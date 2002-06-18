Data Networks
1st Edition
Routing, Security, and Performance Optimization
Description
Data Networks builds on the foundation laid in Kenyon's first book, High-Performance Data Network Design, with expanded coverage of routing, security, multicasting, and advanced design topics such as performance optimization and fault tolerance. Kenyon provides strategies for overcoming some of the most challenging problems in network design and management. He provides clear, specific solutions for day-to-day problems facing network designers and IT managers. In this book, you will find optimization advice from an experienced practitioner that you can put to work in your own system.
As security and network performance become more and more critical to a company's success, the system administrator's job becomes even more difficult. Use the principles, tips, and techniques Kenyon offers here to enhance and protect the flow of data within your enterprise.
Key Features
· Covers Addressing, Routing, Multicasting, and Quality of Service (QoS) design for enterprise network design. · Extensive coverage on relevant Security Technologies and Virtual Private Network (VPN) implementation · Provides advanced coverage on Risk Assessment, Availability Analysis, Fault Tolerance, Disaster Recovery, and Network Optimization.
Readership
Network designers and administrators; CTOs
Table of Contents
A Review of the Basics; Addressing, Naming, and Configuration; Routing Technology; Multicast Network Design; Designing Secure Networks; Designing Reliable Networks; Network Optimization; Quality of Service; Network Management; Appendices: Mathematical Review; DNS Top Level Domain Codes; IP Protocol Numbers; UDP and TCP Port Numbers; Multicast and Broadcast Addresses; EtherType Assignments; Example MTTR Procedures; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 806
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 18th June 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582715
About the Author
Tony Kenyon
Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Advisor Technologies Ltd., Berkshire, UK. ATL develops enterprise security management solutions for multivendor networks. Kenyon was formerly Technical Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Nokia IP.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Advisor Technologies Ltd., Berkshire, UK.
Reviews
"This book is essential reading for anyone involved in the design, deployment, and support of any network. The content is not just theoretical, it is based on extensive practical experience, and the writing style makes complex subjects compelling reading. Having been heavily involved with the development of a network topology design and costing tool in previous employment, it is refreshing to find a book that covers these topics and others in such depth. Not only are there excellent chapters on high availability, network optimization, and routing (many with worked examples), but here, in one book, you can find in-depth material on secure network design, and in-depth coverage of technologies such as virtual private networks."—Bob Brace, VP of Marketing, Nokia "Data Networks: Routing, Security, and Performance Optimization is the ideal companion to High-Performance Data Network Design, and the definitive reference for networking professionals. Tony Kenyon once again exerts his technical authority by presenting the key elements of networking in a clear, concise, and practical manner that demonstrates the value of good networking practice. A must for any networking professional's library."—Philip Miller, Nokia Internet Communications; author of TCP/IP Explained and LAN Technologies Explained, published by Digital Press.