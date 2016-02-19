Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 3, documents the proceedings of the 1963 conference at the University of Rochester. The volume begins with the keynote address of the Frank W. McKee of the University of Rochester Medical Center that focused on the issue of continuing education, and the keynote address of Max A. Woodbury, Professor of Experimental Neurology, New York University Medical School, about the impact of biological computation. This is followed by the papers presented during the six sessions held during the conference. Session I contains papers on the value of computers to physicians and hospitals. Session II deals with on computer diagnosis. Session III is devoted to computer applications in psychiatry and psychophysiology. Session IV focuses on information retrieval. Session V covers the potential and limitations of computer processing and analysis. Session VI includes studies on modeling and pattern recognition. Transcripts of discussions of the papers presented during each session are also provided.

Table of Contents



Welcoming Address

Keynote Address

The Impact of Biological Computation

Session I The Computer, the Physician and the Hospital

I.1 The Value of the Computer in Medical Diagnosis

I.2 Auscultation of the Heart by Physicians and by Computer

I.3 Automation of a Hospital Radiology Department

Session II Computer Diagnosis

II.1 Multivariant Analysis of Prognostic Factors in Myocardial Infarction

II.2 Methods of Computer Diagnosis

II.3 Atopic Allergy: a Statistical Study

II.4. Locating Placenta Praevia

Session III Computer Applications in Psychiatry and Psychophysiology

III.1 A Study of Behavior Disorders in Children by Means of General Purpose Computers

III.2 Content-Free Analysis of Psychiatric Patients' Language: A Preliminary Study

III.3 Computation of Information Measures in Diagnostic Interviews

III.4 Digital Recording and Analysis of Psychophysiologic Experiments

Session IV Information Retrieval

IV.1 A System for Selection and Retrieval of a Special Segment of the World-Wide Biomedical Literature: Specifically, Diabetes-Related Literature

IV.2 The Analysis of Medical Documents with Comparative Evaluation of Three Indexing Procedures

IV.3 Development of a Flexible Control System in the Maintenance of a Patient Case Register

Session V Limitations and Potential of Computer Processing and Analysis

V.1 Computerized Average Response and Autocorrelation Methods as Related to Signal Detection in Noise

V.2 Response Averaging Methods—Their Effectiveness and Limitations

V.3 The Limitations in Biological and Medical Data Acquisition and Processing

V.4 Comparative Studies on the Frequency Analysis of Responses from the Olfactory Bulb of Unanesthetized Monkeys and Rabbits

Session VI Modeling and Pattern Recognition

VI.1 Automatic Classification of Chromosomes

VI.2 Statistical Computer Methods for Diagnosis

VI.3 Theory of Linked Systems: IV. Cybernetics of Hormonal Interrelationships

VI.4 Theoretic and Experimental Analysis of Oxygen Transfer during Early Exercise

General Discussion

