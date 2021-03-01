Dark Personalities in the Workplace
1st Edition
Description
Dark Personalities in the Workplace defines dark personalities, their prevalence in the workplace, and how they are best managed. The book brings together research in psychology and business to both profile these employees and impart best practices for businesses to manage them. Chapters explore narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy in a work context. Coverage includes common behaviors such as incivility, negative attitudes, counterproductive behavior and escalating to harassment, bullying, violence, and fraud. The importance of leadership and organizational culture is explored as a mitigating factor to the ill effects of dark personalities. Practical advice is given on how to avoid hiring dark personalities, avoid promoting dark personalities, and how to perform investigations and interventions with dark personalities. With a background in forensic psychology and industrial/organizational psychology, Cynthia Mathieu provides a researched understanding to these personalities, case studies to better understand them, and practical tools and applied solutions for dealing with them.
Key Features
- Integrates psychology and business literature on dark personalities
- Identifies common personality features and behaviors
- Suggests HR protocols to avoid hiring dark personalities
- Addresses how to manage & review performance for dark personalities
- Explores the importance of leadership and organizational culture
- Presents case studies and applied solutions
- Provides recommendations for investigations and interventions
Readership
Researchers and students in the field of personality psychology, industrial/organizational psychology, organizational behavior, leadership psychology, business, and human resource management
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Defining dark personalities
3. Dark personalities and career choice
4. Dark personalities and employee selection process
5. Dark personalities and promotion
6. Dark personalities and leadership
7. Dark personalities, counterproductive work behavior and employee attitudes
8. Dark personalities and corporate fraud
9. General recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128158272
About the Author
Cynthia Mathieu
Cynthia Mathieu is Professor of Organizational Behavior, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, Canada. She consults with organizations, teaches, and actively engages in research and publications on employee selection and well-being, organizational fraud, leadership, narcissism, and psychopathy in the workplace.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Organizational Behavior, Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
