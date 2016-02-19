Dams and Earthquakes, Volume 11

Table of Contents



Avant propos

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Focal Parameters and the Macroseismic Effects of the Koyna Earthquake of December 10, 1967

Epicenter and Origin Time

Focal Depth

Magnitude

Inferences Drawn from Field Evidence and Strong-Motion Data

Isoseismal Maps

Isoforce Map

Fissures, Cracks in the Ground and Rock Falls

Damage to Civil Engineering Structures

Buildings

Bridges and Roads

Ports

Damage to the Koyna Dam and Appurtenant Works

Chapter 3. Seismic Reservoir Sites: Their Geology and Seismicity

Koyna Dam, India

Geology

Volcanics

Folds, Faults and Fractures

Gravity Anomalies, Refraction Profiles and Hot Springs

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Kariba, Zambia

Geology

Nature of the Prevailing Stresses

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Kremasta, Greece

Geology

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Mead, United States

Geology

Geodetic Observations

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Denver, United States

Rangely, United States

Dale, United States

Talbingo Dam, Australia

Hendrik Verwoerd Dam, South Africa

Vajont Dam, Italy

Monteynard Dam, France

Grandval Dam, France

Lake Marathon, Greece

Nourek Dam, U.S.S.R

Korube Dam, Japan

Oued Fodda Dam, Algeria

Contra Dam, Switzerland

Mangla, Pakistan

Lake Benmore, New Zealand

Kamafusa Dam, Japan

Hsinfengkiang Dam, China

Other Sites

Statistical Analysis of Reservoir Level and Tremor Frequency Data

Factors Affecting the Tremor Frequency

Chapter 4. Characteristics of Reservoir-Associated Earthquakes

The Frequency—Magnitude Relationship

Relationship Between the Magnitudes of the Mainshock and the Largest Aftershock

Time Distribution of Reservoir-Associated Foreshocks and Aftershocks

Foreshock—Aftershock Patterns

Focal-Mechanism Solution of Earthquakes

Lake Mead

Koyna

Kariba

Kremasta

Denver

Rangely

Inferred Changes in the Mechanical Properties of Crustal Layers by Reservoir Impounding

Chapter 5. Incremental Stress and Depression Due to the Water Load

Stress Equations for a Two-Dimensional Case

Stress Equations for a Three-Dimensional Case

The Incremental Stress Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba

Modes of Failure

The Incremental Stress Under Other Reservoirs

The Downward Elastic Deflection Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba

The Deflection Calculated Beneath Other Reservoirs

Chapter 6. The Part Played by Pore Pressures in Inducing Earthquakes

Stress Relations

The Effect of Fluid-Filled Pores on the Stress Distribution in Rock Masses

The Part Played by Fluid Pressure in Overthrusts

The Effect of Pore-Fluid Pressure on the Effective Stress in Different Fault Environments

Normal Faulting

Wrench Faulting

Thrust Faulting

Effective-Stress Changes During the Time Taken by Pore-Pressure Changes to Reach Deep in the Basement Rocks

Pore-Pressure Changes and Earthquakes

Denver

Rangely

Kariba

Kremasta

Koyna

Some Recent Developments in Pore-Pressure Studies

Servo-Controlled Testing

In-situ Measurements of Stresses

Coupled Stress—Flow Method of Analysis

Chapter 7. Further Topics

Dam-Site Investigations

Seismic Instrumentation of Dam Sites

Sources of Error in Calculating the Focal Parameters

Number and Location of Seismic Stations

Geodetic Measurements

Aseismic Lakes

References

Author Index

Subject Index