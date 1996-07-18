Damage and Interfacial Debonding in Composites, Volume 44

Foreword. Part I: Damage in Composites. The stress intensity factors and interaction between cylindrical cracks in fiber-matrix composites (S. Close, H.M. Zbib). A computational finite element analysis for predicting the effects of environmental degradation on life in metal matrix composites (J.W. Foulk, K.L.E. Helms, D.H. Allen). Two-scale viscoplastic and damage analysis of a metal matrix composite (S. Kruch, J.L. Chaboche, T. Pottier). Damage modeling of metal matrix composite laminates with cracked oxide surface layers (X. Ma, D.C. Lagoudas). Elasto-plastic stress and strain concentration tensors for damaged fibrous composites (G.Z. Voyiadjis, T. Park). A damage cyclic plasticity model for metal matrix composites (G.Z. Voyiadjis, G. Thiagarajan). Stress failure criterion for laminated composites (H.-Y. Yeh, A.K. Feng). Part II: Interfacial Debonding in Composites. An interfacial damage model for titanium matrix composites (J. Aboudi, C.T. Herakovich). Damage mechanics of interfacial media: basic aspects, identification and application to delamination (O. Allix, P. Ladevèze). An approximate representation of fiber-matrix debonding in nonperiodic metal matrix composites (C.J. Lissenden). The evolution of debonding at the interface of a two-phase composite (N.J. Mattei). The effect of fiber architecture on the inelastic response of metal matrix composites with interfacial and fiber damage (A. Sankurathri, S. Baxter, M.-J. Pindera). A hybrid damage mechanics of progressive partial debonding in a class of brittle-matrix composites (Y.H. Zhao, J. Li, G.J. Weng). Author index.