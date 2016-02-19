Data Processing
1st Edition
Description
Data Processing discusses the principles, practices, and associated tools in data processing. The book is comprised of 17 chapters that are organized into three parts. The first part covers the characteristics, systems, and methods of data processing. Part 2 deals with the data processing practice; this part discusses the data input, output, and storage. The last part discusses topics related to systems and software in data processing, which include checks and controls, computer language and programs, and program elements and structures. The text will be useful to practitioners of computer-related fields who wish to have a better comprehension of the inner workings of data processing.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Data Processing Principles
Chapter 1 Introducing Data
Chapter 2 Data: Some Characteristics
Chapter 3 Data Processing Systems
Chapter 4 Data Processing Methods
Part 2 Data Processing Practice
Chapter 5 Introducing Computers
Chapter 6 Representing Data in a Computer
Chapter 7 Data Input
Chapter 8 Output
Chapter 9 Computer Storage
Chapter 10 Processing by Computer
Chapter 11 Processing Modes
Part 3 Systems and Software
Chapter 12 The Computer Data Processing System
Chapter 13 Checks and Controls
Chapter 14 Computer Languages and Programs
Chapter 15 Program Elements and Structures: Developing a Program
Chapter 16 Organization of a Data Processing Department
Chapter 17 Examples
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105260