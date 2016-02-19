Data Acquisition Techniques Using PC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120683703, 9781483294735

Data Acquisition Techniques Using PC

1st Edition

Authors: Howard Austerlitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483294735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 1991
Page Count: 336
Data Acquisition Techniques Using Personal Computers contains all the information required by a technical professional (engineer, scientist, technician) to implement a PC-based acquisition system. Including both basic tutorial information as well as some advanced topics, this work is suitable as a reference book for engineers or as a supplemental text for engineering students. It gives the reader enough understanding of the topics to implement a data acquisition system based on commercial products. A reader can alternatively learn how to custom build hardware or write his or her own software. Featuring diverse information, this book will be useful to both the technical professional and the hobbyist.

  • Contains tables of reference information on PC/XT/AT computers that are usually not found in a single source
  • Includes hardware information, such as I/O addresses, memory maps, and hardware interrupts
  • Discusses software reference material including BIOS and DOS interrupt calls
  • Presents valuable hardware interface information including timing diagrams, design examples, and descriptions of standard interfaces, such as the RS-232 serial interface

Electronics engineers and technical professionals in fields requiring automatic data gathering, such as chemistry and geology

Introduction to Data Acquisition
Analog Signal Transducers
Analog Signal Conditioning
Analog/Digital Conversions
The Personal Computer
Interfacing Hardware to the PC Bus
Interfacing Software to the PC
Standard Hardware Interfaces
Data Storage and Compression Techniques
Data Processing and Analysis
Commercial Data Acquisition Products
Other Personal Computer Systems and Hardware
Computer Programming Languages
PC-Based Data Acquisition Applications
Appendix A: Data Acquisition Hardware Manufacturers
Appendix B: Data Acquisition Software Manufacturers

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294735

Howard Austerlitz

"A mix of tutorial and reference information for engineers setting up or using a PC-based data acquisition system. Spanning many disciplines, this well-illustrated book gives the readers enough information to build a system from scratch or to simply piece together appropriate commercial hardware and software products...contains diverse information rarely found in a single source....Data Acquisition Techniques Using Personal Computers is a useful book for anyone who wants their PC to acquire, analyze or display data." --EDN, February 1992

