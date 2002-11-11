Data Acquisition Techniques Using PCs
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this highly successful text focuses on the major changes that have taken place in this field in recent times. Data Acquisition Techniques Using PCs, Second Edition, recognises that data acquisition is the core of most engineering and many life science systems in measurement and instrumentation. It will prove invaluable to scientists, engineers, students and technicians wishing to keep up with the latest technological developments.
Key Features
- Teaches the reader how to set up a PC-based system that measures, analyzes, and controls experiments and processes through detailed design examples
- Geared for beginning and advanced users, with many tutorials for less experienced readers, and detailed standards references for more experienced readers
- Fully revised new edition discusses latest programming languages and includes a list of over 80 product manufacurers to save valuable time
Readership
All engineers and scientists using data acquisition as part of their job and/or research functions. Including: electronics engineers, biomedical engineers, neuroscientists, control engineers, chemical engineers, chemists, manufacturing engineers and mechanical engineers in machines, fluids and thermodynamics.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Data Acquisition
Analog Signal Transducers
Analog Signal Conditioning
Analog/Digital Conversions
The PC; Interfacing Hardware to a PC Bus
Interfacing Software to the PC
Standard Hardware Interfaces
Data Storage and Compression Techniques
Data Processing and Analysis
Commercial Data Acquisition Products
Other PC Configurations and Hardware for Data Acquisition
Computer Programming Languages
PC-Based Data Acquisition Applications
Data Acquisition and Related PC Product Manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 11th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120683772
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530253
About the Author
Howard Austerlitz
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition
"A mix of tutorial and reference information for engineers setting up or using a PC-based data acquisition system. Spanning many disciplines, this well-illustrated book gives the readers enough information to build a system from scratch or to simply piece together appropriate commercial hardware and software products...a useful book for anyone who wants their PC to acquire, analyze or display data." --EDN