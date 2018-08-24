Darwin’s Pangenesis and Its Rediscovery Part B, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Darwin and Mendel: The Historical Connection
Yongsheng Liu
2. Darwin’s Pangenesis and Graft Hybridization
Yongsheng Liu
3. Darwin’s Pangenesis and Medical Genetics
Yongsheng Liu
4. Darwin’s Pangenesis and Certain Anomalous Phenomen
Yongsheng Liu
5. Natural Selection and Pangenesis: The Darwinian Synthesis of Evolution and Genetics
Yongsheng Liu
Description
Darwin’s Pangenesis and its Rediscovery Part B explores Darwin's Pangenesis, an expanded cell theory and unified theory of heredity and variation from over 150 years ago that strengthened his theory of evolution and explained many phenomena of life. Now, new discoveries on circulating DNA, mobile RNAs, prions and extracellular vesicles are providing striking evidence for the chemical existence of Darwin’s imaginary gemmules. In addition, new evidence for the inheritance of acquired characters, graft hybridization, and many other phenomena that Pangenesis supposedly explains are progressing, and are hence explored in this comprehensive volume.
Specific chapters in this new volume include Darwin and Mendel: The Historical Connection, Darwin’s Pangenesis and Graft Hybridization, Darwin’s Pangenesis and Medical Genetics, Darwin’s Pangenesis and Certain Anomalous Phenomena, and Natural Selection and Pangenesis: The Darwinian Synthesis.
Key Features
- Presents the only book on Darwin’s Pangenesis, an expanded cell theory and a unified theory of heredity, variation, development and reproduction
- Highlights Darwin’s tremendous contributions to genetics, as well as Mendel’s legacy and limitations
- Includes sections on Darwin's Pangenesis in relation to graft hybridization, medical genetics, evolutionary theory, along with many other updates
Readership
Scholars, researchers and students of genetics, cell biology, evolutionary biology, developmental biology, agriculture, medicine and the history of science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151303
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151297
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Dhavendra Kumar Editor
Professor Kumar has considerable previous experience in writing and editing books and journals related to genetics and genomics. His books include Genomics and Clinical Medicine and Genomics and Health in the Developing World. He founded and leads the new open access journal Applied and Translational Genomics, published by Elsevier. He has published 40 articles in the journals literature.
Professor Dhavendra Kumar is a Visiting Professor, Genomic Policy Unit, Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, The University of South Wales and Consultant in Clinical Genetics at the University Hospital of Wales, Institute of Medical Genetics, Cardiff University, Cardiff, United Kingdom. He is one of the Consultants for the All Wales Medical Genetics Service and the lead Clinician for Clinical Cardiovascular Genetics. After qualifying in Medicine from the King George’s Medical College, University of Lucknow, India, he completed postgraduate training in Pediatrics with an MD. Since 1980 he has pursued a career in Medical Genetics in the UK. In 1990 he became a Diplomate of the American Board of Medical Genetics. He is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics (FACMG) and as well as Royal Colleges of Physicians (FRCP-London and FRCP-Ireland) and Pediatrics and Child Health (FRCPCH-UK).
In 2015, he was conferred with the higher degree of DSc by his Alma Mater, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow (UP, India) based on his life-time contributions and achievements to genetic and genomic applications in medicine and health.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, UK