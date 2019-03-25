Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323477192, 9780323549820

Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene

5th Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Denise Bowen Jennifer Pieren
eBook ISBN: 9780323549820
eBook ISBN: 9780323549783
eBook ISBN: 9780323549806
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323676762
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477192
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th March 2019
Page Count: 1072
Description

Back and better than ever, Darby and Walsh’s Dental Hygiene: Theory and Practice, 5th Edition offers everything you need to succeed in your coursework, at certification, and in clinical practice. No other dental hygiene text incorporates the clinical skills, theory, and evidence-based practice in such an approachable way. All discussions — from foundational concepts to diagnosis to pain management — are presented within the context of a unique patient-centered model that takes the entire person into consideration. New to this fifth edition is a much more streamlined approach — one that stays focused on need-to-know information, yet also houses expanded content on things like alternative practice settings, pediatric care, risk assessment, and dental hygiene diagnosis to give you added context when needed. This edition is also filled with new modern illustrations and new clinical photos to augment your learning. If you want a better grasp of all the dental hygienist’s roles and responsibilities in today’s practice, they Darby and Walsh’s renowned text is a must-have.

Key Features

  • Focus on research and evidence-base practice provide proven findings and practical applications for topics of interest in modern dental hygiene care.
  • Step-by-step procedure boxes with accompanying illustrations, clinical photos, and rationales outline the equipment required and the steps involved in performing key procedures.
  • Critical thinking exercises, cases, and scenarios help hone your application and problem-solving skills.
  • Feature boxes highlight patient education, law, ethics, and safety.
  • UNIQUE! Discussions of theory provide a solid foundation for practice.
  • Key terms are called out within chapters and defined in glossary with cross-references to chapters.
  • Practice quizzes enable you to self-assess your understanding.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Conceptual Foundations
1. The Dental Hygiene Profession
2. Dental Hygiene Metaparadigm Concepts and Conceptual Models
3. Evidenced-Based Decision Making
4. Community Health
5. Sustainable Health Behavior Change
6. Cultural Competency in Healthcare
7. Legal and Ethical Decision Making
8. The Professional E-Portfolio

Part 2: Preparation for the Appointment
9. Dental Hygiene Patient Care Setting
10. Infection Prevention and Control
11. Preventing and Managing Medical Emergencies
12. Ergonomics and Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders

Part 3: Assessments
13. Personal, Dental, and Medical Histories
14. Vital Signs
15. Pharmacologic History
16. Extraoral and Intraoral Clinical Assessment
17. Hard Tissue Assessment and Dental Charting
18. Assessment of Dental Deposits and Stain
19. Dental Caries Management by Risk Assessment
20. Periodontal Assessment and Charting
21. Oral-Systemic Health Connection

Part 4: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice
22. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis
23. Dental Hygiene Care Plan, Evaluation, and Documentation

Part 5: Implementation, Evaluation, and Documentation
24. Toothbrushing
25. Mechanical Oral Biofilm Control: Interdental and Supplemental Self-Care Devices Competencies
26. Dentifrices
27. Antimicrobials for Control of Periodontal Disease
28. Hand-Activated Instrumentation
29. Ultrasonic Instrumentation
30. Root Morphology and Instrumentation Implications
31. Dental Implants and Peri-Implant Care
32. Tooth Polishing and Whitening
33. Decision Making Related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
34. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Condition
35. Pit and Fissure Sealants
36. Nutritional Counseling
37. Tobacco Cessation
38. Impressions for Study Casts and Mouth Guards
39. Restorative Therapy
40. Orthodontic Care
41. Fixed and Removable Dental Prostheses

Part 6: Pain and Anxiety Control
42. Dental Hypersensitivity
43. Local Anesthesia
44. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Analgesia

Part 7: Life Stages and Populations
45. Children and Adolescents
46. Pregnancy and Oral Health
47. The Older Adult

Part 8: Dental Hygiene Care for the Medically Compromised
48. Cardiovascular Disease
49. Diabetes 50. Cancer
51. HIV and Oral Health
52. Palliative Care
53. Autoimmune Diseases
54. Organ Transplantation and Renal Disease
55. Respiratory Diseases
56. Alcohol and Substance Misuse
57. Eating Disorders
58. Child Neglect and Abuse and Family Violence

Part 9: Dental Hygiene Care for Disabilities and Special Needs
59. Disability and Healthcare
60. Intellectually and Developmentally Challenged
61. Orofacial Clefts
62. Neurological Disabilities

Part 10: Professional Development and Practice Management
63. Professional Development and Job Searching
64. Practice Management

Glossary
Index

Details

No. of pages:
1072
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323549820
eBook ISBN:
9780323549783
eBook ISBN:
9780323549806
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323676762
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477192

About the Author

Denise Bowen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Dental Hygiene, Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho

Jennifer Pieren

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Department of Health Professions Bitonte College of Health and Human Services Youngstown State University Youngstown, OH

