Film Processing and Duplication

Viewing and Reproduction

Graphics and Special Characters

Software

Indexing and Retrieval

Updating

Right-Justification

10 Programming Languages

Types of Instructions

Machine Language

Assembler Languages

Macros

High-Level Languages

11 Software

Application-Independent Software

Applications Packages

Miscellaneous Software

Generalized File Processors

Data Base Management Systems

Who Supplies Software?

Why Use Software?

Revision Questions

Part Three: Developing and Implementing a Computer System

12 Planning

The System Development Process

Policy and Planning

13 The Feasibility Study

The User Request

The Feasibility Study

14 Information Gathering and Analysis

Objectives and Scope of Information Gathering

Planning

Interviewing

Data and Problem Analysis

Problem Analysis

Required Output for Design

User Presentation and Authorizations

15 System Design

System Design Methodology

Objectives

The Input Subsystem

The Computer Subsystem

The Output Subsystem

Documentation of the Design

User Presentation and Authorizations

16 Programming

Design of the Program Structure

Flowcharting

Coding

Testing

Program Documentation

17 Implementing the System

System Testing

The System Test Plan

Test Files

File Conversion

User Training

Procedure Manuals

Implementation

18 Maintenance

Assignments and Responsibilities

Types of Maintenance Work

Revision Questions

Part Four: Data Processing Today and in the Future

19 The Role of Data Processing

Job Definitions

The Data Processing Department within the Organization

Organization of Work within the Data Processing Department

Types of Projects

Special Characteristics of Data Processing Work

20 Examples of Data Processing Applications

Production Control System

On-Line Sales Ledger System

Information Retrieval System

Real-Time Airline Seat Reservations System

21 The Social Impact of Computerized Data Processing

Automation and the Quality of Life

The Privacy Issue

Appendix. Suppliers and Services

Associations, Institutes and Societies

The Central Computer Agency

The Post Office

Recruitment Agencies

Leasing and Broking Companies

Consultants and Software Houses

Service Bureaux

Technical Publications

Suggested Further Reading

