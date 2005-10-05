Damped Wave Transport and Relaxation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519436, 9780080459646

Damped Wave Transport and Relaxation

1st Edition

Authors: Kal Renganathan Sharma
eBook ISBN: 9780080459646
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519436
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th October 2005
Page Count: 462
Description

Transient problems in transport phenomena have a variety of applications, ranging from drug delivery systems in chemotherapy in bioengineering to heat transfer to surfaces in fluidized bed combustion (FBC) boilers in mechanical engineering. However, the attention given to transient problems is disproportionate with its occurrence in the industry. Damped Wave Transport and Relaxation looks at transient problems in heat, mass and momentum transfer: including non-Fourier effects of conduction and relaxation; non-Fick effects of mass diffusion and relaxation; and non-Newtonian effects of viscous momentum transfer and relaxation. The author also reviews applications to current problems of interest and uses worked examples and illustrations to describe the manifestations of using generalized transport equations. This book is intended for graduate students in transport phenomena and is an ideal reference source for industrial engineers.

Key Features

  • Provides a connection with molecular phenomena
  • Separate sections are devoted to heat, mass and momentum transfer
  • Includes exercises and examples of applications

Readership

Graduate students and engineers in transport phenomena

Table of Contents

  1. The Damped Wave Conduction and Relaxation Equation.
  2. Transient Heat Conduction and Relaxation.

  3. Transient Mass Diffusion and Relaxation.

  4. Transient Momentum Transfer and Relaxation.

  5. Applications.

About the Author

Kal Renganathan Sharma

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical and Biotechnology, SASTRA Deemed University, Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, Thanjavur, India

