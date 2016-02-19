Data Modelling and Process Modelling using the most popular Methods
1st Edition
Covering SSADM, Yourdon, Inforem, Bachman, Information Engineering and 'Activity/Object' Diagramming Techniques
Description
Computer Weekly Professional Series: Data modeling and Process modeling: Using the Most Popular Methods focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches employed in data modeling and process modeling.
The book first offers information on data modeling, how to do data modeling, and process modeling. Discussions focus on diagrammatic representation, main concepts of process modeling, merging the models, refining the data model, diagrammatic techniques, fundamental rules of data modeling, and other deliverables of data modeling. The text then examines how to do process modeling and improving a system using analysis deliverables. Topics include problems, causes and effects, events, obligations and objectives, verification methods, and refining the results. The manuscript reviews elementary activities, including structured text and access paths, updating the data model from the access paths and structured English, and other useful detailed deliverables of an elementary activity.
The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in data modeling and process modeling.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
1 Introduction to modeling
1.1 What Does modeling Mean?
1.2 Why are Data modeling and Process modeling Different from Traditional 'Systems' Analysis?
1.3 What is its Purpose?
1.4 Where Can it be Used in a Systems Development Cycle?
1.5 How are the Results of modeling Used?
1.6 Summary
2 Data modeling
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Main Concepts
2.2.1 Entities
2.2.2 Attributes
2.2.3 Relationships
2.3 Diagrammatic Techniques
2.3.1 Degree of Relationships
2.3.2 Optionality
2.3.3 Exclusivity
2.3.4 Entities Identified by Relationships
2.3.5 Entity Sub-Types
2.3.6 Other Useful Conventions
2.4 Other Deliverables of Data modeling
2.5 An Example Model
2.6 Fundamental Rules of Data modeling
2.7 Summary
3 How to do Data modeling
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Real World Abstractions and Real World Occurrences
3.1.2 Design Abstractions and Occurrences
3.2 modeling
3.2.1 Using Forms and Record Layouts
3.2.2 Using Conceptual Descriptions
3.2.3 Using Occurrences
3.2.4 Using Design Occurrences
3.2.5 Summary of Each Method
3.3 Merging the Models
3.4 Refining the Data Model
3.4.1 Remove Synonyms
3.4.2 Check for Attribute Duplication
3.4.3 Generalise Entities
3.4.4 Generalise Relationships
3.4.5 Remove Redundancy
3.4.6 Resolve Many-to-Many Relationships
3.4.7 Investigate One-to-One Relationships
3.4.8 Remove 'Code Only' Entities
3.4.9 Verify Degree
3.5 Summary
4 Process modeling
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Main Concepts of Process modeling
Activity
Event
Sources and Sinks ('External Agents')
Data Flow
Data Store
Summary
4.3 Diagrammatic Representation
4.3.1 Activity Decomposition Diagram
4.3.2 Data Flow Diagrams
4.3.3 Business Dynamics Diagrams
4.4 Other Deliverables of Process modeling
4.5 Summary
5 How to do Process modeling
5.1 Introduction
Real World Abstractions and Real World Occurrences
Design Abstractions
5.2 Analysis
5.2.1 Using Real World Abstractions
5.2.2 Using Design Abstractions
5.2.3 Using 'Actions' or Activity Occurrences
5.2.4 Summary of Each Method
5.3 Refining the Results
5.4 Verification Methods
5.4.1 Inner Consistency Checks
5.4.2 Outer Consistency Checks
5.5 Summary
6 Improving a System Using Analysis Deliverables
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Problems, Causes and Effects
Problems
Cause
Effect
6.3 Events, Obligations and Objectives
Objectives
Obligations
Events
6.4 Summary
7 Elementary Activities
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Definition and Purpose
Definition of Elementary Activities
7.3 Structured Text and Access Paths
7.4 Common Procedures, Messages and Embedded Elementary Activities
Common Procedures
Messages
Embedded Elementary Activities
7.5 Examples
7.6 Updating the Data Model from the Access Paths and Structured English (Consistency Checking)
7.7 Other Useful Detailed Deliverables of an Elementary Activity
Response Required
User/Activity Responsibility
Usage Figures
7.8 Summary
8 Summary
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Packaging the Results
8.3 Summary of Results
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 21st August 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183800