Dale's Principle and Communication between Neurones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080297897, 9781483150109

Dale's Principle and Communication between Neurones

1st Edition

Based on a Colloquium of the Neurochemical Group of the Biochemical Society, Held at Oxford University, July 1982

Editors: Neville N. Osborne
eBook ISBN: 9781483150109
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 212
Description

Dale's Principle and Communication Between Neurones is based on a colloquium of the Neurochemical Group of the Biochemical Society, held at Oxford University, July 1982. This book focuses on communication between neurones by means of chemical signals. The book contains an introductory chapter by V. P. Whittaker and nine further chapters on various aspects of the chemical communication processes between neurones. Topics covered include chemical communication between excitable cells; the neuroendocrine division of the nervous system; evidence for a neurone having the capacity to use two chemicals in the same process; and non-synaptic interneuronal communication. Each article is based on the excellent lectures given by the main authors and the discussion which ensued in the one-day colloquium held in Oxford. The final chapter is a specially invited contribution by Drs. Polak and Varndell, who agreed to produce an article on their new method of localising transmitter-like molecules at the electron-microscopic level.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

What is Dale's Principle?

Recent Concepts of Chemical Communication between Excitable Cells

The Neuroendocrine Division of the Nervous System: APUD Cells as Neurones or Paraneurones

Evidence for Co-Transmission by Specific Neurones

Dendrites as Sites of Storage and Release of Neurotransmitter Substances, an Extension of Dale's Principle

Non-Synaptic Interneuronal Communication: Physiological and Pharmacological Implication

Regulation of Glutamatergic and GABAergic Neuronal Activity by Astroglial Cells

Early Events in Autonomie Neurone Development: the Cholinergic/Adrenergic Choice

Multiple Signals Participating in GABA Receptor Modulation

The Use of Immunogold Staining Procedures in the Demonstration of Neurochemical Coexistence at the Ultrastructural Level

Index

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150109

About the Editor

Neville N. Osborne

