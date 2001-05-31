Data Analysis for Database Design
3rd Edition
Description
Data analysis for database design is a subject of great practical value to systems analysts and designers. This classic text has been updated to include chapters on distributed database systems, query optimisation and object-orientation.The SQL content now includes features of SQL92 and SQL 99.
With new databases coming online all the time and the general expansion of the information age, it is increasingly important to ensure that the analysis and model of a database design is accurate and robust. This is an ideal book for helping you to ensure that your database is well designed and therefore user friendly.
Key Features
- Increased material on SQL including the latest developments
- Practical approach to explaining techniques and concepts
- Contains many questions and answer pointers
Readership
Undergraduate and HND/HNC students of computer studies, information technology and information systems
Table of Contents
Part 1: Databases and database management systems: Database systems
Database management system architecture
Part 2: Relational modelling: Tables
Redundant vs duplicated data
Repeating groups
Determinants and identifiers
Fully-normalised tables
Part 3: Entity-relationaship modelling
Introduction to entity-relationship modelling
Properties of relationships
Decomposition of many:many relationships
Connection traps
Skeleton entity-relationship models
Attribute assignment
First-level design
Second level design
Part 4: Further topics
Distributed database systems
Relational algebra
Query optimnisation
The SQL language
Object orientation
Appendix: The Codasyl (network) model
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 31st May 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503608
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750650861
About the Author
David Howe
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, formerly at Department of Computing, de Montfort University, UK
Reviews
"... It has the very specific aim of explaining techniques and concepts. It does so from a very practical standpoint by drawing on reasonably small-scale examples. To allow the reader to measure comprehension at each stage selected exercises are provided. The 'answer pointers' at the end of the chapter readily reveal any lack of comprehension... This book is strongly recommended to serious students..... It is able to delve thoroughly into the area of data analysis and model design." --The Computer Journal. (Of the first edition)