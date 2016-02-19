Dairy Cattle Feeding and Nutrition

Introduction and Utilization of Nutrients by Dairy Cattle. Energy Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Protein Requirements of Dairy Cattle. The Use of Nonprotein Nitrogen (NPN) for Dairy Cattle. Mineral and Trace Element Nutrition of Dairy Cattle. Vitamin Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Fat (Lipids) and Water Requirements and Utilization by Dairy Cattle. Fiber Utilization and Requirements of Dairy Cattle. Forages for Dairy Cattle. Concentrates, By-Products, and Other Supplements for Dairy Cattle. Nonnutritive Additives and Constituents. Evaluation of Feeds for Dairy Cattle. Feeding the Milking Herd. Feeding and Raising the Young Dairy Calf. Feeding and Management of Heifers, Dry Cows, and Bulls. Feeding and Nutrition of Veal Calves. Raising and Feeding Dairy Beef for Meat Production. Nutritional and Metabolic Disorders of Dairy Cattle. Integrating the Feeding and Nutrition of Dairy Cattle into Practical Feeding Programs for Individual Farms. Appendix. Each chapter includes references. Index.