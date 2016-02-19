Data Communications Pocket Book
2nd Edition
Authors: Michael Tooley
eBook ISBN: 9781483100494
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 7th February 1992
Page Count: 176
Description
Data Communications Pocket Book, Second Edition presents information relevant to data communication. The book provides tabulated reference materials with a brief description and diagrams. The coverage of the text includes abbreviations, terminal control codes, and conversion tables. The text will be of great use to individuals involved in the interconnection of computer systems.
Table of Contents
Abbreviations Commonly Used in Data Communications
Abbreviations Used for Advisory Bodies and Other Organizations
Manufacturers' Prefixes for Semiconductor Devices
CCITT Recommendations
CCITT G-Series Recommendations
CCITT I-Series Recommendations
CCITT V-Series Recommendations
CCITT X-Series Recommendations
International Alphabet No. 2 (IA2)
Extended Binary Coded Decimal Interchange Code (EBCDIC)
EBCDIC Standard Code Table
EBCDIC Control Characters
International Alphabet No. 5 (IA5)
IA5 Standard Code Table
IA5 Control Characters
Representative Teletype Keyboard Layout (IA2)
Representative Personal Computer Keyboard Layout
Terminal Control Codes
Commonly Used Control Characters (with Keyboard Entry)
Decimal, Binary, Hexadecimal and ASCII Conversion Table
Powers of 2
Powers of 16
Parallel I/O Devices
Internal Architecture of a Representative Parallel I/O
Internal Registers of a Programmable Parallel I/O Device
CPU Interface to a Programmable Parallel I/O Device
IEEE-488 Interface Standard
IEEE-488 Bus Signals
Multiline Commands
IEEE-488 Bus Configuration
IEEE-488 Software
IEEE-488 Programming
Serial I/O Devices
Parallel to Serial Data Conversion
Serial to Parallel Data Conversion
Internal Architecture of a Representative Serial I/O
CPU Interface to a Programmable Serial I/O Device
Popular VLSI Support Devices
Pin Connections for Popular Programmable Parallel I/O Devices
Centronics Printer Interface
Centronics Interface Pin Connections
Serial Data Transmission
Pin Connections for Popular Programmable Serial I/O Devices
RS-232
RS-232D Signals and Functions
Subset of the Most Commonly Used RS-232 Signals
RS-232 Waveforms
RS-232 Electrical Characteristics
RS-232 Logic and Voltage Levels
Simplified Arrangement of a Microcomputer RS-232 Interface
RS-232 Enhancements
RS-422
RS-422 Logic and Voltage Levels
RS-423
RS-449
RS-423 Logic and Voltage Levels
Electrical Characteristics of Popular Interface Specifications
RS-232 Data Cables
Male and Female 25-Way D-connectors for RS-232
RS-232 Pin Connections
RS-449 Pin Connections
RS-232 Signals and Pin Connections
S5/8 Interface Standard
Line Drivers and Line Receivers
Line Driver and Line Receiver Pin Connections
Basic Logic Gates
Logic Circuit Equivalents
Mixed Logic Equivalents
Typical Links between Computers
Typical Null Modem Arrangements
Modems
Simplified Block Schematic of a Modem
Modem Signal Frequencies
V21 Frequency Spectrum (300/300 Baud)
V21 Channels for 300/300 Baud
Permitted Frequency Spectrum (BS 6305)
Modem Connecting Methods
DTMF Digits and Tone Pairs
Transmitter Carrier and Signaling Frequency Specifications
Line Signal Encoding (V26A and V26B)
Differential Two-phase Encoding (V26bis)
Differential Four-phase Encoding (V26A and V26B/Bell 201)
Typical Bit Error Rate Performance for a Modem
Data Communications Test Equipment
Fault finding on RS-232 Systems
Communication Protocols
The ISO Model for Open Systems Interconnection
Flow Control
X-ON/X-OFF Flow Control
XMODEM Protocol
XMODEM/CRC Protocol
Kermit
Kermit Transactions
Kermit Packet format
Kermit Commands
CCITT X.25
X.25 Packet Format
High-level Data Link Control
HDLC Frame Structure
Local Area Networks
LAN Topology
Broadband and Baseband Transmission
IEEE 802 Standards
Relationship between IEEE 802 Standards and the ISO Model
Typical LAN Selection Flowchart
Popular Network Standards
Summary of Popular LAN Specifications
Ethernet
Basic Ethernet Connecting Arrangement
Ethernet Transceiver Cable Pin Connections
Ethernet Transceiver Cable Specifications
Typical Ethernet Interface Configuration
Typical Cheapernet Interface Configuration
Internal Architecture of the 82C502 Ethernet Transceiver
LAN Software
Network Operating Systems
Integrated Services Digital Networks
ISDN in the UK
ITT System 12
Future Developments in ISDN
Data Cable Types
Coaxial Cable Data
Screened and Unscreened Pair Data
Cable Equivalents
Recommended Cables
Optical Fiber Technology
Optical Fiber Connectors
Optical Sources
Optical Detectors
PC Video Display Modes and Adapter Standards
Transmission Element Specifications
Equivalent Circuit of a Transmission Element
Frequency Response of a Transmission Element
Decibels and Ratios of Power, Voltage and Current
Transmission Line Power Levels and Voltages
Flowchart Symbols
Addresses of Advisory Bodies, Standards Institutes, and Other Organizations
Glossary of Data Communications Terms
Index
About the Author
Michael Tooley
