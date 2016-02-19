Dams and Earthquakes, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Avant propos
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Focal Parameters and the Macroseismic Effects of the Koyna Earthquake of December 10, 1967
Epicenter and Origin Time
Focal Depth
Magnitude
Inferences Drawn from Field Evidence and Strong-Motion Data
Isoseismal Maps
Isoforce Map
Fissures, Cracks in the Ground and Rock Falls
Damage to Civil Engineering Structures
Buildings
Bridges and Roads
Ports
Damage to the Koyna Dam and Appurtenant Works
Chapter 3. Seismic Reservoir Sites: Their Geology and Seismicity
Koyna Dam, India
Geology
Volcanics
Folds, Faults and Fractures
Gravity Anomalies, Refraction Profiles and Hot Springs
Hydrology
Seismicity
Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency
Lake Kariba, Zambia
Geology
Nature of the Prevailing Stresses
Hydrology
Seismicity
Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency
Lake Kremasta, Greece
Geology
Hydrology
Seismicity
Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency
Lake Mead, United States
Geology
Geodetic Observations
Seismicity
Reservoir Level and Earthquake Frequency
Denver, United States
Rangely, United States
Dale, United States
Talbingo Dam, Australia
Hendrik Verwoerd Dam, South Africa
Vajont Dam, Italy
Monteynard Dam, France
Grandval Dam, France
Lake Marathon, Greece
Nourek Dam, U.S.S.R
Korube Dam, Japan
Oued Fodda Dam, Algeria
Contra Dam, Switzerland
Mangla, Pakistan
Lake Benmore, New Zealand
Kamafusa Dam, Japan
Hsinfengkiang Dam, China
Other Sites
Statistical Analysis of Reservoir Level and Tremor Frequency Data
Factors Affecting the Tremor Frequency
Chapter 4. Characteristics of Reservoir-Associated Earthquakes
The Frequency—Magnitude Relationship
Relationship Between the Magnitudes of the Mainshock and the Largest Aftershock
Time Distribution of Reservoir-Associated Foreshocks and Aftershocks
Foreshock—Aftershock Patterns
Focal-Mechanism Solution of Earthquakes
Lake Mead
Koyna
Kariba
Kremasta
Denver
Rangely
Inferred Changes in the Mechanical Properties of Crustal Layers by Reservoir Impounding
Chapter 5. Incremental Stress and Depression Due to the Water Load
Stress Equations for a Two-Dimensional Case
Stress Equations for a Three-Dimensional Case
The Incremental Stress Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba
Modes of Failure
The Incremental Stress Under Other Reservoirs
The Downward Elastic Deflection Due to the Water Load of Lake Kariba
The Deflection Calculated Beneath Other Reservoirs
Chapter 6. The Part Played by Pore Pressures in Inducing Earthquakes
Stress Relations
The Effect of Fluid-Filled Pores on the Stress Distribution in Rock Masses
The Part Played by Fluid Pressure in Overthrusts
The Effect of Pore-Fluid Pressure on the Effective Stress in Different Fault Environments
Normal Faulting
Wrench Faulting
Thrust Faulting
Effective-Stress Changes During the Time Taken by Pore-Pressure Changes to Reach Deep in the Basement Rocks
Pore-Pressure Changes and Earthquakes
Denver
Rangely
Kariba
Kremasta
Koyna
Some Recent Developments in Pore-Pressure Studies
Servo-Controlled Testing
In-situ Measurements of Stresses
Coupled Stress—Flow Method of Analysis
Chapter 7. Further Topics
Dam-Site Investigations
Seismic Instrumentation of Dam Sites
Sources of Error in Calculating the Focal Parameters
Number and Location of Seismic Stations
Geodetic Measurements
Aseismic Lakes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Dams and Earthquakes deals with the association of earthquakes and large artificial lakes, particularly on the part that pore pressure plays in inducing earthquakes. The book also contains methods for recording seismic activity, before, during, and after the filling of reservoir dams through the installation of a network of portable seismographs. The text assesses the parameters and macroseismic effects of the Koyna earthquake in India in December 1967, as well as the instrumental and macroseismic data showing that the Koyna earthquake is a multiple seismic event. The book investigates the geology, hydrology, and seismicity of seismic reservoir sites, including three cases of induced seismicity after fluid injections in deep wells. A possible correlation between the reservoir level or volume of the injected fluid and the tremor frequency exists. The characteristic seismic features of reservoir associated earthquakes can reflect changes in the mechanical properties of rock masses near the reservoirs. The book also investigates the part played by increased pore-fluid pressures in triggering the earthquakes at Denver, Rangely, Kariba, Kremasta and Koyna. The UNESCO Working Group on "Seismic Phenomena Associated with Large Reservoirs" recommends the adoption of a two-phase planning in instrumental studies and surveys at sites to be used for large reservoirs. The book can be beneficial for meteorologists, environmentalists, geologists, civil engineers, structural engineers, or for officers of river and lake authorities.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600554
About the Authors
B.K. Rastogi Author
H.K. Gupta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin India, and Programs in Geosciences, The University of Texas at Dallas, Richardson, TX, USA