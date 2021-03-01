COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Strength, Fracture, and Finite Element Analysis

Author: Pengfei Liu
Description

Damage Modeling of Composite Structures: Strength, Fracture, and Finite Element Analysis starts by providing readers with a fundamental overview of the mechanics of composite materials then outlines an array of modeling and numerical techniques for analyzing damage and failure mechanisms and safety tolerance. Strength prediction and finite element analysis of laminated composite structures are both covered as are modeling techniques for delaminated composites under compression and shear. Viscoelastic cohesive/friction coupled model and finite element analysis for delamination analysis of composites under shear and for laminates under low-velocity impact are all covered at length, and the book concludes with a chapter on multiscale damage models and finite element analysis of composite structures. Examples of common applications are provided throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Integrates intralaminar damage and interlaminar delamination under different load patterns, covering intralaminar damage constitutive models, failure criteria, damage evolution laws, and virtual crack closure techniques
  • Discusses numerical techniques for progressive failure analysis and modeling as well as numerical convergence and mesh sensitivity, allowing for more accurate modeling
  • Features models and methods that can be seamlessly extended to analyze failure mechanisms and safety tolerance of composites under more complex loads and in more extreme environments
  • Demonstrates applications of damage models and numerical methods

Readership

Academic researchers/graduate students focusing on damage mechanics and finite element analysis of composite structures (can span mechanical, aeronautical, and ocean engineering). Professional engineers (mechanical, aeronautical, ocean) working with composite materials

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Damage, Strength, Fracture Mechanics, and FEA of Composite Structures
    2. Progressive Failure Properties and Strength Prediction of Laminated Composite Structures
    3. Localized Damage Models and Finite Element Analysis of Notched Composite Laminates Under Tension
    4. Cohesive Models and Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Compression
    5. Cohesive/Friction Coupled Model and Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Shear
    6. Viscoelastic Cohesive/Friction Coupled Model and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Shear
    7. Damage Models and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Thermoset Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
    8. Damage Models and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Thermoplastic Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
    9. Explicit Finite Element Analysis of GLARE Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
    10. Multiscale Damage Model and Finite Element Analysis of Composite Pressure Vessels

About the Author

Pengfei Liu

He is an influential researcher in the fields of damage mechanics, fracture mechanics, and finite element analysis of lightweight composite structures. He has authored over 60 scientific publications, has trained over 10 graduate students in these fields, and his research has been cited over 1200 times. He has developed a number of damage models on intralaminar and interlaminar failure properties of laminated composite structures under quasi-static tension, compression, and shear loads. He has received Chinese Natural Science funding three times.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, College of Ocean Engineering, Zhejiang University, China

