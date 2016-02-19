Dams and Earthquakes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444413307, 9780444600554

Dams and Earthquakes, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: B.K. Rastogi H.K. Gupta
eBook ISBN: 9780444600554
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Avant propos

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Focal Parameters and the Macroseismic Effects of the Koyna Earthquake of December 10, 1967

Epicenter and Origin Time

Focal Depth

Magnitude

Inferences Drawn from Field Evidence and Strong-Motion Data

Isoseismal Maps

Isoforce Map

Fissures, Cracks in the Ground and Rock Falls

Damage to Civil Engineering Structures

Buildings

Bridges and Roads

Ports

Damage to the Koyna Dam and Appurtenant Works

Chapter 3. Seismic Reservoir Sites: Their Geology and Seismicity

Koyna Dam, India

Geology

Volcanics

Folds, Faults and Fractures

Gravity Anomalies, Refraction Profiles and Hot Springs

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Kariba, Zambia

Geology

Nature of the Prevailing Stresses

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Kremasta, Greece

Geology

Hydrology

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Lake Mead, United States

Geology

Geodetic Observations

Seismicity

Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency

Denver, United States

Rangely, United States

Dale, United States

Talbingo Dam, Australia

Hendrik Verwoerd Dam, South Africa

Vajont Dam, Italy

Monteynard Dam, France

Grandval Dam, France

Lake Marathon, Greece

Nourek Dam, U.S.S.R

Korube Dam, Japan

Oued Fodda Dam, Algeria

Contra Dam, Switzerland

Mangla, Pakistan

Lake Benmore, New Zealand

Kamafusa Dam, Japan

Hsinfengkiang Dam, China

Other Sites

Statistical Analysis of Reservoir Level and Tremor Frequency Data

Factors Affecting the Tremor Frequency

Chapter 4. Characteristics of Reservoir-Associated Earthquakes

The Frequency—Magnitude Relationship

Relationship Between the Magnitudes of the Mainshock and the Largest Aftershock

Time Distribution of Reservoir-Associated Foreshocks and Aftershocks

Foreshock—Aftershock Patterns

Focal-Mechanism Solution of Earthquakes

Lake Mead

Koyna

Kariba

Kremasta

Denver

Rangely

Inferred Changes in the Mechanical Properties of Crustal Layers by Reservoir Impounding

Chapter 5. Incremental Stress and Depression Due to the Water Load

Stress Equations for a Two-Dimensional Case

Stress Equations for a Three-Dimensional Case

The Incremental Stress Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba

Modes of Failure

The Incremental Stress Under Other Reservoirs

The Downward Elastic Deflection Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba

The Deflection Calculated Beneath Other Reservoirs

Chapter 6. The Part Played by Pore Pressures in Inducing Earthquakes

Stress Relations

The Effect of Fluid-Filled Pores on the Stress Distribution in Rock Masses

The Part Played by Fluid Pressure in Overthrusts

The Effect of Pore-Fluid Pressure on the Effective Stress in Different Fault Environments

Normal Faulting

Wrench Faulting

Thrust Faulting

Effective-Stress Changes During the Time Taken by Pore-Pressure Changes to Reach Deep in the Basement Rocks

Pore-Pressure Changes and Earthquakes

Denver

Rangely

Kariba

Kremasta

Koyna

Some Recent Developments in Pore-Pressure Studies

Servo-Controlled Testing

In-situ Measurements of Stresses

Coupled Stress—Flow Method of Analysis

Chapter 7. Further Topics

Dam-Site Investigations

Seismic Instrumentation of Dam Sites

Sources of Error in Calculating the Focal Parameters

Number and Location of Seismic Stations

Geodetic Measurements

Aseismic Lakes

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Dams and Earthquakes deals with the association of earthquakes and large artificial lakes, particularly on the part that pore pressure plays in inducing earthquakes. The book also contains methods for recording seismic activity, before, during, and after the filling of reservoir dams through the installation of a network of portable seismographs. The text assesses the parameters and macroseismic effects of the Koyna earthquake in India in December 1967, as well as the instrumental and macroseismic data showing that the Koyna earthquake is a multiple seismic event. The book investigates the geology, hydrology, and seismicity of seismic reservoir sites, including three cases of induced seismicity after fluid injections in deep wells. A possible correlation between the reservoir level or volume of the injected fluid and the tremor frequency exists. The characteristic seismic features of reservoir associated earthquakes can reflect changes in the mechanical properties of rock masses near the reservoirs. The book also investigates the part played by increased pore-fluid pressures in triggering the earthquakes at Denver, Rangely, Kariba, Kremasta and Koyna. The UNESCO Working Group on "Seismic Phenomena Associated with Large Reservoirs" recommends the adoption of a two-phase planning in instrumental studies and surveys at sites to be used for large reservoirs. The book can be beneficial for meteorologists, environmentalists, geologists, civil engineers, structural engineers, or for officers of river and lake authorities.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600554

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B.K. Rastogi Author

H.K. Gupta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin India, and Programs in Geosciences, The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.