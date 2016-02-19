Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116501, 9781483185774

Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1964 Rochester Conference

Editors: Kurt Enslein John F. Kinslow
eBook ISBN: 9781483185774
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 260
Description

Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 4 deals with theories in data acquisition and processing as well as their implementation in biology and medicine. Topics covered range from computer-oriented study of human metabolism to automatic classification of chromosomes; retrieval and processing medical measurement data; data manipulation in investigational new drug applications; and methods of microglossary analysis. Comprised of 20 chapters, this volume begins with a description of the techniques, instrumentation, and analytical procedures for acquiring, storing, and retrieving psychophysiological data on more than 200 subjects. The discussion then turns to the use of computers to study human metabolism, for the reduction of ultracentrifuge data, and in objective content analysis of psychotherapy. Subsequent chapters explore mechanized image systems; cortical auditory response in humans; information processing by electric fishes; and fetal heart rate during cesarean section. This book will be useful for undergraduate students, educators, practitioners, and researchers in computing, biology, and medicine.

Table of Contents


Welcoming Address

Session I

I. 1 Physiological Data Acquisition and Processing for a Stress-in-Learning Study

I. 2 Computer-Oriented Study of Human Metabolism

I. 3 The Use of a Computer for the Reduction of Ultracentrifuge Data

I. 4 Automatic Classification of Chromosomes—II

Session II

II. 1 Computer-Based Colony Records System for the Oregon Regional Primate Research Center

II. 2 Retrieving and Processing Medical Measurement Data

II. 3 Retrieval System for Eastman-Kodak Company Mortality Experience

Session III

III. 1 Data Manipulation in Investigational New Drug Applications

III. 2 Computerization of a Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

III. 3 Study of Medical Documentation Center of Medium Size: 12,000 Records Per Year

III. 4 Objective Content Analysis of Psychotherapy by Computer

Session IV

IV. 1 The Term Matrix Data System

IV. 2 Methods of Microglossary Analysis

IV. 3 Mechanized Image Systems

Session V

V. 1 Acquisition and Processing of Fetal Cardiac Data: Electrical Axis of the Fetal Heart

V. 2 Observation of Fetal Heart Rate during Cesarean Section

Session VI

VI. 1 Cortical Auditory Response in Humans

VI. 2 Information Processing by Electric Fishes

