Developments in Geotechnical Engineering 6: Dams, Dam Foundations, and Reservoir Sites explores the design and construction of dams and reservoirs, and the foundations on which they rest. It discusses the theory and practice of geology and geophysics as they are applied to the study of proposed sites on which to build dams and reservoirs, the measures taken to ensure the continued safety of a dam during construction, and geological processes and features of foundations. Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the geotechnical aspects of planning and construction of dams and reservoirs, along with the origin, nature, and magnitude of problems associated with the foundation materials to be used. It then looks at the geological classification of natural substances and the strengths of these substances in terms of their origin, fabric, and mineralogy; excavation and filling of valleys; the influence of geologic structure in the development of erosional and depositional features in valleys; and the flow of water (seepage) beneath dams and around abutments. The reader is also introduced to groundwater hydrology as it relates to the movement of water through anisotropic materials beneath standing or running bodies of water at the Earth's surface and beneath dams; the mechanics of dam foundations; and excavations and dam construction in unconsolidated deposits. This book will be of interest to geologists, geophysicists, and engineers, as well as those involved in hydrology, geosciences, and rock and soil mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. About dams and reservoirs
Introduction
Planning for dams and reservoirs
Kinds of dams
Embankment dams
Concrete arch and dome dams
Concrete gravity and gravity-arch dams
Concrete slab and buttress dams
Appurtenant features of dams
Kinds and uses of reservoirs
Safety of dams and reservoirs
Glossary
References
Chapter 2. Rocks and unconsolidated deposits: origin, composition, and properties
Introduction
Mineral components of rocks and unconsolidated deposits
Processes of formation of rock bodies
Igneous rocks
Sedimentary rocks
Metamorphic rocks
Disintegration and decomposition of rocks
Unconsolidated deposits
Rock fabric and composition related to strength
Strength of clastic rocks
Strength of crystalline (nonclastic) rocks
Reference
Chapter 3. Excavation and filling of valleys
Introduction
Erosion, transportation, and deposition by running water
Channel patterns and cross-sections in stream-cut valleys
Terraced valleys
Glaciated valleys
Transported valley fill
Valley fill of local derivation
Slope stability and slope failure in valleys
Shear failure in weak materials
Gravity-slip dislocations in steep-walled valleys
Obstructions in stream valleys
Lakes and lake basins in valleys
References
Chapter 4. Valleys in anisotropic rocks
Introduction
Anisotropism in rocks
Valleys in flat-lying layered rocks
Valleys in folded rocks
Fractures in rocks
Fractures associated with folds
Valleys in fractured rocks
Slope development in anisotropic bedrock
Slope failure dependent on rock anisotropism
Chapter 5. Groundwater hydrology of uniformly permeable media
Introduction
Some definitions
Properties of water
Porosity and permeability
Laminar flow of water through permeable media
Hydrodynamic flow nets beneath dams
Flow surfaces and equipotential surfaces
Unconfined flow through uniformly permeable media
Groundwater in slopes of reservoirs
References
Chapter 6. Groundwater hydrology of anisotropic media
Introduction
Hydrology of anisotropic unconsolidated valley fill
Processes tending to modify permeabilities of unconsolidated deposits
Permeability and seepage in unconsolidated deposits
Hydrology of anisotropic bedrocks
Hydrology of filled reservoirs
Chapter 7. Geology and groundwater hydrology of soluble rocks
Introduction
Geohydrology of initially homogeneous soluble rocks
Dissolution openings in anisotropic soluble rocks
Landforms in soluble rocks
References
Chapter 8. Mechanics of dam foundations
Introduction
Stress and strain
Effects of confining pressure on strength
Pressures associated with dams and reservoirs
Mechanisms of foundation failure
Geologic conditions promoting foundation failure
Testing of strength of foundation materials
Dynamic methods for laboratory measurement of elastic constants
Field testing of foundation rocks
Seismic methods for measurement of elastic constants in the field
References
Chapter 9. Geological and geophysical investigations of dam and reservoir sites
Introduction
Geological and geophysical investigations and materials inventory
Remote sensing imagery in geotechnical investigations
Graphical aids
Borehole operations
Logs of boreholes
Field permeability tests in boreholes
Core-hole surveys and oriented cores
Borehole patterns
Seismic methods of subsurface investigation
Resistivity geophysical investigations
Rock- and soil-mechanics investigations
Earthquake hazards
Construction-stage geotechnical investigations
Post-construction geotechnical investigations
References
Chapter 10. Geotechnical aspects of dam and reservoir construction
Introduction
Foundation excavation
Dam construction on unconsolidated deposits
Grouting operations in bedrock
Interval grouting with packers
Pattern grouting
Blanket grouting
Curtain grouting
Examples of curtain grouting
Off-pattern, special-purpose grouting
Grout consistency and grouting pressures
Drainage and observation holes, wells, and porous prisms
Rock reinforcement by rock bolts and steel cables
Reservoir slope stabilization
Final construction report
References
Index
