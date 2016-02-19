Data Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408011716, 9781483105260

Data Processing

1st Edition

Authors: T F Fry
eBook ISBN: 9781483105260
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 256
Description

Data Processing discusses the principles, practices, and associated tools in data processing. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that are organized into three parts. The first part covers the characteristics, systems, and methods of data processing. Part 2 deals with the data processing practice; this part discusses the data input, output, and storage. The last part discusses topics related to systems and software in data processing, which include checks and controls, computer language and programs, and program elements and structures. The text will be useful to practitioners of computer-related fields who wish to have a better comprehension of the inner workings of data processing.

Table of Contents


Part 1 Data Processing Principles

Chapter 1 Introducing Data

Chapter 2 Data: Some Characteristics

Chapter 3 Data Processing Systems

Chapter 4 Data Processing Methods

Part 2 Data Processing Practice

Chapter 5 Introducing Computers

Chapter 6 Representing Data in a Computer

Chapter 7 Data Input

Chapter 8 Output

Chapter 9 Computer Storage

Chapter 10 Processing by Computer

Chapter 11 Processing Modes

Part 3 Systems and Software

Chapter 12 The Computer Data Processing System

Chapter 13 Checks and Controls

Chapter 14 Computer Languages and Programs

Chapter 15 Program Elements and Structures: Developing a Program

Chapter 16 Organization of a Data Processing Department

Chapter 17 Examples

Index

