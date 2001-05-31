Data Analysis for Database Design - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750650861, 9780080503608

Data Analysis for Database Design

3rd Edition

Authors: David Howe
eBook ISBN: 9780080503608
Paperback ISBN: 9780750650861
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 31st May 2001
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
35.27
5200.00
4420.00
64.54
54.86
59.95
50.96
44.95
38.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
50.96
44.95
38.21
35.99
30.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Data analysis for database design is a subject of great practical value to systems analysts and designers. This classic text has been updated to include chapters on distributed database systems, query optimisation and object-orientation.The SQL content now includes features of SQL92 and SQL 99.

With new databases coming online all the time and the general expansion of the information age, it is increasingly important to ensure that the analysis and model of a database design is accurate and robust. This is an ideal book for helping you to ensure that your database is well designed and therefore user friendly.

Key Features

  • Increased material on SQL including the latest developments
  • Practical approach to explaining techniques and concepts
  • Contains many questions and answer pointers

Readership

Undergraduate and HND/HNC students of computer studies, information technology and information systems

Table of Contents

Part 1: Databases and database management systems: Database systems
Database management system architecture

Part 2: Relational modelling: Tables
Redundant vs duplicated data
Repeating groups
Determinants and identifiers
Fully-normalised tables

Part 3: Entity-relationaship modelling
Introduction to entity-relationship modelling
Properties of relationships
Decomposition of many:many relationships
Connection traps
Skeleton entity-relationship models
Attribute assignment
First-level design
Second level design

Part 4: Further topics
Distributed database systems
Relational algebra
Query optimnisation
The SQL language
Object orientation
Appendix: The Codasyl (network) model

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080503608
Paperback ISBN:
9780750650861

About the Author

David Howe

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, formerly at Department of Computing, de Montfort University, UK

Reviews

"... It has the very specific aim of explaining techniques and concepts. It does so from a very practical standpoint by drawing on reasonably small-scale examples. To allow the reader to measure comprehension at each stage selected exercises are provided. The 'answer pointers' at the end of the chapter readily reveal any lack of comprehension... This book is strongly recommended to serious students..... It is able to delve thoroughly into the area of data analysis and model design." --The Computer Journal. (Of the first edition)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.