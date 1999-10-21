The Web is causing a revolution in how we represent, retrieve, and process information Its growth has given us a universally accessible database, but in the form of a largely unorganized collection of documents. This is changing, thanks to the simultaneous emergence of new ways of representing data: from within the Web community, XML; and from within the database community, semistructured data. The convergence of these two approaches has rendered them nearly identical. Now, there is a concerted effort to develop effective techniques for retrieving and processing both kinds of data.

Data on the Web is the only comprehensive, up-to-date examination of these rapidly evolving retrieval and processing strategies, which are of critical importance for almost all Web- and data-intensive enterprises. This book offers detailed solutions to a wide range of practical problems while equipping you with a keen understanding of the fundamental issues including data models, query languages, and schemas involved in their design, implementation, and optimization. You'll find it to be compelling reading, whether your interest is that of a practitioner involved in a database-driven Web enterprise or a researcher in computer science or related field.