Data Analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems

Mashrur Chowdhury is the Eugene Douglas Mays Professor of Transportation in the Glenn Department of Civil Engineering at Clemson University. He is a Co-Director of the Complex Systems, Analytics and Visualization Institute (CSAVI) at Clemson. His research primarily focuses on connected and automated vehicle technologies, with an emphasis on their integration within smart cities. He works actively in collaborative transportation-focused Cyber-Physical System (CPS) research and education efforts with many industry leaders. He has received both national and international recognitions for his work on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and Connected Vehicle Technology. He previously served as an elected member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) ITS Society Board of Governors, and is currently a senior member of the IEEE. He is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and an alumnus of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) Frontiers of Engineering program. Dr. Chowdhury is a member of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing Applications, and the TRB Committee on Intelligent Transportation Systems. He is an editor of the IEEE Transactions on ITS and Journal of ITS, and an Editorial Board member of three other journals.