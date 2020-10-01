Data Analytics in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
Data Analytics in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare covers key applications using data analytics, machine learning, and deep learning in health sciences and biomedical data. The book is useful to people working with big data analytics in biomedical research, medical industries, as well as research scholars and scientists in medical research labs. The editors provide complete coverage of health analytics, data science and machine learning applications on biomedical data, covering topics such as Predictive Health Analysis, Electronic Health Records, machine learning and deep learning applications to medical image analysis, computational drug discovery, and genome structure prediction using predictive modeling. Case studies will demonstrate big data applications in healthcare using the MapReduce and Hadoop frameworks.
Key Features
- Examines the development and application of data analytics applications in biomedical data
- Presents innovative Classification, Regression Model for predicting various diseases
- Discusses Genome Structure prediction using Predictive modelling
- Shows readers how to develop Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Shows researchers and specialists how to use Hybrid Learning for better medical diagnosis, including Case Studies of healthcare applications using the MapReduce and Hadoop frameworks
Readership
Biomedical engineers, computer/data scientists, researchers and software engineers in the areas of data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning
Table of Contents
1. Data analytics applications in biomedical data
2. Predictive Health Analysis
3. Exploration of EHR (Electronic Health Records) using data science
4. Machine Learning and Deep Learning application on medical image analysis
5. Developing Clinical Decision Support System
6. Innovative Classification, Regression Model for predicting various deceases
7. Computational Drug Discovery using State of the Art Unsupervised learning
8. Genome Structure prediction using Predictive modelling
9. Hybrid learning for better medical diagnosis
10. Big data application in healthcare under MapReduce and Hadoop frameworks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193143
About the Editor
Kun Lee
1995-To date Full Professor SKK Business School Sungkyunkwan University Responsible for teaching Business Datamining, MIS (Management Information Systems), and Internet Business Models in undergraduate and graduate. I conduct several director positions for executive programs with Samsung Group. I am the quadruple winner of “The Sungkyunkwan University Outstanding Research Award”. In 2006 I received the university's highest research honor, “The Sungkyunkwan University Fellow Award" in recognition of extraordinary accomplishment in research and scholarship. Accordingly, I was honorably included in the Hall of Fame of the SKK Business School in 2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, SKK Business School, Sungkyunkwan University
Sanjiban Sekhar Roy
Sanjiban Sekhar Roy is a Senior Associate Professor at the School of Computer Science and Engineering at VIT University. His primary courses focus on algorithm design and analysis, computer programming and problem solving, knowledge based systems, and agent based intelligence. He has published numerous journal articles on neural computing, neural networks, support vector machines, image processing and pattern recognition. He serves as a reviewer for the International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms and the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Soft Computing. He has received three publication awards for his research from VIT University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor (Senior), School of Computer Science and Engineering, VIT University, Vellore, India
Pijush Samui
Dr Pijush Samui is Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India
Vijay Kumar
Dr. Vijay Kumar, Senior Member IEEE MTT APS and GARS HEAD DST-SERB Microwave and Radar Imaging Laboratory and Associate Professor, Microwave and Photonics Group School of Electronics and Communication Engineering Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, TN, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Microwave and Photonics Group School of Electronics and Communication Engineering Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, TN, India