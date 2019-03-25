Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene
5th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Back and better than ever, Darby and Walsh’s Dental Hygiene: Theory and Practice, 5th Edition offers everything you need to succeed in your coursework, at certification, and in clinical practice. No other dental hygiene text incorporates the clinical skills, theory, and evidence-based practice in such an approachable way. All discussions — from foundational concepts to diagnosis to pain management — are presented within the context of a unique patient-centered model that takes the entire person into consideration. New to this fifth edition is a much more streamlined approach — one that stays focused on need-to-know information, yet also houses expanded content on things like alternative practice settings, pediatric care, risk assessment, and dental hygiene diagnosis to give you added context when needed. This edition is also filled with new modern illustrations and new clinical photos to augment your learning. If you want a better grasp of all the dental hygienist’s roles and responsibilities in today’s practice, they Darby and Walsh’s renowned text is a must-have.
Key Features
- Focus on research and evidence-base practice provide proven findings and practical applications for topics of interest in modern dental hygiene care.
- Step-by-step procedure boxes with accompanying illustrations, clinical photos, and rationales outline the equipment required and the steps involved in performing key procedures.
- Critical thinking exercises, cases, and scenarios help hone your application and problem-solving skills.
- Feature boxes highlight patient education, law, ethics, and safety.
- UNIQUE! Discussions of theory provide a solid foundation for practice.
- Key terms are called out within chapters and defined in glossary with cross-references to chapters.
- Practice quizzes enable you to self-assess your understanding.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Conceptual Foundations
1. The Dental Hygiene Profession
2. Dental Hygiene Metaparadigm Concepts and Conceptual Models
3. Evidenced-Based Decision Making
4. Community Health
5. Sustainable Health Behavior Change
6. Cultural Competency in Healthcare
7. Legal and Ethical Decision Making
8. The Professional E-Portfolio
Part 2: Preparation for the Appointment
9. Dental Hygiene Patient Care Setting
10. Infection Prevention and Control
11. Preventing and Managing Medical Emergencies
12. Ergonomics and Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders
Part 3: Assessments
13. Personal, Dental, and Medical Histories
14. Vital Signs
15. Pharmacologic History
16. Extraoral and Intraoral Clinical Assessment
17. Hard Tissue Assessment and Dental Charting
18. Assessment of Dental Deposits and Stain
19. Dental Caries Management by Risk Assessment
20. Periodontal Assessment and Charting
21. Oral-Systemic Health Connection
Part 4: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice
22. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis
23. Dental Hygiene Care Plan, Evaluation, and Documentation
Part 5: Implementation, Evaluation, and Documentation
24. Toothbrushing
25. Mechanical Oral Biofilm Control: Interdental and Supplemental Self-Care Devices Competencies
26. Dentifrices
27. Antimicrobials for Control of Periodontal Disease
28. Hand-Activated Instrumentation
29. Ultrasonic Instrumentation
30. Root Morphology and Instrumentation Implications
31. Dental Implants and Peri-Implant Care
32. Tooth Polishing and Whitening
33. Decision Making Related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
34. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Condition
35. Pit and Fissure Sealants
36. Nutritional Counseling
37. Tobacco Cessation
38. Impressions for Study Casts and Mouth Guards
39. Restorative Therapy
40. Orthodontic Care
41. Fixed and Removable Dental Prostheses
Part 6: Pain and Anxiety Control
42. Dental Hypersensitivity
43. Local Anesthesia
44. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Analgesia
Part 7: Life Stages and Populations
45. Children and Adolescents
46. Pregnancy and Oral Health
47. The Older Adult
Part 8: Dental Hygiene Care for the Medically Compromised
48. Cardiovascular Disease
49. Diabetes 50. Cancer
51. HIV and Oral Health
52. Palliative Care
53. Autoimmune Diseases
54. Organ Transplantation and Renal Disease
55. Respiratory Diseases
56. Alcohol and Substance Misuse
57. Eating Disorders
58. Child Neglect and Abuse and Family Violence
Part 9: Dental Hygiene Care for Disabilities and Special Needs
59. Disability and Healthcare
60. Intellectually and Developmentally Challenged
61. Orofacial Clefts
62. Neurological Disabilities
Part 10: Professional Development and Practice Management
63. Professional Development and Job Searching
64. Practice Management
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 25th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549783
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549806
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477192
About the Author
Denise Bowen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Dental Hygiene, Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho
Jennifer Pieren
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Department of Health Professions Bitonte College of Health and Human Services Youngstown State University Youngstown, OH