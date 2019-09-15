Dancing protein clouds: Intrinsically disordered proteins in health and disease, Part A, Volume 166
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Protein intrinsic disorder and structure-function continuum
Vladimir N. Uversky
2. Intrinsic disorder associated with 14-3-3 proteins and their partners
Nikolai N. Sluchanko and Diego M. Bustos
3. Intrinsically disordered proteins and phenotypic switching: Implications in cancer
Vivek Kulkarni and Prakash Kulkarni
4. Translational diffusion of unfolded and intrinsically disordered proteins
Irina V. Nesmelova, Daria L. Melnikova, Venkatesh Ranjan and Vladimir D. Skirda
5. Intrinsically disordered proteins in the formation of functional amyloids from bacteria to humans
Anamika Avni, Hema M. Swasthi, Anupa Majumdar and Samrat Mukhopadhyay
6. Intrinsically disordered proteins in various hypotheses on the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases
Orkid Coskuner and Vladimir N. Uversky
7. Shear-induced amyloid formation of IDPS in the brain
Conrad N. Trumbore
8. Role of intrinsic disorder in muscle sarcomeres
Dmitri Tolkatchev, Garry E. Smith Jr. and Alla S. Kostyukova
9. Computational prediction of functions of intrinsically disordered regions
Akila Katuwawala, Sina Ghadermarzi and Lukasz Kurgan
10. The dark proteome of cancer: Intrinsic disorderedness and functionality of HIF-1α along with its interacting proteins
Neha Garg, Prateek Kumar, Kundlik Gadhave and Rajanish Giri
Description
"Dancing protein clouds: Intrinsically disordered proteins in the norm and pathology" represents a set of selected studies on a variety of research topics related to intrinsically disordered proteins. Topics in this update include structural and functional characterization of several important intrinsically disordered proteins, such as 14-3-3 proteins and their partners, as well as proteins from muscle sarcomere; representation of intrinsic disorder-related concept of protein structure-function continuum; discussion of the role of intrinsic disorder in phenotypic switching; consideration of the role of intrinsically disordered proteins in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer; discussion of the roles of intrinsic disorder in functional amyloids; demonstration of the usefulness of the analysis of translational diffusion of unfolded and intrinsically disordered proteins; consideration of various computational tools for evaluation of functions of intrinsically disordered regions; and discussion of the role of shear stress in the amyloid formation of intrinsically disordered regions in the brain.
Key Features
- Provides some recent studies on the intrinsically disordered proteins and their functions, as well as on the involvement of intrinsically disordered proteins in pthogenesis of various diseases
- Contains numerous illustrative materials (color figures, diagrams, and tables) to help the readers to delve in the information provided
- Includes contributions from recognized experts in the field
Readership
Scientists working in the fields of biochemistry, biophysics, molecular medicine, biotechnology, pharmacology and drug discovery, molecular and cellular biology, as well as students of Medical Schools, Departments of Biochemistry, Biophysics, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, Cell Biology, etc. This book is of interest to everybody, who is fascinated by the protein intrinsic disorder phenomenon, including graduate students, postdoctoral students, and experienced researchers studying intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs), their structures, and functions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 15th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128168516
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Vladimir Uversky Serial Volume Editor
VLADIMIR N. UVERSKY is a Professor at the Department of Molecular Medicine, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida (USF). He obtained his academic degrees from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (Ph.D., in 1991) and from the Institute of Experimental and Theoretical Biophysics, Russian Academy of Sciences (D.Sc., in 1998). He spent his early career working mostly on protein folding at the Institute of Protein Research and the Institute for Biological Instrumentation (Russia). In 1998, he moved to the University of California Santa Cruz where for six years he was studying protein folding, misfolding, protein conformation diseases, and protein intrinsic disorder phenomenon. In 2004, he was invited to join the Indiana University School of Medicine as a Senior Research Professor to work on the intrinsically disordered proteins. Since 2010, Professor Uversky is with USF, where he continues to study intrinsically disordered proteins and protein folding and misfolding processes. He has authored over 850 scientific publications and edited several books and book series on protein structure, function, folding and misfolding.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Florida, USA