Damage Modeling of Composite Structures
1st Edition
Strength, Fracture, and Finite Element Analysis
Description
Damage Modeling of Composite Structures: Strength, Fracture, and Finite Element Analysis starts by providing readers with a fundamental overview of the mechanics of composite materials then outlines an array of modeling and numerical techniques for analyzing damage and failure mechanisms and safety tolerance. Strength prediction and finite element analysis of laminated composite structures are both covered as are modeling techniques for delaminated composites under compression and shear. Viscoelastic cohesive/friction coupled model and finite element analysis for delamination analysis of composites under shear and for laminates under low-velocity impact are all covered at length, and the book concludes with a chapter on multiscale damage models and finite element analysis of composite structures. Examples of common applications are provided throughout the book.
Key Features
- Integrates intralaminar damage and interlaminar delamination under different load patterns, covering intralaminar damage constitutive models, failure criteria, damage evolution laws, and virtual crack closure techniques
- Discusses numerical techniques for progressive failure analysis and modeling as well as numerical convergence and mesh sensitivity, allowing for more accurate modeling
- Features models and methods that can be seamlessly extended to analyze failure mechanisms and safety tolerance of composites under more complex loads and in more extreme environments
- Demonstrates applications of damage models and numerical methods
Readership
Academic researchers/graduate students focusing on damage mechanics and finite element analysis of composite structures (can span mechanical, aeronautical, and ocean engineering). Professional engineers (mechanical, aeronautical, ocean) working with composite materials
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Damage, Strength, Fracture Mechanics, and FEA of Composite Structures
2. Progressive Failure Properties and Strength Prediction of Laminated Composite Structures
3. Localized Damage Models and Finite Element Analysis of Notched Composite Laminates Under Tension
4. Cohesive Models and Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Compression
5. Cohesive/Friction Coupled Model and Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Shear
6. Viscoelastic Cohesive/Friction Coupled Model and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Delaminated Composites Under Shear
7. Damage Models and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Thermoset Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
8. Damage Models and Explicit Finite Element Analysis of Thermoplastic Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
9. Explicit Finite Element Analysis of GLARE Composite Laminates Under Low-Velocity Impact
10. Multiscale Damage Model and Finite Element Analysis of Composite Pressure Vessels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128209639
About the Author
Pengfei Liu
He is an influential researcher in the fields of damage mechanics, fracture mechanics, and finite element analysis of lightweight composite structures. He has authored over 60 scientific publications, has trained over 10 graduate students in these fields, and his research has been cited over 1200 times. He has developed a number of damage models on intralaminar and interlaminar failure properties of laminated composite structures under quasi-static tension, compression, and shear loads. He has received Chinese Natural Science funding three times.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, College of Ocean Engineering, Zhejiang University, China
