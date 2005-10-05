Damped Wave Transport and Relaxation
1st Edition
Description
Transient problems in transport phenomena have a variety of applications, ranging from drug delivery systems in chemotherapy in bioengineering to heat transfer to surfaces in fluidized bed combustion (FBC) boilers in mechanical engineering. However, the attention given to transient problems is disproportionate with its occurrence in the industry. Damped Wave Transport and Relaxation looks at transient problems in heat, mass and momentum transfer: including non-Fourier effects of conduction and relaxation; non-Fick effects of mass diffusion and relaxation; and non-Newtonian effects of viscous momentum transfer and relaxation. The author also reviews applications to current problems of interest and uses worked examples and illustrations to describe the manifestations of using generalized transport equations. This book is intended for graduate students in transport phenomena and is an ideal reference source for industrial engineers.
Key Features
- Provides a connection with molecular phenomena
- Separate sections are devoted to heat, mass and momentum transfer
- Includes exercises and examples of applications
Readership
Graduate students and engineers in transport phenomena
Table of Contents
- The Damped Wave Conduction and Relaxation Equation.
- Transient Heat Conduction and Relaxation.
Transient Mass Diffusion and Relaxation.
Transient Momentum Transfer and Relaxation.
Applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 5th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459646
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519436
About the Author
Kal Renganathan Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical and Biotechnology, SASTRA Deemed University, Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, India