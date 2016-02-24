Darby’s Comprehensive Review of Dental Hygiene
8th Edition
Description
Comprehensive, full-color, and completely one-of-a-kind! If you’re looking for an all-inclusive review to help you pass the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) on the first try, then look no further than Darby’s Comprehensive Review of Dental Hygiene, 8th Edition. Written by a team of expert authors, this "go-to" review tool includes everything you need to fully prepare for the NBDHE — including 1,100 chapter review questions; four computerized practice exams to simulate the NBDHE test-taking experience; case studies throughout; an outline-style review of all the topics covered on the exam; and more. It’s the one-stop NBDHE review tool you can’t afford to be without!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage offers an all-inclusive review for the NBDHE and is supplemented with 2,500 practice questions, including four simulated exams.
- Expert editor and chapter authors are leading educators, researchers, and practitioners in their specific areas who have an in-depth knowledge of what it takes to succeed on the NBDHE.
- Outline format visually organizes the content and presents information in summary style for easy review and study.
- Full-color format features content that is liberally supplemented with illustrations, diagrams, clinical photographs, and radiographs to enhance understanding.
- Case presentations throughout help prepare users for Component B of the board examination.
Table of Contents
1. Preparing for National, Regional, and State Dental Hygiene Board Examinations
2. Histology and Embryology
3. Anatomy and Physiology
4. Head and Neck Anatomy and Physiology
5. Clinical Oral Structures, Dental Anatomy, and Root Morphology
6. Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology
7. General Pathology
8. Oral Pathology
9. Microbiology and Immunology
10. Infection Control and Prevention of Disease Transmission in Oral Health Care
11. Pharmacology
12. Biochemistry, Nutrition, and Nutritional Counseling
13. Biomaterials
14. Periodontics
15. Dental Hygiene Process of Care
16. Strategies for Oral Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control
17. Periodontal Instrumentation for Client Assessment and Care
18. Management of Pain and Anxiety
19. Dental Hygiene Care for Clients with Special Care Needs
20. Community Oral Health Planning and Practice
21. Medical Emergencies
22. Ethical and Legal Issues
Appendix A Medical Terminology
Appendix B Professional Organizations of Interest to Dental Hygienists
Appendix C American Dental Hygienists’ Association and Canadian Dental Hygienists Association Codes of Ethics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 24th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323316712
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316729
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323316767