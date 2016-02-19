Data Modelling and Process Modelling using the most popular Methods

Computer Weekly Professional Series: Data modeling and Process modeling: Using the Most Popular Methods focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches employed in data modeling and process modeling.

The book first offers information on data modeling, how to do data modeling, and process modeling. Discussions focus on diagrammatic representation, main concepts of process modeling, merging the models, refining the data model, diagrammatic techniques, fundamental rules of data modeling, and other deliverables of data modeling. The text then examines how to do process modeling and improving a system using analysis deliverables. Topics include problems, causes and effects, events, obligations and objectives, verification methods, and refining the results. The manuscript reviews elementary activities, including structured text and access paths, updating the data model from the access paths and structured English, and other useful detailed deliverables of an elementary activity.

The publication is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in data modeling and process modeling.