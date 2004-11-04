Data Modeling Essentials

Table of Contents

Contents Preface Chapter 1 - What Is Data Modeling? 1.1 Introduction 1.2 A Data-Centered Perspective 1.3 A Simple Example 1.4 Design, Choice, and Creativity 1.5 Why Is the Data Model Important? 1.6 What Makes a Good Data Model? 1.7 Performance 1.8 Database Design Stages and Deliverables 1.9 Where Do Data Models Fit In? 1.10 Who Should Be Involved in Data Modeling? 1.11 Is Data Modeling Still Relevant? 1.12 Alternative Approaches to Data Modeling 1.13 Terminology 1.14 Where to from Here?—An Overview of Part 1 1.15 Summary Chapter 2 - Basics of Sound Structure 2.1 Introduction 2.2 An Informal Example of Normalization 2.3 Relational Notation 2.4 A More Complex Example 2.5 Determining Columns 2.6 Repeating Groups and First Normal Form 2.7 Second and Third Normal Forms 2.8 Definitions and a Few Refinements 2.9 Choice, Creativity, and Normalization 2.10 Terminology 60 2.11 Summary 61 Chapter 3 - The Entity-Relationship Approach 3.1 Introduction 3.2 A Diagrammatic Representation 3.3 The Top-Down Approach: Entity-Relationship Modeling 3.4 Entity Classes 3.5 Relationships 3.6 Attributes 3.7 Myths and Folklore 3.8 Creativity and E-R Modeling 3.9 Summary Chapter 4 - Subtypes and Supertypes 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Different Levels of Generalization 4.3 Rules Versus Stability 4.4 Using Subtypes and Supertypes 4.5 Subtypes and Supertypes as Entity Classes 4.6 Diagramming Conventions 4.7 Definitions 4.8 Attributes of Supertypes and Subtypes 4.9 Non-Overlapping and Exhaustive 4.10 Overlapping Subtypes and Roles 4.11 Hierarchy of Subtypes 4.12 Benefits of Using Subtypes and Supertypes 4.13 When Do We Stop Supertyping and Subtyping? 4.14 Generalization of Relationships 4.15 Theoretical Background 4.16 Summary Chapter 5 - Attributes and Columns 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Attribute Definition 5.3 Attribute Disaggregation: One Fact Per Attribute 5.4 Types of Attributes 5.5 Attribute Names 5.6 Attribute Generalization 5.7 Summary Chapter 6 - Primary Keys and Identity 6.1 Basic Requirements and Trade-Offs 6.2 Basic Technical Criteria 6.3 Surrogate Keys 6.4 Structured Keys 6.5 Multiple Candidate Keys 6.6 Guidelines for Choosing Keys 6.7 Partially-Null Keys 6.8 Summary Chapter 7 - Extensions & Alternatives 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Extensions to the Basic E-R Approach 7.3 The Chen E-R Approach 7.4 Using UML Object Class Diagrams 7.5 Summary Chapter 8 - Organizing the Data Modeling Task 8.1 Data Modeling in the Real World 8.2 Key Issues in Project Organization 8.3 Roles and Responsibilities 8.4 Partitioning Large Projects 8.5 Maintaining the Model 8.6 Packaging It Up 8.7 Summary Chapter 9 - The Business Requirements 9.1 Purpose of the Requirements Phase 9.2 The Business Case 9.3 Interviews and Workshops 9.4 Riding the Trucks 9.5 Existing Systems and Reverse Engineering 9.6 Process Models 9.7 Object Class Hierarchies 9.8 Summary Chapter 10 - Conceptual Data Modeling 10.1 Designing Real Models 10.2 Learning from Designers in Other Disciplines 10.3 Starting the Modeling 10.4 Patterns and Generic Models 10.5 Bottom-Up Modeling 10.6 Top-Down Modeling 10.7 When the Problem is Too Complex 10.8 Hierarchies, Networks, and Chains 10.9 One-to-One Relationships 10.10 Developing Entity Class Definitions 10.11 Handling Exceptions 10.12 The Right Attitude 10.13 Evaluating the Model 10.14 Direct Review of Data Model Diagrams 10.15 Comparison with the Process Model 10.16 Testing the Model with Sample Data 10.17 Prototypes 10.18 The Assertions Approach 10.19 Summary Chapter 11 - Logical Database Design 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Overview of the Transformations Required 11.3 Table Specification 11.4 Basic Column Definition 11.5 Primary Key Specification 11.6 Foreign Key Specification 11.7 Table and Column Names 11.8 Logical Data Model Notations 11.9 Summary Chapter 12 - Physical Database Design 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Inputs to Database Design 12.3 Options Available to the Database Designer 12.4 Design Decisions Which Do Not Affect Program Logic 12.5 Crafting Queries to Run Faster 12.6 Logical Schema Decisions 12.7 Views 12.8 Summary Chapter 13 - Advanced Normalization 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Introduction to the Higher Normal Forms 13.3 Boyce-Codd Normal Form 13.4 Fourth Normal Form (4NF) and Fifth Normal Form (5NF) 13.5 Beyond 5NF: Splitting Tables Based on Candidate Keys 13.6 Other Normalization Issues 13.7 Advanced Normalization in Perspective 13.8 Summary Chapter 14 - Modeling Business Rules 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Types of Business Rules 14.3 Discovery and Verification of Business Rules 14.4 Documentation of Business Rules 14.5 Implementing Business Rules 14.6 Rules on Recursive Relationships 14.7 Summary Chapter 15 - Time-Dependent Data 15.1 The Problem 15.2 When Do We Add the Time Dimension? 15.3 Audit Trails and Snapshots 15.4 Sequences and Versions 15.5 Handling Deletions 15.6 Archiving 15.7 Modeling Time-Dependent Relationships 15.8 Date Tables 15.9 Temporal Business Rules 15.10 Changes to the Data Structure 15.11 Putting it into Practice 15.12 Summary Chapter 16 - Modeling for Data Warehouses and Data Marts 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Characteristics of Data Warehouses and Data Marts 16.3 Quality Criteria for Warehouse and Mart Models 16.4 The Basic Design Principle 16.5 Modeling for the Data Warehouse 16.6 Modeling for the Data Mart 16.7 Summary Chapter 17 - Enterprise Data Models and Data Management 17.1 Introduction 17.2 Data Management 17.3 Classification of Existing Data 17.4 A Target for Planning 17.5 A Context for Specifying New Databases 17.6 Guidance for Database Design 17.7 Input to Business Planning 17.8 Specification of an Enterprise Database 17.9 Characteristics of Enterprise Data Models 17.10 Developing an Enterprise Data Model 17.11 Choice, Creativity, and Enterprise Data Models 17.12 Summary Further Reading