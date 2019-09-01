Data Governance
2nd Edition
How to Design, Deploy and Sustain an Effective Data Governance Program
Description
Data Governance: How to Design, Deploy and Sustain an Effective Data Governance Program, Second Edition, is for any executive or manager who needs to implement an organizational data governance program to ensure consistent and reliable reporting. The book offers insights on how to execute a program and keep the program sustainable. This comprehensive guidance is ideal for beginning professionals, managers and analysts looking to improve their processes, but it is also valuable for advanced students in Data Management and related courses. With the provided framework and case studies, beginning professionals, managers or analysts looking to improve their processes will find this content valuable.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive guidance to beginning professionals, executives, managers or analysts looking to improve their processes
- Presents a complete overview of data governance creation and operation
- Includes new case studies which detail real-world situations across industry types
- Explores all of the capabilities businesses must adopt to become data driven
- Offers readers insights into how their organizations can improve the value of their data through data quality, data strategy and data literacy
Readership
Data analysts, data managers, researchers, and engineers who need to ensure consistent, accurate and reliable data across their company, lab, hospital, etc
Table of Contents
1. Prologue – An Executive Overview
2. Introduction
3. Data Literacy and Concepts
4 Overview – A Day in the Life of a data governance program and its capabilities
5. The data governance business case
6. Process overview for deploying data governance
7. Scope and initiation
8. Assess
9. Vision
10. Align and business value
11. Functional design
12. Governing framework design
13. Road map
14. Rollout and sustain
15. Data governance artifacts and tools
16. Final remarks
Appendix
Data Governance Charters Template
Data Governance Orientation and ongoing knowledge transfer template
Stakeholder Analysis
Leadership Alignment Assessment
Communications Plan
Training Plan Example
Post-rollout Checklist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158319
About the Author
John Ladley
John Ladley is a business thought leader and recognized authority in all aspects of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) with 35 years’ experience in planning, project management, improving IT organizations and successful implementation of information systems. John has led teams focused on improving a client’s business results through business intelligence, information management and data governance. John is widely published. John frequently writes and speaks on a variety of technology and data topics. His information management experience is balanced between strategic technology planning, project management and practical application of technology to business problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal of IMCue Solutions, Editor of the Data Strategy Journal