Damage Mechanics, Volume 41

@qu:The book can be considered a configuration of the enormous effort on the study of mechanical behavior of brittle materials, that the Author has spent in the last decades....Krajcinovic analyzes the connections between the methods of statistical physics, associated to the finer structure of the material, and the possibility to indicate common basis of continuum constitutive theory in terms of self-consistent and effective field models. In a certain sense, he establishes the standard local model at least at the present state of the knowledge in the context of the internal variable approach for brittle solids....General review appendices are at the end of the book. They deal with unusual arguments in continuum mechanics as percolation theory or multifractal formalism. Their presence make the book self-sufficient to the reader....An enormous list of references (more than 700) brings to completion the book and indicates the way for further careful considerations....With this book, once more Dusan Krajcinovic proves to be a master in his research field. @source:Meccanica