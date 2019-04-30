Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene - Text and Student Workbook package - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323711296

Darby and Walsh Dental Hygiene - Text and Student Workbook package

5th Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Denise Bowen Jennifer Pieren
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711296
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th April 2019
Denise Bowen

Professor Emeritus, Department of Dental Hygiene, Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho

Jennifer Pieren

Faculty Department of Health Professions Bitonte College of Health and Human Services Youngstown State University Youngstown, OH

