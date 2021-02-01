Dance Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323759922

Dance Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Editor: Kathleen L. Davenport
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323759922
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Kathleen L. Davenport, will discuss a number of important topics in Dance Medicine. This issue of one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Santos Martinez. Topics discussed in this issue include, but are not limited to: Rehabilitation of the Dancer, Access to Healthcare Among Dancers, Dry Needling and Acupuncture, Nutrition Periodization in Dancers, Choreography Specific Cross Training for Dancers, Mental and Physical Resilience in Dancers, Pointe Readiness Screening, Dancers with Disabilities, Special Considerations for the Growing Dancer, Supplemental Training in Dance: Systematic Review, Concussions in Dancers and Other Performing Artists, and Nutritional Concerns for the Artistic Athlete. 

About the Editor

Kathleen L. Davenport

