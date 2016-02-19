Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1963 Rochester Conference
Description
Data Acquisition and Processing in Biology and Medicine, Volume 3, documents the proceedings of the 1963 conference at the University of Rochester.
The volume begins with the keynote address of the Frank W. McKee of the University of Rochester Medical Center that focused on the issue of continuing education, and the keynote address of Max A. Woodbury, Professor of Experimental Neurology, New York University Medical School, about the impact of biological computation. This is followed by the papers presented during the six sessions held during the conference.
Session I contains papers on the value of computers to physicians and hospitals. Session II deals with on computer diagnosis. Session III is devoted to computer applications in psychiatry and psychophysiology. Session IV focuses on information retrieval. Session V covers the potential and limitations of computer processing and analysis. Session VI includes studies on modeling and pattern recognition. Transcripts of discussions of the papers presented during each session are also provided.
Table of Contents
Welcoming Address
Keynote Address
The Impact of Biological Computation
Session I The Computer, the Physician and the Hospital
I.1 The Value of the Computer in Medical Diagnosis
I.2 Auscultation of the Heart by Physicians and by Computer
I.3 Automation of a Hospital Radiology Department
Session II Computer Diagnosis
II.1 Multivariant Analysis of Prognostic Factors in Myocardial Infarction
II.2 Methods of Computer Diagnosis
II.3 Atopic Allergy: a Statistical Study
II.4. Locating Placenta Praevia
Session III Computer Applications in Psychiatry and Psychophysiology
III.1 A Study of Behavior Disorders in Children by Means of General Purpose Computers
III.2 Content-Free Analysis of Psychiatric Patients' Language: A Preliminary Study
III.3 Computation of Information Measures in Diagnostic Interviews
III.4 Digital Recording and Analysis of Psychophysiologic Experiments
Session IV Information Retrieval
IV.1 A System for Selection and Retrieval of a Special Segment of the World-Wide Biomedical Literature: Specifically, Diabetes-Related Literature
IV.2 The Analysis of Medical Documents with Comparative Evaluation of Three Indexing Procedures
IV.3 Development of a Flexible Control System in the Maintenance of a Patient Case Register
Session V Limitations and Potential of Computer Processing and Analysis
V.1 Computerized Average Response and Autocorrelation Methods as Related to Signal Detection in Noise
V.2 Response Averaging Methods—Their Effectiveness and Limitations
V.3 The Limitations in Biological and Medical Data Acquisition and Processing
V.4 Comparative Studies on the Frequency Analysis of Responses from the Olfactory Bulb of Unanesthetized Monkeys and Rabbits
Session VI Modeling and Pattern Recognition
VI.1 Automatic Classification of Chromosomes
VI.2 Statistical Computer Methods for Diagnosis
VI.3 Theory of Linked Systems: IV. Cybernetics of Hormonal Interrelationships
VI.4 Theoretic and Experimental Analysis of Oxygen Transfer during Early Exercise
General Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150314