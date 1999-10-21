Data on the Web - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606227, 9780080503677

Data on the Web

1st Edition

From Relations to Semistructured Data and XML

Authors: Serge Abiteboul Peter Buneman Dan Suciu
eBook ISBN: 9780080503677
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558606227
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 21st October 1999
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57.99
49.29
6900.00
5865.00
86.36
73.41
83.95
71.36
63.95
54.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction


1.1 Audience

1.2 Web Data and the Two Cultures

1.3 Organization



I Data Model




2 A Syntax for Data


2.1 Base types

2.2 Representing Relational Databases

2.3 Representing Object Databases

2.4 Specification of syntax

2.5 The Object Exchange Model, OEM

2.6 Object databases



2.7 Other representations

2.7.1 ACeDB



2.8 Terminology

2.9 Bibliographic Remarks





3 XML




3.1 Basic Syntax

3.1.1 XML Elements

3.1.2 XML Attributes

3.1.3 Well­Formed XML Documents





3.2 XML and Semistructured Data

3.2.1 XML Graph Model

3.2.2 XML References

3.2.3 Order

3.2.4 Mixing elements and text

3.2.5 Other XML Constructs





3.3 Document Type Declarations

3.3.1 A Simple DTD

3.3.2 DTD's as Grammars

3.3.3 DTD's as Schemas

3.3.4 Declaring Attributes in DTDs

3.3.5 Valid XML Documents

3.3.6 Limitations of DTD's as schemas



3.4 Document Navigation

3.5 DCD



3.6 Paraphernalia

3.6.1 RDF

3.6.2 Stylesheets

3.6.3 SAX and DOM



3.7 Bibliographic Remarks



II Queries




4 Query Languages


4.1 Path expressions



4.2 A core language

4.2.1 The basic syntax





4.3 More on Lorel

4.3.1 Less Essential Syntactic Sugaring



4.4 UnQL



4.5 Label and path variables

4.5.1 Paths as Data



4.6 Mixing with structured data

4.7 Bibliographic Remarks





5 Query Languages for XML




5.1 XML­QL

5.1.1 Constructing New XML Data

5.1.2 Processing Optional Elements withNested Queries

5.1.3 Grouping with Nested Queries

5.1.4 Binding Elements and Contents

5.1.5 Querying Attributes

5.1.6 Joining Elements by Value

5.1.7 Tag Variables

5.1.8 Regular Path Expressions

5.1.9 Order



5.2 XSL

5.3 Bibliographic Remarks





6 Interpretation and advanced features


6.1 First­order interpretation

6.2 Object creation

6.3 Graphical languages



6.4 Structural Recursion

6.4.1 Structural recursion on trees

6.4.2 XSL and Structural Recursion

6.4.3 Bisimulation in Semistructured Data

6.4.4 Structural recursion on cyclic data



6.5 StruQL



III Types




7 Typing semistructured data




7.1 What is typing good for?

7.1.1 Browsing and querying data

7.1.2 Optimizing query evaluation

7.1.3 Improving storage



7.2 Analyzing the problem



7.3 Schema Formalisms

7.3.1 Logic

7.3.2 Datalog

7.3.3 Simulation

7.3.4 Comparison between datalog rules and simulation





7.4 Extracting Schemas From Data

7.4.1 Data Guides

7.4.2 Extracting datalog rules from data



7.5 Inferring Schemas from Queries



7.6 Sharing, Multiplicity, and Order

7.6.1 Sharing

7.6.2 Attribute Multiplicity

7.6.3 Order





7.7 Path constraints

7.7.1 Path constraints in semistructured data

7.7.2 The constraint inference problem



7.8 Bibliographic Remarks



IV Systems




8 Query Processing


8.1 Architecture



8.2 Semistructured Data Servers

8.2.1 Storage

8.2.2 Indexing

8.2.3 Distributed Evaluation





8.3 Mediators for Semistructured Data

8.3.1 A Simple Mediator: Converting Relational Data to XML

8.3.2 Mediators for Data Integration



8.4 Incremental Maintenance of Semistructured Data

8.5 Bibliographic Remarks





9 The Lore system


9.1 Architecture

9.2 Query processing and indexes



9.3 Other aspects of Lore

The Data Guide

Managing External Data

Proximity Search

Views

Dynamic OEM and Chorel

Mixing Structured and Semistructured in Ozone



9.4 Bibliographic Remarks





10 Strudel




10.1 An Example

10.1.1 Data Management

10.1.2 Structure Management

10.1.3 Management fo the Graphical Presentation



10.2 Advantages of Declarative Web Site Design

10.3 Bibliographic Remarks





11 Database products supporting XML


11.1 Architecture

11.2 Storage

11.3 Application Programming Interface

11.4 Query language

11.5 Scalability

11.6 Bibliographic Remarks

Description

The Web is causing a revolution in how we represent, retrieve, and process information Its growth has given us a universally accessible database, but in the form of a largely unorganized collection of documents. This is changing, thanks to the simultaneous emergence of new ways of representing data: from within the Web community, XML; and from within the database community, semistructured data. The convergence of these two approaches has rendered them nearly identical. Now, there is a concerted effort to develop effective techniques for retrieving and processing both kinds of data.

Data on the Web is the only comprehensive, up-to-date examination of these rapidly evolving retrieval and processing strategies, which are of critical importance for almost all Web- and data-intensive enterprises. This book offers detailed solutions to a wide range of practical problems while equipping you with a keen understanding of the fundamental issues including data models, query languages, and schemas involved in their design, implementation, and optimization. You'll find it to be compelling reading, whether your interest is that of a practitioner involved in a database-driven Web enterprise or a researcher in computer science or related field.

Key Features

  • Provides an in-depth look at XML and other technologies for publishing structured documents on the Web
  • Examines recently developed methods for querying and updating structured Web documents and semistructured data, including XML-QL and XSL
  • Looks deeper into the convergence of Web and database approaches to semistructured data presentation and querying
  • Details practical examples of how these techniques are already being applied—and how they will be used in the near future
  • Teaches sound techniques for writing queries over Web data, describing loose schemas over partially structured data, and implementing and optimizing queries on semistructured data

Readership

Information systems professionals/managers who want to have Web-based databases, large scale Web publishers, database designers, and anyone in the database field (students or graduate students) who wish to investigate this field further

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503677
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558606227

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Serge Abiteboul Author

Serge Abiteboul is Senior Researcher at I.N.R.I.A. and a professor at the École Polytechnique. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Southern California in 1982 and his Thèse d’Etat from the University of Paris XI in 1986. His recent research has focused on object databases, digital libraries, semistructured data, data integration, and electronic commerce.

Peter Buneman Author

Peter Buneman is a professor in the Computer and Information Science Department at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cambridge and his Ph.D. from the University of Warwick. His research interests include databases, programming languages, cognitive science, and classification theory.

Dan Suciu Author

Dan Suciu is a researcher at AT&T Labs who received his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. He has devoted his recent research and publications to various aspects of semistructured data, organizing several workshops on the topic and serving on the committees of ICDT, PODS, and EDBT.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.