Data on the Web
1st Edition
From Relations to Semistructured Data and XML
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Audience
1.2 Web Data and the Two Cultures
1.3 Organization
I Data Model
2 A Syntax for Data
2.1 Base types
2.2 Representing Relational Databases
2.3 Representing Object Databases
2.4 Specification of syntax
2.5 The Object Exchange Model, OEM
2.6 Object databases
2.7 Other representations
2.7.1 ACeDB
2.8 Terminology
2.9 Bibliographic Remarks
3 XML
3.1 Basic Syntax
3.1.1 XML Elements
3.1.2 XML Attributes
3.1.3 WellFormed XML Documents
3.2 XML and Semistructured Data
3.2.1 XML Graph Model
3.2.2 XML References
3.2.3 Order
3.2.4 Mixing elements and text
3.2.5 Other XML Constructs
3.3 Document Type Declarations
3.3.1 A Simple DTD
3.3.2 DTD's as Grammars
3.3.3 DTD's as Schemas
3.3.4 Declaring Attributes in DTDs
3.3.5 Valid XML Documents
3.3.6 Limitations of DTD's as schemas
3.4 Document Navigation
3.5 DCD
3.6 Paraphernalia
3.6.1 RDF
3.6.2 Stylesheets
3.6.3 SAX and DOM
3.7 Bibliographic Remarks
II Queries
4 Query Languages
4.1 Path expressions
4.2 A core language
4.2.1 The basic syntax
4.3 More on Lorel
4.3.1 Less Essential Syntactic Sugaring
4.4 UnQL
4.5 Label and path variables
4.5.1 Paths as Data
4.6 Mixing with structured data
4.7 Bibliographic Remarks
5 Query Languages for XML
5.1 XMLQL
5.1.1 Constructing New XML Data
5.1.2 Processing Optional Elements withNested Queries
5.1.3 Grouping with Nested Queries
5.1.4 Binding Elements and Contents
5.1.5 Querying Attributes
5.1.6 Joining Elements by Value
5.1.7 Tag Variables
5.1.8 Regular Path Expressions
5.1.9 Order
5.2 XSL
5.3 Bibliographic Remarks
6 Interpretation and advanced features
6.1 Firstorder interpretation
6.2 Object creation
6.3 Graphical languages
6.4 Structural Recursion
6.4.1 Structural recursion on trees
6.4.2 XSL and Structural Recursion
6.4.3 Bisimulation in Semistructured Data
6.4.4 Structural recursion on cyclic data
6.5 StruQL
III Types
7 Typing semistructured data
7.1 What is typing good for?
7.1.1 Browsing and querying data
7.1.2 Optimizing query evaluation
7.1.3 Improving storage
7.2 Analyzing the problem
7.3 Schema Formalisms
7.3.1 Logic
7.3.2 Datalog
7.3.3 Simulation
7.3.4 Comparison between datalog rules and simulation
7.4 Extracting Schemas From Data
7.4.1 Data Guides
7.4.2 Extracting datalog rules from data
7.5 Inferring Schemas from Queries
7.6 Sharing, Multiplicity, and Order
7.6.1 Sharing
7.6.2 Attribute Multiplicity
7.6.3 Order
7.7 Path constraints
7.7.1 Path constraints in semistructured data
7.7.2 The constraint inference problem
7.8 Bibliographic Remarks
IV Systems
8 Query Processing
8.1 Architecture
8.2 Semistructured Data Servers
8.2.1 Storage
8.2.2 Indexing
8.2.3 Distributed Evaluation
8.3 Mediators for Semistructured Data
8.3.1 A Simple Mediator: Converting Relational Data to XML
8.3.2 Mediators for Data Integration
8.4 Incremental Maintenance of Semistructured Data
8.5 Bibliographic Remarks
9 The Lore system
9.1 Architecture
9.2 Query processing and indexes
9.3 Other aspects of Lore
The Data Guide
Managing External Data
Proximity Search
Views
Dynamic OEM and Chorel
Mixing Structured and Semistructured in Ozone
9.4 Bibliographic Remarks
10 Strudel
10.1 An Example
10.1.1 Data Management
10.1.2 Structure Management
10.1.3 Management fo the Graphical Presentation
10.2 Advantages of Declarative Web Site Design
10.3 Bibliographic Remarks
11 Database products supporting XML
11.1 Architecture
11.2 Storage
11.3 Application Programming Interface
11.4 Query language
11.5 Scalability
11.6 Bibliographic Remarks
Description
The Web is causing a revolution in how we represent, retrieve, and process information Its growth has given us a universally accessible database, but in the form of a largely unorganized collection of documents. This is changing, thanks to the simultaneous emergence of new ways of representing data: from within the Web community, XML; and from within the database community, semistructured data. The convergence of these two approaches has rendered them nearly identical. Now, there is a concerted effort to develop effective techniques for retrieving and processing both kinds of data.
Data on the Web is the only comprehensive, up-to-date examination of these rapidly evolving retrieval and processing strategies, which are of critical importance for almost all Web- and data-intensive enterprises. This book offers detailed solutions to a wide range of practical problems while equipping you with a keen understanding of the fundamental issues including data models, query languages, and schemas involved in their design, implementation, and optimization. You'll find it to be compelling reading, whether your interest is that of a practitioner involved in a database-driven Web enterprise or a researcher in computer science or related field.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth look at XML and other technologies for publishing structured documents on the Web
- Examines recently developed methods for querying and updating structured Web documents and semistructured data, including XML-QL and XSL
- Looks deeper into the convergence of Web and database approaches to semistructured data presentation and querying
- Details practical examples of how these techniques are already being applied—and how they will be used in the near future
- Teaches sound techniques for writing queries over Web data, describing loose schemas over partially structured data, and implementing and optimizing queries on semistructured data
Readership
Information systems professionals/managers who want to have Web-based databases, large scale Web publishers, database designers, and anyone in the database field (students or graduate students) who wish to investigate this field further
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2000
- Published:
- 21st October 1999
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558606227
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Serge Abiteboul Author
Serge Abiteboul is Senior Researcher at I.N.R.I.A. and a professor at the École Polytechnique. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Southern California in 1982 and his Thèse d’Etat from the University of Paris XI in 1986. His recent research has focused on object databases, digital libraries, semistructured data, data integration, and electronic commerce.
Peter Buneman Author
Peter Buneman is a professor in the Computer and Information Science Department at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cambridge and his Ph.D. from the University of Warwick. His research interests include databases, programming languages, cognitive science, and classification theory.
Dan Suciu Author
Dan Suciu is a researcher at AT&T Labs who received his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1995. He has devoted his recent research and publications to various aspects of semistructured data, organizing several workshops on the topic and serving on the committees of ICDT, PODS, and EDBT.