Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 4 deals with theories in data acquisition and processing as well as their implementation in biology and medicine. Topics covered range from computer-oriented study of human metabolism to automatic classification of chromosomes; retrieval and processing medical measurement data; data manipulation in investigational new drug applications; and methods of microglossary analysis. Comprised of 20 chapters, this volume begins with a description of the techniques, instrumentation, and analytical procedures for acquiring, storing, and retrieving psychophysiological data on more than 200 subjects. The discussion then turns to the use of computers to study human metabolism, for the reduction of ultracentrifuge data, and in objective content analysis of psychotherapy. Subsequent chapters explore mechanized image systems; cortical auditory response in humans; information processing by electric fishes; and fetal heart rate during cesarean section. This book will be useful for undergraduate students, educators, practitioners, and researchers in computing, biology, and medicine.