Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1964 Rochester Conference
Description
Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 4 deals with theories in data acquisition and processing as well as their implementation in biology and medicine. Topics covered range from computer-oriented study of human metabolism to automatic classification of chromosomes; retrieval and processing medical measurement data; data manipulation in investigational new drug applications; and methods of microglossary analysis. Comprised of 20 chapters, this volume begins with a description of the techniques, instrumentation, and analytical procedures for acquiring, storing, and retrieving psychophysiological data on more than 200 subjects. The discussion then turns to the use of computers to study human metabolism, for the reduction of ultracentrifuge data, and in objective content analysis of psychotherapy. Subsequent chapters explore mechanized image systems; cortical auditory response in humans; information processing by electric fishes; and fetal heart rate during cesarean section. This book will be useful for undergraduate students, educators, practitioners, and researchers in computing, biology, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Welcoming Address
Session I
I. 1 Physiological Data Acquisition and Processing for a Stress-in-Learning Study
I. 2 Computer-Oriented Study of Human Metabolism
I. 3 The Use of a Computer for the Reduction of Ultracentrifuge Data
I. 4 Automatic Classification of Chromosomes—II
Session II
II. 1 Computer-Based Colony Records System for the Oregon Regional Primate Research Center
II. 2 Retrieving and Processing Medical Measurement Data
II. 3 Retrieval System for Eastman-Kodak Company Mortality Experience
Session III
III. 1 Data Manipulation in Investigational New Drug Applications
III. 2 Computerization of a Pharmaceutical Manufacturer
III. 3 Study of Medical Documentation Center of Medium Size: 12,000 Records Per Year
III. 4 Objective Content Analysis of Psychotherapy by Computer
Session IV
IV. 1 The Term Matrix Data System
IV. 2 Methods of Microglossary Analysis
IV. 3 Mechanized Image Systems
Session V
V. 1 Acquisition and Processing of Fetal Cardiac Data: Electrical Axis of the Fetal Heart
V. 2 Observation of Fetal Heart Rate during Cesarean Section
Session VI
VI. 1 Cortical Auditory Response in Humans
VI. 2 Information Processing by Electric Fishes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185774